You Are Wrong About Kevin Costner’s Waterworld (Probably)

Whenever you think of Waterworld, the Kevin Costner-starring dystopian action movie that turns 30 this summer, chances are you immediately think of the world “flop.” There are few films in Hollywood history that carry the stink of failure as potently as the movie where they gave Wyatt Earp gills behind the ears.

Indeed, Waterworld may be one of the film industry’s most notorious disasters, at least according to legend: the wildly expensive folly of its egotistical star that went stupendously over-budget while trying to create a realistic, err, world of water, only to then sink at the box office and become the new byword for industry disaster. Critics dubbed it “Kevin’s Gate” and “Fishtar,” alluding to two other legendary flops from New Hollywood’s heyday. Even now the film is talked about as a cautionary tale, a sign to never let insanity prevail in the face of a blank check. But all of that lore doesn’t quite tell the true tale of Waterworld.

By the early 1990s, Costner was one of the biggest stars on the planet. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves proved his box office prowess in spite of using a Californian accent in medieval Nottingham; JFK was a critical darling; and Costner won a slew of Oscars for his directorial debut, Dances With Wolves. He had the power to do whatever he wanted by 1995, yet he decided to sign on to a Mad Max rip-off featuring jetskis. Alongside his regular collaborator Kevin Reynolds, who directed Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Fandango, the star rewrote the script several times and signed onboard as star and producer.

Many industry figures joked that Costner was the real Kevin in charge of Waterworld’s production, and as the shoot became an overlong nightmare of health and safety violations with an increasingly inflated budget, Costner bore the brunt of the blame. Costner was on the set for 157 days and almost died when he got stuck to the mast of his character’s sinking boat. Filming took place in a large artificial seawater enclosure, which was plagued by inclement weather and the camera crew being pushed out of position by the currents. One of the majestic floating sets sank. Joss Whedon was flown out to do seven weeks of script rewrites, which he said mostly involved adhering to whatever Costner wanted him to do.