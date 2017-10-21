Power Rangers Ninja Steel Episode 18 Review: The Adventures of Redbot

Plus, it’s totally hilarious to leave two civilians frozen and use them as coat racks rght? Yes, let’s point and laugh at Victor and Monty’s misery. Again. Sure, Victor and Monty told some lies. If they were socially ostracized for it that would make sense and be fine but to leave them frozen on purpose? That’s just cruel and once again makes the Rangers (and now Mick) look like the bullies.

You can also save your “but the MMPR Rangers were bullies to Bulk and Skull” nonsense argument. Bulk and Skull, at least in season one, were actual bullies. They made fun of and attempted to physically intimidate the Rangers. The fact Jason and the others attempted to push back a little made total sense there. Not here.

What is wrong with this show? For the past eighteen episodes I have struggled to understand what is going on with Power Rangers on TV. Why is this level of writing accepted? Stripping away any expectations about wanting a shared universe, world building, or even comparing this to other seasons of Power Rangers, Ninja Steel is horrible. It’s a series I could never imagine showing to a fellow nerd or god forbid a child because it insults the intellgience of the viewer and it can’t teach a moral to save its life.

I know in my past reviews I’ve been avoiding pointing the fingers at anyone but it’s becoming increasingly hard to not wonder what the hell is happening behind the scenes.

Why is Ninja Steel, the flagship of the franchise, allowed to just keep plodding along? Does no one checking these scripts notice these giant errors? This sub preschool level writing? The problems with all the morals?