A Brief Note About the Comments Section

As it may have come to your attention in recent months, the comments section has not been as well-moderated as we—and perhaps especially you—would have liked it to be. This was partially due to behind-the-scenes technical issues with Disqus that did not present an easy solution.

We have now found one. Taking a page out of the patron saint of xenomorphia, we decided to nuke the old system from space. It was the only way to be sure. However, comments will not be gone for long. We plan to have the comments section reinstalled within the next 48 hours at which time, conversations can continue uninterrupted—and hopefully more unpolluted going forward. Unfortunately old discussions from the past five years will be lost, but it is in hopes that new ones can be saved. Apologies for the inconvenience and happy holidays.

The Den of Geek Team