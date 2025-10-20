How Bruce Springsteen Stole the Title of His Hit Song From Paul Schrader

These days, when maverick director Paul Schrader talks about pop music, he’s usually praising Taylor Swift as “the light that gives meaning to our lives.” But back in the early ’80s, Schrader had the Boss on his mind. And in a new conversation with Deadline, Schrader reveals how an aborted movie project starring Bruce Springsteen led the pride of New Jersey to swipe from him.

According to the story, Schrader wanted to make a movie about blue collar rock and roll bands, something very much in line with his directorial debut Blue Collar, and thought of Springsteen as the lead. “There was a moment there when Bruce was being courted by the studios. Paramount had it, and they would have given anything to star him in a movie,” Schrader recalled. “I met with and gave the script to [Springsteen’s manager Jon] Landau, and he got back about a month later and said, ‘Bruce has been thinking about it and he’s not going to be in movies. He thinks it’s a trap and that he’ll end up like Elvis.'”

Schrader took the response at face value and went on to Japan to make his 1985 movie Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters. But when he returned to the States, Schrader heard Springsteen’s new hit record and recognized its title as the same one he used for his bar band script: “Born in the U.S.A.”

While Schrader got a credit in the liner notes of the album, he didn’t get an explanation until later. “We met in Los Angeles and [Springsteen] said, look, I never did read your script,” Schrader told Deadline. “I was working on this song called ‘Vietnam‘ and I thought that was a bit too-on-the-nose. Your script was on the coffee table, and I kept walking past it every day. And finally it caught in my head and, I stole it.”