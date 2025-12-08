Foxy Shazam Frontman Eric Nally on Scoring the Peacemaker Season 2 Intro

“God knows I’ve had some rough fucking years.” So say the lyrics of “Oh Lord,” but it’s been a very good year for Foxy Shazam, the rock band behind the now-famous song. Now, after 21 years of being on the scene, frontman Eric Nally says they’ve been “ready, prepared, and inspired” for big things, and they’re primed to collect.

It was a wild summer for the indie group, one that included being called director James Gunn’s favorite band and “objectively the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world”; performing the theme for the fictional pop-punk group the Mighty Crabjoys on the Superman movie soundtrack; and lending the aforementioned “Oh Lord” to the opening credits dance sequence of Peacemaker season two (which they performed at San Diego Comic-Con in support of the show). Plus, they released two studio albums in 2025: Animality Opera in March and their tenth album, Box of Magic, in October.

“We kind of always have done this,” says Nally, speaking to Den of Geek from Cincinnati, his hometown where he still lives. He says he’s appreciative and grateful for the additional attention, but rather than being intimidated, he and the self-described genre-fluid sextet are feeling steady while enjoying the glow of more “fuel on the fire.”

Nally is correct that, since forming in 2004 and releasing their debut album The Flamingo Trigger in 2005, Foxy’s blend of glam and pop rock, along with a kinetic stage presence and Nally’s own powerful Freddie Mercury-esque vocals and theatricality, has garnered them attention and accolades. In the wake of their sophomore album Introducing (2008), they toured with The Strokes and Panic! at the Disco. When their self-titled third album, featuring “Oh Lord,” hit the Billboard chart in 2010, they were named on Spin’s list of “10 Bands You Need To Know,” and comparisons to Queen, Meatloaf, and My Chemical Romance rolled in. Their song “I Like It” from The Church of Rock and Roll (2011) charted at number five on Mainstream Rock charts, while their song “Unstoppable” played during the Super Bowl XLIV telecast.