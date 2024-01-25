Link Tank: Big Horror Comes in Small Packages at ALTER Screening in NYC
A special film screening of the horror short Flick and feature film All Jacked Up and Full of Worms leads off this week’s Link Tank.
Don’t miss a special screening of Flick and All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, two very unique horror films, at the Museum of the Moving Image in NYC.
“ALTER is excited to announce a partnership with beloved New York institution, Museum of the Moving Image, to elevate independent short filmmakers within the horror genre by programming short films ahead of features screened as part of the museum’s horror series, Disreputable Cinema.”
Chris Nash’s In a Violent Nature, coming soon to Shudder, plays on a lot of slasher tropes, but the story unfolds in quite an unconventional way.
“Ever wondered what a masked maniac in the vein of Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees does in his downtime—or what it might be like if Terrence Malick made a slasher movie? In a Violent Nature, which just debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and will stream on Shudder, sets out to answer both questions.”
Director Matthew Vaughn is working on a new installment of Kick-Ass which will be connected to previous movies… sort of.
“The first and most important question is: Will it be Kick-Ass 3 or a reboot? Vaughn hinted at both possibilities while talking to us previously, and was straightforward about what stage the project is in. He also revealed what kind of setting he’s planning for the new Kick-Ass and noted that the script is already pretty far along.”
That’s a wrap on Deadpool 3, and Ryan Reynolds is all atwitter on Twitter.
“‘The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears,’ [Ryan Reynolds] posted on X. ‘A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect. I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often.’”
We were supposed to get a The Witcher-like live action series based on the Final Fantasy universe, but alas, it’s not to be.
“Back in 2019, a live-action version of Final Fantasy 14 was in the works. Announced as a collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and Hivemind (responsible for Netflix’s The Witcher series), it seemed like a natural pairing. Unfortunately, it looks like that particular project is dead in the water according to Hivemind’s co-founder Dinesh Shamdasani on Twitter.”