10 Best Roulette Sites in 2024 to Play Real Money Online Roulette Games

5. Ignition – Best Roulette Site for Mobile

Pros:

Half a dozen roulette games

Premium mobile interface

Live dealer games are available

$3,000 welcome bonus

25x wagering requirements

Cons:

Only the most popular roulette variants

Half the welcome bonus is for poker only

Ignition is our top pick for mobile roulette players, delivering one of the best-looking and fastest-running roulette sites you can find right now.

Online Roulette Games: 4.4/5

At Ignition, roulette’s straightforward but awesome. They have American and European Roulette, plus live versions always on tap.

The games are slick. They look great, play smoothly, and totally deliver. And the best part is that mobile operation is the smoothest in the online gambling industry.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.55/5

For the crypto crowd, there’s an awesome start with a 300% match up to $3,000. If you’re more about using your card or bank to play, you’ll get a sweet deal, too – a 200% bonus that goes up to $2,000.

However, know that whichever currency you opt for, half the bonus is only valid for poker games. Also, every time you play, you earn Ignition Miles, which means playing more pays off.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.8/5

You can pay with big-name cryptos like Bitcoin and Litecoin or go old-school with credit cards and bank transfers. A few more unusual cryptos would be cool, but overall, the options work well.

Getting your money in is super simple. You only need $10 to start with most cryptos and you can pull out as much as $180,500 a week with Bitcoin, but you can only do $9,500 every 15 minutes.

User Experience: 4.75/5

Playing on Ignition with your phone is super smooth. Everything loads fast, and you don’t need any special apps to play.

The FAQs have got a lot of answers, and if you need more help, the support team’s there for you, but you gotta go through the FAQs to find out how to reach them.

How We Ranked These Online Casino Roulette Sites

Online Roulette Games

We first check the variety and quality of roulette games. The best roulette sites online offer high-paying roulette variations like European and French Roulette, but also American roulette and live dealer roulette games. We gave extra points for exclusive roulette games.

Casino Bonuses and Promos

We also checked the casino and roulette bonuses. We inspected all online roulette websites for fair wagering requirements, reasonable deadlines, and a range of deals from welcome bonus offers to reload promos and VIP programs.

Payment Methods & Payout Times

The best online casinos for real money allow you to handle your finances any way you want, with the lowest fees, and the fastest payout times. We prefer roulette sites that accept crypto, wire transfers, banking cards, and digital wallets.

User Experience

All the roulette sites we recommend allow you to play casino games on any device you want – Android, iOS, laptop, or desktop. They also offer customer assistance around the clock through live chat and email, at the very least.

What is the Best System for Winning at Online Roulette?

The Martingale System is the most renowned roulette strategy. It involves doubling your bet after every loss, so when you do win, you recover all previous losses plus win a profit equal to your original bet.

This system is best used on outside bets like red or black, or odd or even, which nearly have a 50% chance of winning.

Roulette Bets with the Highest Payouts

Roulette games offer several types of bets with varying levels of risk and potential payouts. These are the top-paying options at any roulette game.

Straight Bet (35:1 Payout)

A straight bet is placed on a single number, and it offers the highest payout in roulette at 35:1. This means if you place a $10 bet on a single number and win, you would receive $350 in winnings plus your original $10 bet back.

However, the likelihood of hitting a straight bet is low, with a 2.7% chance on European roulette and a 2.63% chance on American roulette due to the additional “00” slot.

Split Bet (17:1 Payout)

A split bet is made by placing a chip on the line that divides two adjacent numbers on the roulette table. If either of these numbers hits, you win a 17:1 payout.

For example, placing a $10 split bet between numbers 14 and 15, and if one of them wins, you’d get $170 in winnings plus your $10 bet. The probability of winning a split bet increases to about 5.4% on European wheels and 5.26% on American wheels.

Street Bet (11:1 Payout)

A street bet covers three consecutive numbers in a row, such as 1-2-3 or 19-20-21, and pays out at 11:1. This bet is made by placing chips on the outer border of the number at either end of the row.

Winning a $10 street bet yields $110 in winnings plus your bet back. The chance of winning this bet is approximately 8.1% on a European wheel and 7.89% on an American wheel.

Roulette Variants with the Lowest House Edge

If you’re into roulette and want the best shot at winning, picking the right game is key because some have better odds for you. Here’s the scoop on which roulette games give you a better edge:

European Roulette: This one’s a go-to for many because its edge is just 2.7%. It’s all thanks to having just one zero on the wheel. Less zeros, better chances for you.

French Roulette: Think of this as the European version’s cool cousin that gives you an even better deal. It can slash the house edge to 1.35% on bets like red or black, thanks to awesome rules called La Partage and En Prison.

Multi-Wheel Roulette: This doesn’t exactly lower the house edge, but hear me out. You can play several wheels at once, which means more chances to win in less time. Just watch your budget since you’re betting on multiple wheels.

