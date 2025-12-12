Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Geeky Comics to Buy in 2025

This article is part of the Collector’s Digest Holiday Edition powered by:

If the average person shops for approximately eight people during the holidays, then chances are at least one of them is a nerd. And while there are all different flavors of nerd, every one of them has an appreciation for the classics. But the classics, in nerddom, are often hard to find. It’s hard to get your hands on something that went out of print 60 years ago. Hell, it can be hard to find something that’s been through three printings in the last 60 days.

That’s where we come in. We scoured the internet for some of the best collectible comics you can grab for the nerds in your life. They’re all on the secondary market. Some of them are pricey, some of them are shockingly, even distressingly cheap (I’m looking at you, first appearance of Ultron). But all of them will look great on your loved one’s wall, and will be a story point in their collections.

X-Men #1 (1963)

You don’t really need an explanation here, do you? This is the first issue of X-Men, a key issue in the series that is likely the first big MCU movie post-Secret Wars, the book that launched Marvel’s most popular characters for 30 years. It’s Stan and Jack in their prime, and while it wasn’t their greatest or most groundbreaking work, it’s still a huge hit and a key part of your collection. A 3.5 isn’t the best grade, but for a 60-year-old book, that’s fine. If you’ve got 10-large lying around and someone in your life who is a collector or a comic person, this is a great gift.