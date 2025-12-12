Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Retro Gaming Gifts for 2025
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with plenty of gaming gift ideas for retro gaming enthusiasts to embrace the holidays.
This article is part of the Collector’s Digest Holiday Edition powered by:
As the gaming industry grows increasingly digital, what better way to show the gamers in your life that you really care than gifting physical swag during the holidays? From retro games to merchandising around beloved franchises, there is something for everyone who needs stocking stuffers or something more ambitious. Many of these gifts are readily available on digital storefronts like eBay, which has been making holiday shopping a breeze for gamers for years.
Whether it’s gifts for the old-school gamers in your family and friends or the merchandise that proudly displays their geek cred, we’ve got you covered for gaming recommendations this holiday season. Here are the best gaming gifts to pick up for the 2025 holiday season.
Space Invaders on Atari
Atari has seen something of a resurgence lately, from releasing a cool wave of apparel to producing newer models of classic consoles that interface easily with modern televisions. With that in mind, these revamped consoles play all the classic Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges you know and love, which are abundantly found on eBay. While there are thousands of games available, we’re particular fans of Space Invaders to play on Atari’s revitalized consoles.
NES Classic
2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Nintendo Entertainment System, the North American version of Nintendo’s enormously successful Famicom. What better way to celebrate this milestone occasion than to sit down and revisit your favorite 8-bit NES titles over hot cocoa? The NES Classic, providing a smaller version of the console with modern video outputs and a selection of pre-loaded fan-favorite games, is available on eBay without that dreaded price-gouging.
SONY PVM CRT
As much as we love our modern OLED displays, the best way to play older games is still on a CRT for the full retro experience. Given their decades of industry dominance, there is no shortage of CRT sets available that can be configured to interface with classic video game consoles. If you’re looking for the best CRTs for the purposes of retro gaming, we recommend the Sony PVM series as a solid after-market model prime to hook up classic consoles to.
Nintendo Power Back Issues
Here at Den of Geek, we obviously love print media, and that distinction comes to the gaming magazines that proliferated the scene in the ‘90s. It may go without saying, but before the internet, these magazines contained all the tips and tricks, along with sneak peeks and developer interviews that players craved to get the edge on their favorite games. Nintendo Power is arguably the most recognizable from the era, with each issue providing a fun throwback look at classic Nintendo games. Fans should also consider back issues of GamePro, Electronic Gaming Monthly, and Game Informer, which all offer a glimpse into the industry’s resurgence in the ‘90s.
Street Fighter Wall Art
Any gaming lair needs wall art to mark the territory, and there are plenty of posters and other wall hangings to help set the mood. From vintage ‘90s gaming posters that helped advertise big launches to custom and modern pieces celebrating classic properties, there is gaming wall art of all shapes and sizes to deck out a gaming den. We’re big Street Fighter fans, so Street Fighter arcade posters are the perfect decorations for any hangout area.
Yarn Yoshi Amiibo
One of the biggest successes during Nintendo’s divisive Wii U era was the introduction of Amiibo NFC figurines. Detailed miniatures based primarily on Nintendo’s biggest gaming properties, the Amiibo interfaced in unique ways with games like Super Smash Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. However, the Amiibo that stands above the rest are the Yarn Yoshi Amiibo, coming in a variety of colors and primed to interface with your favorite Yoshi games.