The Newest BookTok Darling Silver Elite Proves Dire for Dystopian Literature

A general lack of any nuance or substance helps to further dilute any impact the dystopian society could have had. The ruthless dictator orchestrating the oppression of the marginalized gets precisely 14 pages in a novel over 500 pages long, making for a horrifically underdeveloped antagonist.

At certain points Wren’s inner monologue veers toward abandoning her morals for a booty call, given that the male lead, Cross, is the son of the General. To make him even more repellant, Cross also is a captain in the elite military block that gives this book its name. The “Silver Elite” is tasked with capturing “Modifieds,” or the oppressed class in this society, of which Wren is a part of. This “enemies to lovers” trope in the novel sets up lines like “I don’t get involved with guys whose fathers are responsible for killing thousands of people like me,” to be followed immediately by a hot and heavy makeout session. With many scenes that follow this sequence, the guilt Wren feels for her attraction to a dictator’s spawn feels performative.

Meanwhile, the plot is riddled with so many holes it would trigger trypophobia, and the book manages to somehow be both overly contrived and simplistically vague, making for a tedious read. It’s a mind-numbing narrative that could not even be saved by the very romance the author wrote the book for, as the main pairing proves to be as lackluster and shallow as the rest of the novel.

If this book hadn’t been promoted as dystopian fiction, its greatest crime would have been that it is boring. However, the emphasis placed on it being specifically dystopian, to the extent that it drew comparisons to The Hunger Games, is what has made it cannon fodder for critics.

Dystopian fiction has a very significant role in literature, often serving as a reflection of current society. The best dystopian fiction creates parallels between power imbalances and injustice present in our political culture and global events. Think about George Orwell’s 1984 and its use of surveillance, or Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s Chain-Gang All Stars and its representation of capital punishment, though neither of these descriptors even scratches the surface of these novels.

Dystopian literature serves as a warning or premonition of where humanity might end up. It is quite literally “what if?” in its most radical form, and the issues in these novels are rooted in reality. Margaret Atwood wrote The Handmaid’s Tale using details, atrocities and events that all actually occurred. It is meant to be thought-provoking and to encourage readers to think critically about their role in systematic cruelty and governmental control, which is why it so often becomes more prevalent during times of political turmoil or humanitarian crises.