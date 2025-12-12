Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Retro Gaming Gifts for 2025

NES Classic

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Nintendo Entertainment System, the North American version of Nintendo’s enormously successful Famicom. What better way to celebrate this milestone occasion than to sit down and revisit your favorite 8-bit NES titles over hot cocoa? The NES Classic, providing a smaller version of the console with modern video outputs and a selection of pre-loaded fan-favorite games, is available on eBay without that dreaded price-gouging.

SONY PVM CRT

As much as we love our modern OLED displays, the best way to play older games is still on a CRT for the full retro experience. Given their decades of industry dominance, there is no shortage of CRT sets available that can be configured to interface with classic video game consoles. If you’re looking for the best CRTs for the purposes of retro gaming, we recommend the Sony PVM series as a solid after-market model prime to hook up classic consoles to.

Nintendo Power Back Issues

Here at Den of Geek, we obviously love print media, and that distinction comes to the gaming magazines that proliferated the scene in the ‘90s. It may go without saying, but before the internet, these magazines contained all the tips and tricks, along with sneak peeks and developer interviews that players craved to get the edge on their favorite games. Nintendo Power is arguably the most recognizable from the era, with each issue providing a fun throwback look at classic Nintendo games. Fans should also consider back issues of GamePro, Electronic Gaming Monthly, and Game Informer, which all offer a glimpse into the industry’s resurgence in the ‘90s.

Street Fighter Wall Art

Any gaming lair needs wall art to mark the territory, and there are plenty of posters and other wall hangings to help set the mood. From vintage ‘90s gaming posters that helped advertise big launches to custom and modern pieces celebrating classic properties, there is gaming wall art of all shapes and sizes to deck out a gaming den. We’re big Street Fighter fans, so Street Fighter arcade posters are the perfect decorations for any hangout area.

Yarn Yoshi Amiibo

One of the biggest successes during Nintendo’s divisive Wii U era was the introduction of Amiibo NFC figurines. Detailed miniatures based primarily on Nintendo’s biggest gaming properties, the Amiibo interfaced in unique ways with games like Super Smash Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. However, the Amiibo that stands above the rest are the Yarn Yoshi Amiibo, coming in a variety of colors and primed to interface with your favorite Yoshi games.