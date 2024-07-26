Best Litecoin Casinos (2024) – Top LTC Gambling Sites for BIG Payouts
In this guide to the best LTC casino sites, we list the most popular Litecoin gambling sites with outstanding crypto bonuses, games, and more.
This article was written and is sponsored by LinkaMe. The rankings and ratings in this article were provided by the sponsor and do not reflect the opinions of Den of Geek.
If you’re too cool for Bitcoin, the best Litecoin casinos may offer a better alternative. They’re a lighter, swifter, and more versatile option for those seeking a seamless gaming experience.
BitStarz highlights all the awesome features LTC casinos are known for. From its 100 LTC + 180 spins bonus to its massive crypto gambling library, you literally couldn’t ask for more.
But on the off-chance you do, we have nine other Litecoin gambling sites for you to check out.
Best Litecoin Casinos
- BitStarz: Best overall
- Wild.io: 400% bonus up to $10,000
- mBit Casino: High RTP games
- 7Bit Casino: Excellent crypto slots
- Ignition: Top pick for poker
- Slots of Vegas: Over 30 active promotions
- Thunderpick: Newest real money games
- Red Dog: A good selection of table games
- Flush: Best for live dealers
- SuperSlots: Best crypto online slots
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
1. BitStarz – Best Litecoin Casino Overall
Pros:
- Over 4,400 online casino games
- Litecoin and 9 other cryptocurrencies
- 100 LTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins
- Award-winning customer support service
- 46 top-notch game providers
- Withdrawals in an average of 8 minutes
- Completely optimized for mobile devices
Cons:
- A few geo-restrictions
- No sports betting section
BitStarz Casino is a pioneer in the online gambling industry. This LTC casino has revolutionized the world of crypto gaming and stays on top to this day.
Here, you can enjoy over 4,400 casino games, a 100 LTC deposit bonus with 180 free spins, and exceptionally good customer support service.
Game Selection: 4.95/5
We have hardly seen any other online casino that has so many titles available in its portfolio. It will probably take weeks or months to try every single game since you have more than 4,400 options to explore.
Enjoy playing slots? Then we recommend trying Reactoonz, Jammin’ Jars, and Great Rhino Megaways. Each of these is provided by top-notch software companies such as Play’N Go and Pragmatic Play.
The site also has an extensive list of table and live dealer games. And if you are craving something different, visit the BitStarz Originals category where you can play Crash, Limbo, and Wheel.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
As a new player to this Litecoin casino, BitStarz will award you a whopping 100 LTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins on your first deposit.
Then, you can get more bonuses on your following three deposits, bringing the total package to 500 LTC in bonus funds. The good news is that you can claim 20 free spins instantly upon verification of your casino account.
However, there is more than meets the eye. Those who love competition and proving to others their gaming skills can enroll in the Slot or Table Wars tournaments and get huge prizes depending on their performance.
Banking: 4.9/5
With ten different crypto payment options, including Litecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tron, BitStarz has everything you need to get in on the action.
But the best part? You can cash out your winnings in less than ten minutes. You won’t have to pay any transaction fees, either.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Once you visit the website, you can check out thousands of verified reviews about customer support at BitStarz – that’s when we knew that this Litecoin casino was the real MVP.
But we like to double-check things. Our team of experts asked several questions of the live chat representatives. The average response time was under a minute, and all the answers were precise, helpful, and professional.
If you’re not into the whole live chat thing, you can always opt for email support. Or, you can also check out their FAQ section for answers to the most common inquiries.
>> Get up to 100 LTC + 180 free spins [BitStarz]
2. Wild.io – Best LTC Casino for Bonuses
Pros:
- Around 2,600 slot games
- 400% welcome package
- Supports 9 cryptos, including LTC
- Three simultaneous slot tournaments
- 24/7 customer service
Cons:
- Cluttered interface
- Needs better game categorization
Wild.io is a top-tier Litecoin casino that offers a thrilling gaming experience. With lightning-fast deposits and withdrawals, exciting game selection, and generous deposit bonuses, it’s no wonder why players love this site.
Game Selection: 4.85/5
As the name implies, this online gambling experience at this casino is WILD! Get ready to spin and win with their amazing slots, including classics like Aztec Clusters, Coins of Ra, as well as exciting new releases like Juicy Wheel and Sun Treasure.
