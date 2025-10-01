Gotham Gothic: Rare Batman & DC Comics Auction Hits eBay Live on September 25

Gotham takes center stage on eBay Live with “Gotham Gothic,” a special live auction spotlighting rare DC Comics and collectibles, with a heavy focus on the Dark Knight himself. Hosted by veteran comic dealer Mike “Carbo” Carbonaro and Michael Raphael (co-hosts of the Mike’d Up Podcast) alongside Matthew Schuchman, the event promises to be a can’t-miss for collectors and fans alike. Be sure to tune in to the live auction when it streams on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET

Presented by Crash Media Partners, the auction brings together a carefully curated set of vintage and modern treasures that showcase Batman’s enduring legacy while also highlighting other key pieces from the DC Comics universe. Here’s a peek at what’s on the auction block.

Lot of 10 DC Annuals (1960s): Featuring Lois Lane Annuals #1–3, multiple Giant-Size Superboy issues, Sgt. Rock’s Prize Battle Tales Annual #7 and others, this Silver Age set is a fantastic opportunity for collectors to pick up a solid group of affordable reader/collector copies with loads of Superman family and war-era content. Graded in Very Good condition, these affordable vintage giants offer collectors a chance to own authentic 1960s DC history.

Batman: The Long Halloween #1 (1996): A modern Batman masterpiece, this Near Mint copy of the Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale classic marks the beginning of one of the most acclaimed Batman arcs ever published. This landmark series dives into Batman’s early years as he teams up with Harvey Dent and Commissioner Gordon to hunt down the mysterious Holiday Killer. With its significant influence on The Dark Knight film trilogy, this issue remains a cornerstone of contemporary Batman collecting.