Sansa and Jon Shippers, It Sounds Like The Dreadful is For You
Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Sophie Turner are reuniting for Gothic horror romance The Dreadful.
It’s not a secret that Game of Thrones basically encouraged us all to be complete weirdos, particularly in the romance department. Whether you were rooting for Jon Snow to hook up with his aunt Daenerys or hoping Tormund Giantsbane got the chance to shoot his shot with Brienne of Tarth, it’s a show that filled in the gaps around its epic battles and complex political machinations with all manner of complicated relationships, ranging from platonic to romantic and everything in between. In the world of Westeros, anything goes.
While Kit Harington and Sophie Turner played siblings for the entirety of the show’s eight-season run, that didn’t stop some fans from hoping their (allegedly) familial relationship might take a very different sort of turn, particularly once the truth of his Targaryen parentage was revealed. But although Jon and Sansa shippers may never have gotten a big romantic moment between the not-exactly-techinically siblings in Westeros, they’re finally going to get the chance to see the actors who portrayed them make out, albeit in very different circumstances.
The former Game of Thrones stars have reunited for the period Gothic horror film The Dreadful. Set during the 15th century, it follows the story of Anne (Turner), a young woman who lives on the fringes of society with her mother. But when a man from her past (Harington) returns, his arrival sets off a chain of events that upend her life. While that description is fairly basic, it certainly sounds as though the story will include all the twisted romantic dynamics one could ask for. Even if filming it sounds like it was something of an adjustment for the actors involved.
According to Harington, who spoke about the project while promoting his new film The Family Plan 2, kissing his former onscreen sibling was more than a bit “odd”.
“She was one that sent that movie [script] to me and somehow didn’t see what I saw in it,” Harington told E! News. “I was like, ‘These guys, these are lovers, right?’ I felt very odd about that. But it was a good chance to be with her again and work together. It was slightly embarrassing, having to get on an apple box to kiss her because she’s about a foot taller than me. But other than that, my dignity was pretty intact.”
Turner’s memory of the situation is a bit more colorful. Though she says she and Harington agreed the film has “such a good script” that they “kind of had to do it,” the initial kissing scenes were something of a… let’s just call it a challenge.
“We had put it out of our minds, and then we get on set and it’s the first kissing scene, and we are both retching,” Turner said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this year. “Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst.”
But apparently, at the end of the day, what really matters is the Stark kids getting the chance to come back together again. The pack survives, and all that.
“What was lovely is that we got on set together and our friendship completely ignited again,” Harinton said. “It felt like being with family. It really did.”
Though The Dreadful has wrapped filming, it does not yet have a release date.