And if slots aren’t your thing, no worries. Wild.io has a variety of table games, video poker, and even a sports betting section to keep you entertained. And that’s just the beginning. There are three simultaneous tournaments for crypto slots you should check out – Endorphina’s Tiger tournament, Slot Mania by BGaming, and Table Wars.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
From the moment you sign up at this online casino, you will be greeted warmly. That’s because all new players are eligible to claim a 400% match bonus up to $10,000 and 300 free spins. This is more than enough to get you started.
You need to deposit at least $20 to qualify for this promotion. This covers your first three deposits, with specific brackets depending on your deposited amount.
There are many other exciting offers in the promotions section. For instance, there’s a 20% VIP cashback, weekly free spins, casino challenges, wheel of fortune, and more.
Banking: 4.8/5
One look at the banking methods available at Wild.io is enough for you to see that this is a crypto casino. Why? Because you can make deposits and withdrawals using popular digital coins such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, or Bitcoin Cash.
The best thing about using cryptocurrencies here is that they come with high withdrawal limits, which is super advantageous, especially for high rollers.
Customer Support: 4.7/5
The support team at this LTC casino is available 24/7 through the live chat feature, so you can get help whenever you need it. And trust us, these peeps are not only friendly, but they also know their stuff.
If you’re looking for quick answers, the Help section is your go-to spot. Here, you’ll find a range of topics covered, including live casino action, video poker showdowns, cashier questions, and account-related queries.
But if you’re still puzzled, the “How to” section is there to help. Though it could be more informative, it’s still worth checking out.
>> Get 400% bonus up to $10,000 [Wild.io]
3. mBit Casino – Highest RTP Games of all Litecoin Casinos
Pros:
- Mobile-friendly live casino games
- 24/7 customer support
- Frequent tournaments
- Up to 1260 LTC over 3 deposits
- Multiple cryptocurrencies supported
- Over 6,000 casino games
Cons:
- Restricted live casino section
- Need better game filtration
mBit Casino is a legit Litecoin gambling site that boasts a whopping 6,000+ games perfect for playing on the go with your mobile device.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
This crypto casino has mind-blowing 6,000+ games from the likes of BGaming, Betsoft, Ezugi, Spinomenal, and more. With that many titles, you’re guaranteed to never have the same experience twice.
But it’s not just about quantity. It’s about quality, too. The games on offer come in all shapes and sizes, with various themes, reels, paylines, and bonus features that’ll make your head spin.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
At mBit Casino, you can get a total of 1260 LTC (or 4 BTC) and 325 spins over your first three deposits.
Aside from the generous welcome bonus, you can grab a 15% daily cashback promo, the VIP daily deal, a few special bonuses from software providers, and referral bonuses.
Banking: 4.5/5
Compared to other online casinos for real money, mBit doesn’t have a lot of cryptocurrencies available, but it is still enough to cater to the needs of most players.
You can make deposits and withdrawals using Litecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Keep in mind that there’s a cashout limit of 100 LTC
Customer Support: 4.7/5
The support team at mBit Casino is available 24/7 through live chat and an email address. They quickly respond to all your inquiries, so you won’t have to wait for days to get a response.
We were also excited to discover a Discord channel. Here, you can chat with other players, share your experiences, and get advice on the latest features and Litecoin casino games.
>> Get 1260 LTC (or 4 BTC) + 325 spins offer [mBit Casino]
4. 7bit Casino – Best Litecoin Online Casino for Slot Games
Pros:
- 177% + 77 free spins
- Over 5,000 crypto slots
- Great game collections
- Instant LTC cashouts
- Not crypto-exclusive
Cons:
- No referral bonus
- Could add a live chat feature
7bit Casino is one of the best crypto casinos on the market simply because it offers endless ways for you to stay entertained – with over 5,000 Litecoin slots to enjoy.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
Slots, table games, and a live casino are the categories you can enjoy. But the library leans heavily toward slot machines – there are over 5,000 titles to explore.
The games are separated into categories. You can choose Hot Games, Megaways, Bonus Buy, High Risk, Crash, Hold&Win, Penny Slots, and more.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
New players at 7Bit Casino can get 177% and 77 bonus spins with the code SPINBONUS.
But it doesn’t end there. You can also enjoy a cashback offer of up to 20%, Monday and Wednesday bonus with a total of 260 spins, and a Telegram bonus of 50 extra spins.
Banking: 4.6/5
This Litecoin gambling site lets you make deposits and withdrawals using Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance, and Bitcoin Cash.
