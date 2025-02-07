25 Best Book to TV Show Adaptations Ever Made

The first few seasons of HBO’s US southern adult fantasy made excellent TV drama out of some highly readable but, let’s be honest, fairly workaday books. Charlaine Harris’ Sookie Stackhouse novels are sexy pageturners with bags of fantasy imagination, but their prose style is unlikely to win any literary awards. Enter: Alan Ball (Six Feet Under), a showrunner whose team elevated this world, not just doing it justice, but making it better. First of all, they cast the hell out of the show, installing Anna Paquin as telepathic waitress Sookie, Stephen Moyer as Civil War-era vampire Bill Compton, Alexander Skarsgård as dangerous Swedish Viking vamp Erik, alongside a terrific supporting cast. Filled with subtext about real-world issues from HIV AIDs to race and LGBT+ rights, True Blood was dangerous, exciting and meaningful television…for at least the first half of its overlong seven-season run. – LM

21. Sharpe (1993 – 2008)

Based on: The Sharpe novels by Bernard Cornwell

How’s this for a mark of adaptation success? Actor Sean Bean became so indivisible from the character of Richard Sharpe that novelist Bernard Cornwell admitted to writing the later entries in his Sharpe book series specifically for Bean’s voice and delivery. That’s how entwined the screen and page Sharpes became. It wasn’t just exemplary casting (not only Bean but also Brian Cox, Pete Postlethwaite, Daragh O’Malley…) that made this Napoleonic era-set period spy series an excellent adaptation for ITV, but the perfect meeting of form and content. 90-minute episodes filled with intrigue and action allowed audiences to spend enough time with the Major (later Colonel) to really get to know him and to get absorbed by the cleverly evoked period setting. – LM

20. The Last Kingdom (2015 – 2022)

Based on: The Saxon Stories novels by Bernard Cornwell

This TV adaptation became so inseparable from Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories books that they’re now published under its name (The Last Kingdom was originally just the title of the first book in Cornwell’s series). That’s not just a canny marketing ploy, but also an indication of in what high regard the TV series is held, and how closely entwined the character of warrior hero Uhtred became with actor Alex Dreymon, to whom Cornwell dedicated the final book in his series. Initially adapted by Stephen Butchard for the BBC and later Netflix, The Last Kingdom is the 10th-century set story of Saxon-born but Viking-raised Uhtred, a military strategist whose Pagan beliefs put him on uneasy ground with the Christian King Alfred to whom he is forced to swear an oath. It’s an excellent ensemble, from Emily Cox as Danish warrior Brida to Eliza Butterworth as Queen Aelswith, David Dawson as Alfred and far too many beloved roles to name. Exciting, funny, filled with action and heart, this series took Cornwell’s characters and made them indelible. – LM

19. Slow Horses (2022—)

Based on the Slough House series by Mick Herron