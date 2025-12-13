Shop The Hottest Collectibles On Your Holiday Gift List at Walmart
Looking for the perfect last-minute gift? Here are 10 fandom favorites for the collectors on your holiday gift list.
This article is presented in partnership with Walmart.
Whether you’re a fan of rare coins or are shopping for that special comic book collector on your list, Den of Geek has compiled the hottest deals and options for your holiday wishlist from our friends at Walmart. Now’s the chance to find the perfect Pokémon booster set with complementary foil cards featuring Zactian V and Zamazenta V, or to spin out in style with a 2022 era Monster Jam truck rocking some mean Triceratops horns that are out of this world. Need a Labubu for the big energy monster lover? We got ya covered.
From premium collections and booster boxes to deluxe comic-based figurines, we picked our fan-favorite collectibles for the geeks in your life.
Based on the role-playing video game, Fallout boasts a two season run full of versatile characters and futuristic world building. This holiday season, fans of the TV series or the game can move Maximus out of the Wasteland and onto their shelves. This adjustable figurine comes with a collectible art card, alternate head and hands from his second season getup and would be a stellar edition to any Fallout figurine collection. Price: $34.99
Lincoln Coin and Chronicles Proof Set
For those looking to memorialize the discontinued penny, it only takes 8,999 of them to purchase this Lincoln-embossed bullion coin. The Commemorative Proof silver dollar is accompanied by four copper one-cent coins, all enclosed in a U.S. Mint box that has a home in any coin collectors reserve. Price: $89.99
Pop Mart The Monsters (Labubu) Big Into Energy Blind Box V3
Few objects have dominated the culture of 2025 quite like the Labubu. These collectible dolls come in all shapes and colors, including the six options in this blind box. Each box contains a half-foot tall toy from the Big Into Energy series, all assigned a different pastel color and quality (love, hope and serenity, to name a few). With each purchase, shoppers also have a chance to find a secret “chase” figure. Price: $32.99
This assemblage of prequel, first, one-shot and annual comic book issues, dating from the ‘90s to the present and comprising a variety of publishers, is a jackpot present for superhero comic collectors. Including the stories of DC and Marvel Comics, all 25 issues in this smorgasbord of action and adventure are exciting reads and will help round out any collection. Price: $23.99
Amazing Spider-Man #314 – CGC 9.8 Comic Book
Spider-Man in a Santa Hat. Mary Jane and Santa Claus. Queens dusted with a wintery mix. And a Todd McFarlane cover with a 9.8 CGC grade. Honestly, you better snatch this book up before we do. Price: 142.99
Wonder Woman by John Byrne Omnibus (Hardcover)
This collection of John Byrne’s complete run of Wonder Woman stories was released earlier this year and aided in the completion of comic collections en masse. The hardcover edition features Wonder Woman Issues #101-136, Annuals #5-6 and select additional stories. The omnibus not only commemorates the powerful Amazonian character, but also the legendary DC creator. Price: $47.82
This deluxe two-pack contains a lot more than just movable figurines of the titular characters. The Mortal Kombat original God and ninja are accompanied by alternate hands, heads, face plates, lighting effects and tools. Both figurines can be placed on their provided flight stands, designed for fight scene recreations complete with reversible backdrops. Price: $69.99
Pokémon Legendary Warriors Premium Collection
Price: $139.89
This premium collection of special edition Pokémon includes two foil cards featuring Zactian V and Zamazenta V, two foil cards featuring Zactian and Zamazenta, one oversize foil card featuring Zacian V, 14 Pokémon TCG booster packs and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live. Not only do these cards make for legendary trades, but they provide a code for online play and open up a multi-dimensional trading world.
Monster Jam 2022 Spin Master Diecast Truck: Jurassic Attack
Whether you are looking for a rugged addition to a Jurassic shelf display or want to off-road on your living room floor, you can’t go wrong with the Monster Jam Jurassic Attack miniature monster truck series. Each purchase comes with a chance to add the Grave Digger, Megalodon, El Toro Loco or Max-D trucks to your collection, all including an exclusive collector poster. Price: $11.79
These 180 cards not only include over 50 Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations, but also a collection of Mega Evolution Pokémon ex. The extra powerful, high HP cards were designed for the Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution series, which expands the realm of battle and teamwork in the quest to “catch ‘em all.” Price: $264.27