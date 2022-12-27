The Twilight Zone New Year’s Marathon 2022 / 2023 Schedule

Another year has come and gone and you know what that means: it’s time to enter the Twilight Zone.

To celebrate the end of 2022 and the incoming arrival of 2023, television is once again playing host to an expansive marathon of Rod Sterling’s anthological classic The Twilight Zone. This year the festivities will once again play out on Syfy and will begin with “A Nice Place to Visit” on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. and conclude with “A World of Difference” on Monday, Jan. 2 at 11:30 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve Twilight Zone marathon is one of TV’s most consistent and perhaps least understood traditions. The yearly marathon has been taking place since at least 1980 but no one is quite sure who started it (regional TV stations New York’s WPIX or Los Angeles’ KTLA are the two best candidates) or when it even made the jump from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. What is certain is that somewhere along the line, the TV powers that be decided that the best way to usher out any given year is to enter into the fifth dimension beyond mere sight and sound.

This year’s marathon on Syfy has some major Twilight Zone classics and even incorporates a few episodes from Jordan Peele’s 2019 version of the show. Read on to find the schedule for the 2022/2023 Twilight Zone marathon!