House of Games Contestants This Week: Jamali Maddix, Suzi Perry, Jodie Kidd & Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

It’s a new week, and that means another quartet of celebrities are ready to take to their comfy red chairs in Richard Osman’s House of Games, the cosy tea-time quiz show, where they’ll test their knowledge in an ever-changing array of quirky general knowledge challenges.

This week’s contestants, repeated from 2021’s Series 15, are Jamali Maddix, Suzi Perry, Jodie Kidd and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, all vying for first place and hoping to bag a legendary House of Games wheelie suitcase (or any of the other daily winner’s prizes). Let’s meet them.

Jamali Maddix

Richard Osman has his work cut out this week, as Maddix is a comedian known for his cheeky quick wit and chaotic energy, particularly during his appearances on the new Never Mind the Buzzcocks with Greg Davies and Series 11 of Taskmaster. Maddix is an award-winning comedian who took home Chortle Student Comedian of the Year in 2014, and his podcast Spooky Sh*t was crowned Best Comedy Podcast at last year’s British Podcast Awards.

Jodie Kidd

Watch out, other contestants: Jodie Kidd has a good track record on competitive TV shows. After a successful modelling career, she’s also dabbled in sports car racing, and these days she runs a YouTube channel about luxury sports cars, but she’s also been a finalist in Celebrity Masterchef, she and her son Indio won Big Star’s Little Star, and as you can see from the clip above she put in an impressive performance on The Chase too.