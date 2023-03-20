House of Games Contestants This Week: Jamali Maddix, Suzi Perry, Jodie Kidd & Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
Richard Osman’s House of Games welcomes four celebrity contestants to play a range of eclectic general-knowledge challenges this week – let’s meet them.
It’s a new week, and that means another quartet of celebrities are ready to take to their comfy red chairs in Richard Osman’s House of Games, the cosy tea-time quiz show, where they’ll test their knowledge in an ever-changing array of quirky general knowledge challenges.
This week’s contestants, repeated from 2021’s Series 15, are Jamali Maddix, Suzi Perry, Jodie Kidd and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, all vying for first place and hoping to bag a legendary House of Games wheelie suitcase (or any of the other daily winner’s prizes). Let’s meet them.
Jamali Maddix
Richard Osman has his work cut out this week, as Maddix is a comedian known for his cheeky quick wit and chaotic energy, particularly during his appearances on the new Never Mind the Buzzcocks with Greg Davies and Series 11 of Taskmaster. Maddix is an award-winning comedian who took home Chortle Student Comedian of the Year in 2014, and his podcast Spooky Sh*t was crowned Best Comedy Podcast at last year’s British Podcast Awards.
Jodie Kidd
Watch out, other contestants: Jodie Kidd has a good track record on competitive TV shows. After a successful modelling career, she’s also dabbled in sports car racing, and these days she runs a YouTube channel about luxury sports cars, but she’s also been a finalist in Celebrity Masterchef, she and her son Indio won Big Star’s Little Star, and as you can see from the clip above she put in an impressive performance on The Chase too.
Suzi Perry
Sports journalist Suzi Perry is probably best known for her decades-long coverage of MotoGP (that’s motorcycle racing for non-sports fans) for both the BBC and BT Sport, starting in the 1990s. She also became Britain’s first female anchor of Formula One coverage when she began presenting the BBC’s Grand Prix programming back in 2013.
Like Kidd, Perry’s also got quiz show form, and did very well against the Chasers, as you can see above.
Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
Celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall became famous for his River Cottage series on Channel 4 back in the noughties, which followed him as he established his own organic smallholding in Dorset; selling his produce, becoming self-reliant on locally sourced food, and teaching us delicious recipes along the way. He’s since published dozens of cookery books and also become known for his food and environment-related activism.
House of Games airs on weeknights at 6pm on BBC Two, and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer