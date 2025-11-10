Say, That’s NOT a Nice Bike: Terminator 2 Star Still Unhappy with T‑1000 Motorcycle

The T-1000 was one of the coolest characters in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Robert Patrick’s liquid metal assassin was relentless in his pursuit of John Connor in the 1991 sci-fi action hit, killing anyone whose identity proved useful or got in his way. But in a recent interview, Patrick has admitted that one T-1000 detail still bothers him: his motorcycle.

Calling Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Harley-Davidson in the movie “badass,” Patrick noted that the T-800 gets to ride a “sexy and adventurous” bike while his character is stuck with a Kawasaki.

“Nothing says badass more than Arnold Schwarzenegger throwing his leg over a fat boy,” Patrick told ScreenRant. “You’ve got the Terminator, T-800 on a fat boy Harley-Davidson, that’s pretty gosh darn badass. And you’ve got me, the T-1000, riding a little Kawasaki police bike.”

Although Patrick acknowledged that the Los Angeles police department’s Kawasaki bike was authentic, he also said it looked bad, adding, “Do you really want your public image to be on a foreign motorcycle? American-made, baby!”