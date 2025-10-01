Gotham Gothic: Rare Batman & DC Comics Auction Hits eBay Live on September 25
It's time for another live auction, this time centered on Batman and other DC Comics, perfect for collectors of all things Gotham.
Gotham takes center stage on eBay Live with “Gotham Gothic,” a special live auction spotlighting rare DC Comics and collectibles, with a heavy focus on the Dark Knight himself. Hosted by veteran comic dealer Mike “Carbo” Carbonaro and Michael Raphael (co-hosts of the Mike’d Up Podcast) alongside Matthew Schuchman, the event promises to be a can’t-miss for collectors and fans alike. Be sure to tune in to the live auction when it streams on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET
Presented by Crash Media Partners, the auction brings together a carefully curated set of vintage and modern treasures that showcase Batman’s enduring legacy while also highlighting other key pieces from the DC Comics universe. Here’s a peek at what’s on the auction block.
Lot of 10 DC Annuals (1960s): Featuring Lois Lane Annuals #1–3, multiple Giant-Size Superboy issues, Sgt. Rock’s Prize Battle Tales Annual #7 and others, this Silver Age set is a fantastic opportunity for collectors to pick up a solid group of affordable reader/collector copies with loads of Superman family and war-era content. Graded in Very Good condition, these affordable vintage giants offer collectors a chance to own authentic 1960s DC history.
Batman: The Long Halloween #1 (1996): A modern Batman masterpiece, this Near Mint copy of the Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale classic marks the beginning of one of the most acclaimed Batman arcs ever published. This landmark series dives into Batman’s early years as he teams up with Harvey Dent and Commissioner Gordon to hunt down the mysterious Holiday Killer. With its significant influence on The Dark Knight film trilogy, this issue remains a cornerstone of contemporary Batman collecting.
Superman Tear Sheets (1961): Original McClure Newspaper Syndicate tear sheets featuring the Man of Steel bring a piece of Silver Age publishing history to the auction block. Rarely seen outside of private collections, these vintage newspaper prints (NOT modern reprints!) capture Superman in his syndicated comic strip form, offering a unique collectible for fans of both Superman and comic history.
Batman All Star Dairies Milk Poster (1966): This original poster distributed by All Star Dairies during the height of Batman ’66 popularity features vibrant artwork of the Caped Crusader, created as part of a milk campaign tie-in during the peak of the Adam West TV show era (see header image of this article). In Near Mint condition, the poster is an exceptionally rare advertising collectible with stunning colors that make it a showpiece for any serious Batman collector.
Batman #1 (2025 Reprint): While the original Golden Age issue remains one of the most valuable comics ever printed, this brand-new DC reprint offers fans an affordable chance to experience the legendary debut of The Joker and Catwoman. This Mint condition reproduction celebrates the enduring legacy of Batman’s very first issue.
With a mix of Silver Age gems, rare promotional art, modern classics, and even a fresh reprint of one of comics’ most important issues, our “Gotham Gothic” live auction promises something for every collector, from seasoned enthusiasts to new fans looking to start their Batman journey.
Don’t miss your chance to add a piece of Gotham’s history to your collection. Set a reminder and tune in to eBay Live on October 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET and bid live alongside fellow fans. And while you’re there, save us as a seller so that you never miss one of our amazing auctions!