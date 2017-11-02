Power Rangers 2 Might Not Be Dead After All
Remember that trademark with the movie logo? Well it turns out...
Despite our own reports to the contrary, it looks like a sequel to the Power Rangers movie isn’t as unlikely as we thought. It was originally reported that Saban Brands had not opted to renew the trademark on the Power Rangers movie series logo. It didn’t sound like much but it wasn’t a good sign for the film franchise which hasn’t seen any forward momentum.
However, we have been assured the Power Rangers movie logo trademark is still active and that the franchise remains “as strong and enthusiastic about its future as ever.”
Now that doesn’t guarantee a Power Rangers movie sequel is happening but it at least reassures fans that all hope isn’t lost. It’s a shame these sort of rumblings are even happening but with so little news to go on for the sequel it’s not surprising fans are looking to any sources they can find for information.
In the meantime the new season of Power Rangers debuts next year, Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, along with a 25th anniversary episode. So if you’re a fan of the Power Rangers franchise there’s still more Ranger action to look forward to in the future.
It should also be noted that Dacre Montgomery, who played Jason in the Power Rangers movie, recently appeared in the second season of Netflix’s Stranger Things and gave an amazing performance. Whatever else happened, being in Power Rangers certainly helped Dacre’s career and we’ll hopefully continue to see him in Stranger Things as well as other projects.
