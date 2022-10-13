The Best Horror TV Shows of the Last 15 Years

Cruelly cut short by the BBC Three funding issues that led to the channel’s (since reversed) move to online-only, In The Flesh is a beloved cult favourite. The least macho, most moving zombie story around, Dominic Mitchell’s two series are funny, pithy and packed with protest at bigotry and intolerance. – LM

21. Grimm

While on-screen fairy tale adaptations have existed for almost as long as cinema itself, the early 2010s seemed to be a booming time for this genre – between ABC’s Once Upon a Time premiering in 2011, and movies like Snow White and the Huntsman, Mirror Mirror, Jack the Giant Slayer, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters following suit in 2012 and 2013, the media landscape was full of different takes on classic stories. The procedural TV drama Grimm, which premiered on NBC in 2011, is one of the best adaptations to come out of this time period.

Grimm leans into the more horrifying aspects of fairy tales and folklore, adapting stories and creatures written by The Brothers Grimm without the sugar coating and sanitization we often get from Disney. The series follows Portland detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) as he discovers his family’s history as Grimm – hunters who keep the peace between the “normal” world and the supernatural creatures hiding in plain sight. Grimm can see the true form of these creatures, even when they appear human. Even though Grimm mostly sticks with a “creature of the week” format, the series’ more serialized plotlines help build a unique, and at times terrifying, world where bedtime stories are not only real…they could kill you. – Brynna Arens

20. iZombie

iZombie, based on the Vertigo comic series of the same name, is set in a world where the zombie apocalypse isn’t started by a rogue virus but instead a lethal combination of spiked drugs and energy drinks. After medical student Olivia “Liv” Moore (Rose McIver) is bitten at a boat party, she turns and has to give up her promising career to work in the morgue, where she has easy access to brains. In this world, the first stage of zombie infection doesn’t turn her into the shambling, vicious, blood-thirsty creatures we usually see – instead she’s still pretty human, aside from her white hair, pale skin, and her pretty intense cravings for brains and hot sauce.

iZombie’s depiction of zombies is so unique and fun that it’s easy to forget that it’s technically a show about the zombie apocalypse. Because these zombies are still mostly human, they are able to see the memories of the people they eat and take on their personality traits. Liv uses this ability to help the Seattle PD solve murders, and while that may sound kind of cheesy, Rose McIver’s ability to switch between a variety of personalities each episode is a testament to her abilities as an actor. She and her co-stars Rahul Kohli and Malcolm Goodwin make this “brain of the week” dynamic work effectively and truly make this series stand out. – BA

19. True Blood

“God hates fangs,” warned the sign leading to the Louisiana town of Bon Temps, as Jace Everett’s echo-drenched guitarist dredged the swamp for every living creature decaying in the traps of the Darwinian food chain. True Blood is named for a synthetic blood, mass-marketed as a soft drink to vampires, freeing them to come out of the casket to circulate among the living. The trade-in is that vampire blood is intoxicating to mortals, who hunt vampires to feed an ever-growing addiction. Everyone gets hooked on the blood of the telepathic waitress Sookie, played by an ever-magnetic Anna Paquin, whose hemoglobin contains a tantalizing touch of fairy DNA.