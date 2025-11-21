Sansa and Jon Shippers, It Sounds Like The Dreadful is For You

It’s not a secret that Game of Thrones basically encouraged us all to be complete weirdos, particularly in the romance department. Whether you were rooting for Jon Snow to hook up with his aunt Daenerys or hoping Tormund Giantsbane got the chance to shoot his shot with Brienne of Tarth, it’s a show that filled in the gaps around its epic battles and complex political machinations with all manner of complicated relationships, ranging from platonic to romantic and everything in between. In the world of Westeros, anything goes.

While Kit Harington and Sophie Turner played siblings for the entirety of the show’s eight-season run, that didn’t stop some fans from hoping their (allegedly) familial relationship might take a very different sort of turn, particularly once the truth of his Targaryen parentage was revealed. But although Jon and Sansa shippers may never have gotten a big romantic moment between the not-exactly-techinically siblings in Westeros, they’re finally going to get the chance to see the actors who portrayed them make out, albeit in very different circumstances.

The former Game of Thrones stars have reunited for the period Gothic horror film The Dreadful. Set during the 15th century, it follows the story of Anne (Turner), a young woman who lives on the fringes of society with her mother. But when a man from her past (Harington) returns, his arrival sets off a chain of events that upend her life. While that description is fairly basic, it certainly sounds as though the story will include all the twisted romantic dynamics one could ask for. Even if filming it sounds like it was something of an adjustment for the actors involved.

According to Harington, who spoke about the project while promoting his new film The Family Plan 2, kissing his former onscreen sibling was more than a bit “odd”.