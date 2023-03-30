The Best Podcasts Like My Dad Wrote a Porno

Like My Dad Wrote a Porno, it has a pleasingly formulaic nature, with Hansom simply reading out filthy and often sexual confessions sent into the show, and after the duo have got over their highly entertaining reactions, they attempt to give some half-decent advice.

As the show is already five years old, there’s also an excellent back-catalogue to work your way through, or you can enjoy some of the best bits on YouTube, with memorable letters including a Harry Potter dilemma, a very unfortunate name, and a truly shocking Grindr disaster.

Mortified

The format for Mortified is utter genius: adults read out the absolutely toe-curling, melodramatic, and often shocking diary entries they wrote as teenagers… to a live audience. From deranged boyband fangirling to cruel teenage feuds and discovering the secrets of your sister’s journal, it prompts similarly hilarious reactions to the subject matter in My Dad Wrote a Porno while also being pleasingly relatable.

There have been some excellent guest stars too, including Elijah Wood, Alanis Morrissette and Ezra Miller, who add amusing commentary and interviews alongside the episode’s diary entries. Mortified began in early 2017 but episodes can be as short as 15 minutes, so there are over 200 bite-sized instalments ready to enjoy.

Sh*tsnGigs

We all (incorrectly) think that if we recorded conversations with our best friends it would make a hilarious podcast, but with Sh*tsnGigs it’s actually true, and you simply can’t help laughing along with the authentic banter of hosts James Duncan and Fulhad Dawodu.

Like My Dad Wrote a Porno, the subject matter usually falls firmly in the NSFW category, with the best friends reading out and reacting to the outrageously funny replies to risqué questions, like ‘What’s the ickiest thing he’s said during the deed?’ and ‘What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve been caught doing?’