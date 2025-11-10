Say, That’s NOT a Nice Bike: Terminator 2 Star Still Unhappy with T‑1000 Motorcycle
The T-1000's motorcycle may be authentic in Terminator 2, but it's not badass enough for Robert Patrick.
The T-1000 was one of the coolest characters in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Robert Patrick’s liquid metal assassin was relentless in his pursuit of John Connor in the 1991 sci-fi action hit, killing anyone whose identity proved useful or got in his way. But in a recent interview, Patrick has admitted that one T-1000 detail still bothers him: his motorcycle.
Calling Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley-Davidson in the movie “badass,” Patrick noted that the T-800 gets to ride a “sexy and adventurous” bike while his character is stuck with a Kawasaki.
“Nothing says badass more than Arnold Schwarzenegger throwing his leg over a fat boy,” Patrick told ScreenRant. “You’ve got the Terminator, T-800 on a fat boy Harley-Davidson, that’s pretty gosh darn badass. And you’ve got me, the T-1000, riding a little Kawasaki police bike.”
Although Patrick acknowledged that the Los Angeles police department’s Kawasaki bike was authentic, he also said it looked bad, adding, “Do you really want your public image to be on a foreign motorcycle? American-made, baby!”
The T-1000 itself was not originally American-made, according to Patrick, who claims that he only got the part after director James Cameron was unable to cast British singer Billy Idol. Once Patrick eventually landed the villainous role, he put a lot of effort into it, training four times a day. He may have even trained too hard, something that Cameron noticed while filming Terminator 2’s iconic mall chase scene.
“The first big chase sequence we did at the mall before I take the semi, I caught John!” Patrick told THR. “And I was like, ‘What the fuck do I do now?’ And Jim was like, ‘Jesus Christ! How fast can you run?!’ And I said I didn’t know. So they had to crank up the speed of John’s dirt bike.”
Patrick also worked tirelessly in weapons training after Cameron told him he had to be proficient. The actor took it one step further, of course, making sure he could do it all without blinking.
Though the bike may still bug him, Patrick certainly gave the character his all. Next time you’re watching Terminator 2 and hear him utter the memorable line of “say, that’s a nice bike” about that Kawasaki, remember that he was acting on multiple levels.