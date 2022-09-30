GamesMaster: Before YouTube and Twitch, Sir Patrick Moore’s Floating Cyborg Head Was the Pinnacle of Gaming TV

The First Challenges

In the days before the internet, the only exposure gamers had to information about the latest games and gaming technology was through magazines. They could read reviews, hints and tips, see screenshots of upcoming titles, but it was nothing compared to the visceral thrill of seeing game footage unfolding before their very eyes on their TV screens. Beyond the odd brief, stuttered segments on Saturday morning kids’ shows, there had never been anything like GamesMaster, and nothing that followed in its wake would ever surf the zeitgeist with anything like the same poise, confidence or level of mastery. Nor garner the same astronomical viewing figures.

Central to the show’s appeal were its challenges, where kids could compete against each other, or sometimes celebrities, in computer-based gladiatorial combat to win the coveted GamesMaster Golden Joystick. Friend vs friend; brother vs brother; some random dude vs Barry McGuigan… Watching these exchanges through contemporary eyes via the magic of YouTube, it’s amazing how engaging it still feels, despite the fact that some of the games are positively antediluvian by today’s standards. But then…

“GamesMaster wasn’t really a show about video games,” Dominik Diamond told The Guardian in 2021. “It was about a bunch of mates having a laugh while playing video games, and that’s why it succeeded.”

That’s also precisely how it started. In 1990, Jane Hewland – the sort of devil-may-care doyenne who sets up a production company during a recession – bought her 10-year-old son Harry a Nintendo for Christmas. Watching Harry play Duck Hunt gave Jane the bare bones of the idea for GamesMaster. Few commissioning editors seemed interested. Undeterred, she filmed Harry and his friends talking about what video games meant to them, and used the footage to convince Channel 4 that there was mileage, merit and money in the format. They agreed. Looking at the societal and industry landscape around them at the time it seems mildly insane that anyone ever hesitated.

Timing is Everything

The early 90s saw an explosion in home computing that made video games a global force to be reckoned with. Graphics and processing power moved away from the plinky, plonky, bitty, blocky, bluntness of the cassette-tape-powered ZX Spectrum towards the cutting-edge and pop-culture-invading appeal of Sega and Nintendo. Mushroom-gobbling plumbers and ring-obsessed hedgehogs became household names. Kids no longer wanted to do boring things like play outside, talk to each other, read, or even go to their local arcade: all they wanted to do was sit in their bedrooms waggling their joysticks. More on that later.

If the war generation and the boomers that followed them thought that The Beatles or punk had driven a wedge through the family, then at least they could take comfort from the fact that their children’s passions had recognisable roots in music, regardless of how mutated they considered the strain. Video games, on the other hand, had no real equivalent basis in the experiences of the pre-computer generation – unless you want to argue that Hangman was a precursor to Pac-Man, and good luck to you if you do. Not only did the gaming world have its own music, but its own hardware, its own language. It was a sub-culture that was hard to penetrate unless you too had a joystick in hand, and the free-and-easy leisure hours with which to master its use. Which, of course, most older people didn’t. There was a wide-open gap in the market.