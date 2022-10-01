Best Horror Movies on Netflix for October 2022

An all star cast, including Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tessa Thompson, plus the quality direction of Alex Garland wasn’t enough to secure this horror sci-fi based on Jeff Vandermeer’s novel a theatrical release in the UK—or box office success in the U.S. Never mind that though. It just means you can watch it for free on Netflix. Portman joins a crew of women exploring the mysterious Area X where her husband ventured some time before and came back changed. It’s a weird, unfamiliar landscape of beautiful flora and terrifying fauna defying explanation until the strange, indelible finale (not sure what it means? Have a read of this explainer). And you can check out our review, too if you like.

Apostle

US and UK

Apostle comes from acclaimed The Raid director Gareth Evans and is his take on the horror genre. Spoiler alert: it’s a good one. Dan Stevens stars as Thomas Richardson, a British man in the early 1900s who must rescue his sister, Jennifer, from the clutches of a murderous cult. Thomas successfully infiltrates the cult led by the charismatic Malcom Howe (Michael Sheen) and begins to ingratiate himself with the strange folks obsessed with bloodletting. Thomas soon comes to find that the object of the cult’s religious fervor may be more real than he’d prefer.

Blair Witch

US Only

When it comes to The Blair Witch Project, nothing will ever top the original, despite several attempts to do just that. That said, while no one will ever go out of their way to defend 2000s absolutely dismal Book of Shadows, there’s quite a bit of merit to Adam Wingard’s legacy sequel from 2016. Simply titled Blair Witch, this installment follows a new group of campers as they search the woods for answers as to what happened to the original trio from the first film.

The scares that ensue can feel a bit paint-by-the-numbers at times, as the characters begin to hear things at night and soon begin to disappear one by one, all leading to the inevitable end you know is coming. But there are also some clever new twists, such as the inclusion of drone cameras, which give us a new vantage point that helps set this mockumentary apart from the original. Wingard also makes some unexpected tweaks to the continuity of the first film which are at least interesting failures. There have been far worse horror sequels.