Live Dealer Roulette: The house edge here is usually the same as what you’d find in European or French Roulette. The cool part? You get to see everything happen live, which feels more trustworthy and might help you stick to your strategies.

You’ll also find these games at the best online casinos in Canada.

Best Roulette Sites – FAQs

Which Online Roulette Site Has the Best Bonuses?

Lucky Red Casino has the best welcome bonus, offering all new players a 400% match first deposit bonus worth up to $4,000. And if you make that initial deposit with cryptocurrency, you will also receive a $75 casino chip.

Is Live Online Roulette Really Live?

Yes, live online roulette is genuinely live. It streams real-time gameplay from a casino studio, featuring a live dealer spinning the roulette wheel.

Players can interact with the dealer and place bets in real time, just like in a physical casino.

Can You Play Roulette Online for Real Money?

Yes, you can play roulette games online for real money. Just make sure to visit an established online casino like Slots Of Vegas and make a real money wager. You are also free to try the demo mode if available.

Are Online Roulette Sites Safe?

Yes, online roulette sites are safe as long as you join legitimate and legal online casinos like Slots Of Vegas and Ignition. The top roulette sites are licensed, regulated, SSL encrypted, and they all use the Random Number Generator technology for every roulette game on the platform.

How Can You Tell if an Online Roulette Site is Legit?

These are the things you can look for to check the legitimacy of real-money roulette apps and online casinos:

Great roulette variants

Wide range of betting limits and payouts

RNG Certificate

Excellent live dealer options

Responsive customer support

Can You Play Online Roulette on Your Phone?

Yes, you can play roulette online on your phone through dedicated casino apps or straight from your mobile browser if the casino supports instant play.

The best mobile roulette site in our book is Ignition, which also has a cool $3,000 welcome bonus.

What is the Best Online Roulette Site?

Slots of Vegas is the best roulette casino right now, offering a premium-tier European roulette game, which is one of the highest-paying roulette variants. A $2,500 welcome bonus is available to all new customers.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Roulette Casinos

Slots Of Vegas: The best online casino roulette fans can join right now offers European roulette, one of the highest-paying roulette variations, and up to $2,500 on your initial deposit.

Super Slots: The best casino for online roulette real-money players can join for live dealer games and offers all new players a welcome bonus package worth up to $6,000.

Lucky Red Casino: The best roulette site that offers a handsome first-deposit bonus at a 400% match rate, going up to $4,000. And if you use crypto, you can get a $75 free casino chip.

Slots.lv: The best real-money roulette site if you’re looking for fast payouts. The platform is 100% crypto-friendly, with a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000.

Ignition: The site offers a top-notch selection of real-money games available on all iOS and Android devices. The mobile interface is stellar, and all new players can get up to $3,000.

How to Play Roulette Online for Real Money – Step by Step

All it takes to join the best roulette sites and play real-money roulette games can be summed up in four steps. Let’s dive right in!

1. Register Your Online Casino Account

Pick your preferred real-money roulette casino. Slots Of Vegas is a great starting point.

Visit the online casino.

Click the registration button.

Fill out the sign-up form.

Accept the Terms & Conditions and click the register button.

2. Verify Your Sign-Up

The online casino will send you an email.

Open the email and click the verification link.

Log in to your new account.

3. Make a Real Money Deposit

Open your online casino profile.

Find the Cashier section and open it.

Set your banking method.

Make the minimum deposit required.

This will activate your sign-up casino bonus.

Tips for Playing at Online Roulette Sites

Before you get down to playing roulette games, please take a moment to read a few words of advice from our online gambling experts.

Choose European Roulette Over American Roulette: First of all, opt for European Roulette variants whenever possible. The subtle difference between a single and double zero significantly impacts your odds of winning – the house edge in European Roulette is 2.7%, compared to 5.26% for American Roulette.

Use the En Prison Rule to Your Advantage: Available in some online European Roulette games, the ‘En Prison’ rule gives you a second chance to win if you’ve placed an even-money bet and the ball lands on zero.

Leverage the Bet Combinations Unique to Roulette: Roulette allows for intricate bet combinations that aren’t found in other casino games.

Join Multiple Online Roulette Sites: By signing up at several online casinos, you can claim several welcome bonuses and try a range of roulette variants free of charge.

Are You Ready to Experience the Best Online Roulette Sites?

The only thing that’s left now is to play roulette online! We hope you enjoyed our rundown of the best online roulette sites.

Overall, Slots Of Vegas is the top online casino for roulette players, offering high-paying European roulette games and a $2,500 welcome bonus.

Have another look at our list of roulette online casinos and our roulette sites FAQs. Start by checking the demo mode. Gamble responsibly, and have fun spinning that roulette wheel!

