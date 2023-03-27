Off Menu Podcast With Ed Gamble & James Acaster: the Best Episodes

6. Kathy Burke

Kathy Burke had long been on the list of dream guests for Off Menu (or as she calls it the ‘Where’s Me Dinner’ podcast) and the dream came true for us all when she joined the (over the moon) hosts to share her choices.

Naturally hilarious and completely charming, Kathy is hard not to fall in love with during the hour she spends with Gamble and Acaster. She knows what she likes and wants to cook all of her choices for herself (of course), doles out some brilliant anecdotes, moans about vegetarian menu choices of the past (including Gordon Ramsay’s rejected risotto) and sage advice (the invaluable “Ed…..some people are c*nts”).

5. Rylan Clark

Before going into this episode, it’s important to know that inside Off Menu is another podcast: investigatory true crime series ‘James Acaster v Celebrity Bake-Off: The Unravelling’. In it, Acaster lures in guests connected to his 2019 Bake-Off appearance under the guise of a normal episode, and then grills them for answers about his time on the show. (He’s unable to answer those questions himself because he’d taken leave of his senses during filming and still maintains that he was robbed of being awarded Star Baker despite serving soupy flapjacks and a solitary cream horn that dripped like a Dali clock in the Technical.) Rylan Clark being one of his competitors, this is Acaster’s chance to dig up the truth.

The truth is dug up, and with it, so many treasures. Number one is a live phone call with Rylan’s mum, who’s been stealing his lamps and checking the cupboards in his house for his chopped up corpse. Number two is the ‘falling on a hake’ incident that gave Rylan his fish phobia. The list goes on. It’s a very funny episode, the menu of which is totally irrelevant to your enjoyment.

4. Bob Mortimer

Usually, Off Menu guests are dragged along as passengers on Gamble and Acaster’s flights of fancy, but here, Bob Mortimer is the pilot, performing loop-the-loops of bizarreness that cover topics including meats (both pocket and car), desert scorpion hunts, Peter Beardsley, how a genie might affect play in a standard FA league match, and mystery fish fingers.

Bob’s food choices are largely driven by nostalgia (he misses the days when crisps were really a very dirty thing) and sodium content. He explains why sixteen sugars in a cup of tea is the right amount and seventeen would be too sweet, his appreciation of the Ginsters range, and the correct way to swirl condiments on a family member’s Odeon hot dog (with your finger). If you’ve enjoyed Mortimer on Taskmaster or Would I Lie to You, you’ll know both what to expect, and why this is a must-listen.