Using Litecoin comes with a ton of advantages. First of all – it’s instant. Furthermore, you don’t have to pay any additional fees in order to withdraw your money.
Customer Support: 4.65/5
Just like all the quality online crypto casinos, 7Bit Casino does not disappoint when it comes to properly taking care of its customers.
If you have trouble playing Litecoin games or making withdrawals, you can use 24/7 email support with professional team members.
The site has an extensive help center where you can find all the essential information on bonuses, payments, your personal account, and many more.
>> Enjoy 177% and 77 bonus spins [7Bit Casino]
5. Ignition – Best LTC Casino for Poker
Pros:
- Up to a $3,000 welcome package
- Half the welcome bonus is for poker
- Around 300 casino games
- Daily poker tournaments
- Withdrawals in less than 24 hours
Cons:
- Not all games are available for smartphones
- Could add crypto-specific bonuses
Another online casino that is a perfect fit for Litecoin players is Ignition. Created in 2016, this site has established itself as the best destination for poker lovers. However, it also has other exciting features that we will take a look at below.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
The game selection at Ignition Casino is all about quality rather than quantity. Seeing only 300 titles in the collection might leave you disappointed at first, but the site actually covers every category you can think of.
Slot machines are in the majority here. Pirates Pick, Gods of Luxor, and 777 Deluxe are the ones we enjoyed playing the most.
If you are into table games, you can try blackjack, baccarat, and several jackpot games. For instance, Let’em Ride has a $17,000 prize pool, so give it a try in case you feel it’s your lucky day.
There is also a separate section for a live casino. And, if you want to try something different – visit the virtual sports section where you will bet on greyhounds, supercars, and other exciting simulated events.
It’s not exactly actual sports betting, but if that’s your cup of tea, we know the best e-sports betting sites you can try.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.55/5
Looking for some great Litecoin casino bonuses? Great, because Ignition has a special crypto promotion for all newcomers.
Once you make a deposit with Litecoin or other digital currencies, you will have the chance to unlock up to a $3,000 sign-up offer. You can get awarded twice – the first bonus is a 150% match up to $1,500 for casino games, followed by the same amount of prize for poker games.
Banking: 4.6/5
This online casino currently supports 4 cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
Using digital coins is advantageous for several reasons. Compared to fiat options, it is processed more quickly – the transaction won’t take more than 24 hours. And you won’t have to pay any withdrawal fees, so your money is 100% yours to keep.
While this is a Litecoin casino, you can still find some cryptocurrencies in the payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Voucher.
Customer Support: 4.65/5
Like all high-quality online casinos, Ignition also has a 24/7 live chat to help you resolve any issues as fast as possible. You can also shoot them an email if you are not in a rush.
The best thing about this site is that it has a special help center where you will find answers to the most frequently asked questions. So, there is a high chance that you won’t even need to use other help channels.
In case you want to become part of the community and get in touch with other players, make sure to visit the forum where you can share your knowledge and experience with others.
>> Score a $3,000 welcome offer [Ignition]
How We Selected the Best Litecoin Casinos
Game Selection
Picking the right game at LTC casinos is important since it sets the tone for the entire experience. If you don’t have enough options, you will easily switch to another site.
That’s why we ensured that each online casino on our list was equipped with all categories of casino games. You can enjoy slots, table games, live dealers, and even online bingo. We also focused on software providers and the quality they offer.
Bonuses and Promotions
Who doesn’t love free stuff? Bonuses and promotions at LTC Casinos are the best way to increase your chances of winning.
All casinos we selected have exciting welcome bonuses. Existing players can join other ongoing promotions to grab free spin, cashback, deposit bonuses, and more.
Banking
Since our main subject was Litecoin, we have casinos that offer this digital coin as one of the payment options.
However, you can also choose from various other methods, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and many more. They all offer fast withdrawal times and zero transaction fees.
Customer Support
From answering questions to solving technical issues, a friendly and efficient support team ensures a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.
Every quality Litecoin casino has a 24/7 live chat available, so you can instantly get the help you need instead of waiting hours to resolve an issue.
What Makes BitStarz the Best Litecoin Casino?
Want to know what makes BitStarz the best Litecoin casino for every kind of gambler? Here’s why:
- Fast and secure transactions: BitStarz is one of the fastest Litecoin casinos for deposits and withdrawals, with lightning-fast transaction times that ensure your funds are available when needed.
