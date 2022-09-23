Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Guns and Loadouts
As the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta rolls along, we take a look at the guns and loadouts that are currently dominating the game.
As the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps rolling along, we’re gradually getting a slightly better idea of which guns and loadouts will dominate the latest entry in the franchise’s history of absurdly popular multiplayer experiences.
With some exceptions, anyone who has played a modern Call of Duty multiplayer mode will know roughly what to expect from Modern Warfare 2. While 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 is actually quite different from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2, both games emphasize that “boots on the ground,” fast-paced multiplayer experience that longtime franchise fans should feel relatively comfortable with.
Even still, it’s a good idea to go into the game with some idea of which weapons sit atop the early days of the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer meta and the attachments that you’ll need to get the most out of them. Funnily enough, that’s exactly what were going to talk about today.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta: Best Guns So Far
M4
If the M4 isn’t the best gun in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment, it’s certainly the most consistent weapon in the game.
Mind you, I don’t want to make the M4 sound like a boring option. After all, it’s a lightning-fast, sneakily powerful, and incredibly accurate gun that is useful in a variety of situations. It’s just that the M4 is this strange kind of Call of Duty gun that does nearly everything well but isn’t generally considered to be “broken” by anyone at the moment. It’s really good, but it’s not going to carry a bad player through a match.
Given that the current MW 2 meta is fast enough to support a variety of strategies and loadouts, there are very few reasons why you shouldn’t give one of the most consistent weapons in the game a shot. That said, you may soon find yourself preferring more specialized alternatives.
Lachmann Sub
There are quite a few people willing to call the Lachmann Sub the best weapon in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment. To be honest, it’s hard to argue against that seemingly bold claim.
For all intents and purposes, the Lachmann Sub is the classic Call of Duty MP5. That means it’s accurate, fairly powerful in short-range situations, and, most importantly of all, fast. Actually, “fast” doesn’t quite convey what this gun does so well. It’s a handheld Gatling gun that spits out bullets like sunflower seeds.
Theoretically, this gun does suffer at long ranges. However, the current meta means that you’re much more likely to be in a perfect position to take advantage of everything this gun does so well.
FSS Hurricane
This hybrid gun is technically closer to an SMG than an AR, but SMG fans who occasionally wish for a little more range will find that this gun offers that little extra bit of versatility.
As the name implies, the Hurricane is a speed demon that boasts one of the best rates of fire in the game (at the moment). While that is obviously the weapon’s greatest strength, the fact that it also performs reasonably well in mid-range combat situations means that the FSS Hurricane can sometimes outperform the Lachmann Sub.
Again, you may find yourself preferring a straight-up AR or SMG over this hybrid option. For the right player, though, this will end up being the only gun you ever need.
FTAC Recon
Truth be told, I think this weapon is going to be a hard sell for a lot of Modern Warfare 2 players. As a battle rifle, the FTAC already “suffers” from a strange “burst” firing style that makes it somewhat awkward in close-range situations. Given the number of close-range situations you’ll find yourself in, that’s obviously a potentially notable drawback.
However, the FTAC is more than capable of downing enemies at slightly longer distances with only a couple of bursts. While it can take some time to get comfortable with the way this gun encourages you to create those distances, there’s no denying its power in those situations.
This is the gun you turn to if those other close-range “meta” weapons just don’t seem to be working for you as well as they are for others.
Lachman-556
I’ll come right out and say that I’m not convinced this gun is better than the M4 or the FSS Hurricane. At the very least, this is an attachment-dependent weapon that requires a lot of love to work itself into meta contention.
However, this gun does become significantly more interesting once you find the right parts for it. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for with both its accuracy and its ranged damage potential.
I see this gun as an investment at the moment. Learn to love it now, and you might just dominate with it once more MW 2 attachments are finally released.
Kastov-74U
Another kind of hybrid weapon, the Kastov-74U leans more towards the SMG side of the spectrum. While it has a hard time competing with the Lachmann Sub as the best straight-up SMG option, this gun does have a couple of tricks up its sleeve.
Most notably, the Kastov is an absolute damage monster that can rival most ARs in the power department. The trade-off of all that speed and power is the fact that this gun is notoriously difficult to properly wield. Even veteran players may have a hard time staying on target.
If you can get past that considerable hurdle, though, you’ll find that the Kastov is straight-up one of the strongest guns in MW 2 a the moment.
Signal 50
As MW 2’s only sniper rifle option at the moment, the Signal 50’s virtues are pretty obvious. As the only sniper in a game that currently emphasizes close-quarters combat, the Signal 50’s drawbacks are also obvious.
There are two reasons I’m at least mentioning (if not strongly recommending) this gun, though.
First off, it’s clear that this weapon is incredibly powerful. If more MW 2 maps end up emphasizing sniping, you’re going to want to know how to use this. Second, this gun will be an absolute monster in Warzone 2. All things considered, it’s not a bad idea to get comfortable with it now.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta: Best Loadouts and Attachments
Please note that some Modern Warfare 2 attachments are not currently available in the beta versions of the game. As such, some recommended attachments may change as additional options become available. If you do not see an attachment recommendation for a particular loadout category, that means that the attachment choice is up to you based on the best option currently available or your personal preferences.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best M4 Loadout
Receiver: M4
Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp
Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20″ Barrel
Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
Rear Grip: Phantom Grip
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Lachmann Sub Loadout
Muzzle: XTEN Razor Comp
Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm Barrel
Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40
Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point
Rear Grip: XTEN Grip
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best FSS Hurricane Loadout
Receiver: FSS Hurricane
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16″ Barrel
Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best FTAC Recon Loadout
Muzzle: Shred CP90 Compensator
Barrel: 419mm EXF
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock
Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Lachman-556 Loadout
Barrel: Lach-12 Barrel
Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp|
Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip
Receiver: LM-16
Stock: Lachmann S9 Factory Stock
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74U Loadout
Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Laser: 4MW Laser Box
Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90