EXCLUSIVE: We Can Be Heroes Trailer Spotlights Young LARPers on a Path to Self-Discovery

Live action role-playing (LARP) is an international phenomenon that gives fantasy fans an opportunity to inhabit the magical lives of characters that they create. We Can Be Heroes, the documentary from directors Carina Mia Wong and Alex Simmons, follows the exploits of a unique group of young LARPers finding their voices and their places in the larger fantasy community as they forge the personalities and relationships that will carry them into adulthood.

Check out an exclusive trailer debut for We Can Be Heroes below.

Depicting the lives and intersecting relationships of attendees at a LARP camp in upstate New York, film’s official press release describes it as a “deeply accepting environment [that] has given neurodivergent, queer, and self-proclaimed ‘nerdy’ teenagers the space and community for self-discovery that they have never found anywhere else.” We Can Be Heroes pulls back the curtain on this imaginative world, showing how the young LARPers “discover inner strength, heal from past traumas, and emerge as the heroes they are meant to be, both in the fantasy realm and in real life.”

We Can Be Heroes has received widespread critical acclaim, winning the SXSW Documentary Feature Competition Special Jury Award for bravery and empathy in 2024. This will be the home video premiere of the documentary that’s started passionate conversation at renowned festivals including Sheffield DocFest, Mountainfilm, Seattle International Film Festival, Brooklyn Film Festival, Woodstock Film Festival, Nashville Film Festival, Nevada City Film Festival, Bentonville Film Festival, and more.