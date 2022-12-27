The Twilight Zone New Year’s Marathon 2022 / 2023 Schedule
Tradition is tradition! Syfy is ringing in another New Year with another much-needed Twilight Zone marathon. Here is the 2022-2023 schedule.
Another year has come and gone and you know what that means: it’s time to enter the Twilight Zone.
To celebrate the end of 2022 and the incoming arrival of 2023, television is once again playing host to an expansive marathon of Rod Sterling’s anthological classic The Twilight Zone. This year the festivities will once again play out on Syfy and will begin with “A Nice Place to Visit” on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. and conclude with “A World of Difference” on Monday, Jan. 2 at 11:30 p.m.
The New Year’s Eve Twilight Zone marathon is one of TV’s most consistent and perhaps least understood traditions. The yearly marathon has been taking place since at least 1980 but no one is quite sure who started it (regional TV stations New York’s WPIX or Los Angeles’ KTLA are the two best candidates) or when it even made the jump from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. What is certain is that somewhere along the line, the TV powers that be decided that the best way to usher out any given year is to enter into the fifth dimension beyond mere sight and sound.
This year’s marathon on Syfy has some major Twilight Zone classics and even incorporates a few episodes from Jordan Peele’s 2019 version of the show. Read on to find the schedule for the 2022/2023 Twilight Zone marathon!
Saturday, December 31
|5:00 a.m.
|A Nice Place to Visit
|5:30 a.m.
|The Chaser
|6:00 a.m.
|The Bard
|7:00 a.m.
|The Long Morrow
|7:30 a.m.
|Mr. Garrity and The Graves
|8:00 a.m.
|The Trade-ins
|8:30 a.m.
|Hocus-pocus and Frisby
|9:00 a.m.
|Nightmare at 20,000 Feet
|9:30 a.m.
|Kind of a Stopwatch
|10:00 a.m.
|I Am The Night – Color Me Black
|10:30 a.m.
|The Changing of The Guard
|11:00 a.m,
|The Odyssey of Flight 33
|11:30 a.m.
|The Shelter
|12:00 p.m.
|Passage on the Lady Anne
|1:00 p.m.
|The Masks
|1:30 p.m.
|The Mighty Casey
|2:00 p.m.
|King Nine Will Not Return
|2:30 p.m.
|The Eye of the Beholder
|3:00 p.m.
|Dust
|3:30 p.m.
|The Fugitive
|4:00 p.m.
|A Penny For Your Thoughts
|4:30 p.m.
|The New Exhibit
|5:30 p.m.
|Showdown with Rance McGrew
|6:00 p.m.
|Kick the Can
|6:30 p.m.
|To Serve Man
|7:00 p.m.
|Back There
|7:30 p.m.
|Number Twelve Looks Just Like You
|8:00 p.m.
|The Self-Improvement of Salvadore Ross
|8:30 p.m.
|Stopover in a Quiet Town
|9:00 p.m.
|Elegy
|9:30 p.m.
|The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street
|10:00 p.m.
|Still Valley
|10:30 p.m.
|The Jungle
|11:00 p.m.
|A Man in the Bottle
|11:30 p.m.
|Nick of Time
Sunday, January 1
|12:00 a.m.
|Long Distance Call
|12:30 a.m.
|The Mind and The Matter
|1:00 a.m.
|Probe 7 Over and Out
|1:30 a.m.
|Five Characters in Search of an Exit
|2:00 a.m.
|Nothing in the Dark
|2:30 a.m.
|Little Girl Lost
|3:00 a.m.
|The Incredible World of Horace Ford
|4:00 a.m.
|An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge
|4:30 a.m.
|What’s in the Box?
|5:00 a.m.
|Sounds and Silences
|5:30 a.m.
|The Encounter
|6:00 a.m.
|Walking Distance
|6:30 a.m.
|Static
|7:30 a.m.
|The Obsolete Man
|8:00 a.m.
|Cavendar is Coming
|9:00 a.m.
|Mute
|9:30 a.m.
|Escape Clause
|10:00 a.m.
|Long Live Walter Jameson
|10:30 a.m.
|Mr. Bevis
|11:00 a.m.
|The After Hours
|11:30 a.m.
|A World of His Own
|12:00 p.m.
|From Agnes with Love
|12:30 p.m.
|Queen of the Nile
|1:00 p.m.
|Come Wander with Me
|1:30 p.m.
|The Fear
|2:00 p.m.
|Death Ship
|3:00 p.m.
|The Little People
|3:30 p.m.
|The Dummy
|4:00 p.m.
|The Last Night of a Jockey
|4:30 p.m.
|The Old Man in the Cave
|5:00 p.m.
|Night Call
|5:30 p.m.
|You Drive
|6:00 p.m.
|Black Leather Jackets
|6:30 p.m.
|A Piano in the House
|7:00 p.m.
|Person or Persons Unknown
|7:30 p.m.
|The Gift
|8:00 p.m.
|Meet in the Middle (2019)
|9:00 p.m.
|The Wunderkind (2019)
|9:57 p.m.
|The Who of You (2019)
|11:00 p.m.
|Living Doll
|11:30 p.m.
|Uncle Simon
Monday, January 2
|12:00 a.m.
|The 7th is Made Up of Phantoms
|12:30 a.m.
|The Howling Man
|1:00 a.m.
|Twenty-two
|1:30 a.m.
|The Mirror
|2:00 a.m.
|The Hunt
|2:30 a.m.
|No Time Like the Past
|3:30 a.m.
|The Bewitchin’ Pool
|4:00 a.m.
|Mr. Dingle, the Strong
|4:30 a.m.
|The Midnight Sun
|5:00 a.m.
|Ring-a-ding Girl
|5:30 a.m.
|Spur of hte Moment
|6:00 a.m.
|The Four of Us Are Dying
|6:30 a.m.
|Third From the Sun
|7:00 a.m.
|Shot an Arrow into the Air
|7:30 a.m.
|The Thirty Fathom Grave
|8:30 a.m.
|The Lateness of hte Hour
|9:00 a.m.
|A Most Unusual Camera
|9:30 a.m.
|Night of the Meek
|10:00 a.m.
|Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up
|10:30 a.m.
|The Fever
|11:00 a.m.
|The Last Flight
|11:30 a.m.
|The Purple Testament
|12:00 p.m.
|Printer’s Devil
|1:00 p.m.
|Once Upon a Time
|1:30 p.m.
|One More Pallbearer
|2:00 p.m.
|Dead Man’s Shoes
|2:30 p.m.
|The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank
|3:00 p.m.
|Where is Everybody
|3:30 p.m.
|The Sixteen-milimeter Shrine
|4:00 p.m.
|Jess-belle
|5:00 p.m.
|A Stop at Willoughby
|5:30 p.m.
|Time Enough at Last
|6:00 p.m.
|Perchance to Dream
|6:30 p.m.
|Judgement Night
|7:00 p.m.
|And When the Sky Was Opened
|7:30 p.m.
|What You Need
|8:00 p.m.
|A Short Drink From A Certain Fountain
|8:30 p.m.
|Caesar and Me
|9:00 p.m.
|The Brain Center at Mr. Whipple’s
|9:30 p.m.
|A Hundred Yards Over the Rim
|10:00 p.m.
|The Grave
|10:30 p.m.
|Death’s Head Revisited
|11:00 p.m.
|Mirror Image
|11:30 p.m.
|A World of Difference