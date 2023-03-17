Diablo 4 Beta: Best Builds For Early Access Players

Since most of the fights in the Diablo 4 beta require you to work your way through groups of lesser enemies as quickly as possible, Whirlwind proves to be one of the Barbarian’s best friends. As the name suggests, Whirlwind spins your character around quickly as they deal weapon damage to anything unfortunate enough to get caught in their way. It’s an incredibly powerful AoE ability that unfortunately happens to drain your Fury gauge pretty quickly.

That’s why the rest of this build is designed to compensate for that notable shortcoming as much as possible. For instance, Frenzy is a great Fury generator that also synergizes nicely with this build’s aggressive playstyle. Meanwhile, the Enhance Whirlwind trait allows you to generate additional Fury while you’re using Whirlwind, which really does help you preserve quite a bit of Fury over a long enough period of time (especially against larger groups of enemies).

Death Blow is the other big piece of this build. That incredible ability not only deals massive damage to the enemies in front of you but it resets its own cooldown whenever it kills an enemy (which will be often). Enhanced Death Blow, meanwhile, does 100% extra damage against bosses, which makes it your main tool in those fights as well as the skill that helps compensate for the rest of our AoE-focused abilities.

Iron Skin is the only Defensive ability that this build utilizes. It’s actually quite useful for those times when you need to get into the thick of a large pack of enemies, but you’re really just picking it up to move to the Brawling tree.

Brawling features a few fascinating abilities. Leap is an essential part of this build due to both the ways it increases your overall traversal speed and the fact that the Power Leap ability grants a whopping 40 Fury every time it damages an enemy. I also love Charge as a “get back” spell that synergizes with our aggressive playstyle, but Kick is a viable alternative. Meanwhile, Aggressive Resistance and Battle Fervor just synergize so well with everything you’re trying to do.

Wrath of the Berserker is the obvious Ultimate choice for this kind of build, and it truly lives up to its “ultimate” billing. This ability greatly enhances both your overall Fury generation and your Berserking uptime. It simply makes everything you’re already trying to do with this build significantly better.