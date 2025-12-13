Shop The Hottest Collectibles On Your Holiday Gift List at Walmart

Based on the role-playing video game, Fallout boasts a two season run full of versatile characters and futuristic world building. This holiday season, fans of the TV series or the game can move Maximus out of the Wasteland and onto their shelves. This adjustable figurine comes with a collectible art card, alternate head and hands from his second season getup and would be a stellar edition to any Fallout figurine collection. Price: $34.99

Lincoln Coin and Chronicles Proof Set

For those looking to memorialize the discontinued penny, it only takes 8,999 of them to purchase this Lincoln-embossed bullion coin. The Commemorative Proof silver dollar is accompanied by four copper one-cent coins, all enclosed in a U.S. Mint box that has a home in any coin collectors reserve. Price: $89.99

Pop Mart The Monsters (Labubu) Big Into Energy Blind Box V3

Few objects have dominated the culture of 2025 quite like the Labubu. These collectible dolls come in all shapes and colors, including the six options in this blind box. Each box contains a half-foot tall toy from the Big Into Energy series, all assigned a different pastel color and quality (love, hope and serenity, to name a few). With each purchase, shoppers also have a chance to find a secret “chase” figure. Price: $32.99

Comic Lot of 25, Mixed Publishers