Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Best Guns and Loadouts

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta: Best Guns So Far

M4

If the M4 isn’t the best gun in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment, it’s certainly the most consistent weapon in the game.

Mind you, I don’t want to make the M4 sound like a boring option. After all, it’s a lightning-fast, sneakily powerful, and incredibly accurate gun that is useful in a variety of situations. It’s just that the M4 is this strange kind of Call of Duty gun that does nearly everything well but isn’t generally considered to be “broken” by anyone at the moment. It’s really good, but it’s not going to carry a bad player through a match.

Given that the current MW 2 meta is fast enough to support a variety of strategies and loadouts, there are very few reasons why you shouldn’t give one of the most consistent weapons in the game a shot. That said, you may soon find yourself preferring more specialized alternatives.

Lachmann Sub

There are quite a few people willing to call the Lachmann Sub the best weapon in Modern Warfare 2 at the moment. To be honest, it’s hard to argue against that seemingly bold claim.

For all intents and purposes, the Lachmann Sub is the classic Call of Duty MP5. That means it’s accurate, fairly powerful in short-range situations, and, most importantly of all, fast. Actually, “fast” doesn’t quite convey what this gun does so well. It’s a handheld Gatling gun that spits out bullets like sunflower seeds.

Theoretically, this gun does suffer at long ranges. However, the current meta means that you’re much more likely to be in a perfect position to take advantage of everything this gun does so well.