The Best New Horror Comics in October 2022: Werewolf by Night, Creepshow, Dracula, and More!

Sure, Werewolf by Night is a Marvel Studios Halloween special with deep roots in the pages of some relatively obscure comics stories, but Marvel, DC, and a coffinload of other great publishers are cooking up some spooky season fun of their own with some new releases in October. Here our frightful picks to get you in the mood for the season…

BLOODSTONE & THE LEGION OF MONSTERS

Wondering where Werewolf by Night’s Elsa and Ulysses Bloodstone got their start? How about 304 pages of 1970s Marvel horror all in one handy volume. Features stories with ol’ wolfie himself, Morbius, the Living Mummy, and more!

On sale: Oct. 5

TOMB OF DRACULA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Marvel’s greatest horror comic, and one of the best horror comics of all time, has its first issue from 1972 reprinted in full color, complete with the original cool, retro ads. Dracula lives, baby!