- Top-Notch Customer Support: BitStarz has a team of knowledgeable and friendly customer service agents available 24/7 to assist you with any questions or concerns. The platform has even won industry awards for having the best support system available in the online gambling industry.
- Extensive Game Selection: This LTC casino offers an impressive collection of over 4,400 games, including slot games, table games, and live dealer games. You can even enjoy some crypto-exclusive titles.
- Generous Bonuses and Promotions: BitStarz offers some of the most competitive bonuses and promotions in the industry, including a generous welcome package of up to 500 LTC plus 180 free spins.
Why Should I Play Litecoin Casino Games?
Litecoin casinos are super popular nowadays – and for a good reason. They offer a lot of advantages that typical games can’t. Let’s have a look at them:
- Provably Fair Games: Litecoin casinos utilize provably fair technology, ensuring the games are transparent and fair. This technology allows you to verify the fairness of the game and ensures that the casino can’t manipulate the outcome.
- Anonymity: Litecoin casinos offer a high degree of anonymity and privacy, allowing you to play your favorite games without providing much of your personal information.
- Comfortable Payments: Litecoin transactions are processed quickly and securely, allowing you to deposit and withdraw funds from your casino account with ease. They also don’t require additional fees and usually have higher withdrawal limits.
Playing all the way from Australia? We know where you can find the best online pokies to enjoy!
Best Litecoin Casinos – FAQs
What is the Best Litecoin Casino?
BitStarz is the ultimate destination for online casino lovers who are into Litecoin. With over 4,400 games to choose from, you’ll be loving your casino experience in no time. And that’s not all – how does a 500 LTC welcome package with 180 free spins sound? Pretty generous!
Are Litecoin Casinos Safe?
Litecoin casinos are completely safe for you to use. But you still need to choose a casino site with an official license from a legitimate gambling agency. That way, you won’t get scammed by some shady operator.
Is Litecoin Good for Online Gambling?
Yes. Litecoin transactions are typically faster compared to traditional banking methods. This means you can deposit funds into your casino accounts quickly and start playing without delays.
Can I Get Bonuses Playing at Litecoin Online Casinos?
Yes, you can. All the best Litecoin casinos offer generous promotions for new and existing players. In most cases, you will claim a welcome bonus that offers a specific amount of money or free spins to help you boost your bankroll.
How to Register at the Best Litecoin Casinos
Do you think of signing up at one of our recommended Litecoin casinos? Then we’ve got you covered. Check out a step-by-step guide we’ve prepared for our top pick – BitStarz.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Visit the official website of BitStarz casino
- Find the yellow “Sign Up” button
- Fill in your personal data and click Register
Step 2: Verify Your Email
- Check your email inbox, where you will receive a confirmation link from BitStarz
- Click the link to verify your account
Step 3: Claim Your Welcome Bonus & Start Playing
- Once you log in to your account, go to Cashier
- Choose your favorite payment method
- Make the minimum deposit so you can claim a sign-up offer
- Voila! Now you are ready to start exploring everything BitStarz Casino has to offer.
Suggestions for Playing Litecoin Casino Games
There is no set of rules you can follow to win Litecoin games. However, you can keep these tips in mind to increase your performance in the long run:
- Low-House Edge Games: Some Litecoin casino games have a lower house edge than others, so your chances of winning are higher. Be sure to do your research and choose games with a lower house edge for the best odds of winning.
- Good Budget Management: Since gambling might be addictive, it’s always a good idea to have some limits set for yourself. Once you reach them, simply leave the casino without chasing losses.
- Practice with Free Demo Games: If you are new to online gambling, we advise you to try different games in the practice mode first. That way, you will get familiar with the basic features and avoid losing money because of not knowing the rules.
Crypto gambling is also huge in Canada. These Canadian online casinos should be your first stop.
Did You Find Your Favorite LTC Casino?
At this point, you are fully equipped with all the important details on online casinos that accept Litecoin. Are you ready to make the final choice?
BitStarz is where it’s at if you want to make some epic Litecoin deposits, play some seriously high-quality games, and score generous bonuses.
If you are the type who loves to experiment, then feel free to check out the nine other options that are equally good – each with its special feature.
Just remember to play for fun and keep things responsible.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it’s important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.
All gambling sites on this page are 21+ only. Check your local laws to ensure that online gambling is legal in your jurisdiction.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
- https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
- https://www.ncpgambling.org/
- https://www.gamblingtherapy.org/
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.
Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.