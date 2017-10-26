Power Rangers 2 Looking More Unlikely

Sometimes, it’s a small clue that leads to the conclusion that a project has been abandoned. Following the disappointing box office returns for the rebooted movie this year – $142 million worldwide – the planned multitude of sequels to the Power Rangers movie were in doubt. Had the movie hit big, Saban had aggressive plans for the big screen franchise.

But now Movieweb has spotted that Saban has opted not to renew the trademark on the Power Rangers movie series logo. A small, but probably quite significant thing, but along with the fact that there’s been no progress or announcement about a second film, it looks like the current iteration of big screen Power Rangers is done. Sure, they could design and register another logo, but the likelihood is that they’d keep the branding and identity were they going for a direct sequel.

We’ll keep you posted. But it looks as if the work of these particular Power Rangers is complete…