2024’s Best Ontario Online Casinos: Top 10 Legal Casino Sites for ON Players
Discover the best Ontario online casinos in this guide. Play the hottest real money casino games and take advantage of rapid payouts at our top 10 picks.
The best Ontario online casinos all share a few common features — an exciting range of games, solid apps, convenient payment methods, and an “it” factor that makes them stand out.
If you’re eager to jump in, Jackpot City stands out as the ultimate online casino in Ontario.
The best part? You can access all these features from the comfort of your couch without missing out on the thrills and excitement you’d find at a brick-and-mortar casino.
Still, it’s far from your only option — keep reading for our complete list!
Best Ontario Online Casinos
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- PlayOJO: Exciting live casino games
- Spinaway: 1,000+ online slots
- Lucky Days: Best mobile casino
- Spin Casino: High RTP games
- Tonybet: Fastest payouts
- Royal Vegas: Newest real money games
- Casumo: Exclusive games
- Ruby Fortune: Ideal for classic table games
- Sports Interaction: Competitive betting odds
That’s just the first look. If you want to know more about what the best online casino Ontario sites have to offer, stick around for our casino reviews.
1. Jackpot City – Best Ontario Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- Over 600 online casino games
- Superb mobile casino app
- Top casino software providers on board
- Excellent customer support
- Accepts ApplePay
- Over two decades of experience
Cons:
- No online sports betting
- Login required to see full game library
If you’re the type of online casino player who gets bored easily by spinning the same slot games or hitting the same blackjack hand over and over, then Jackpot City might be your kind of place.
This Ontario online casino site isn’t an amateur in the gambling industry, as they’ve been around since 1998.
Gaming Library: 4.95/5
Jackpot City doesn’t mess around when it comes to game selection. It partners with big names in the industry, such as Games Global, Pragmatic Play, and OnAir Entertainment, so you can be sure you’re getting high-quality games with fair odds.
One of the online casino games we recommend is Amazing Link Zeus, a thrilling slot game that takes you on a mythical journey with the chance to win big through its linked reels and fun mini-game features.
If you prefer table games, you might enjoy Premier Blackjack with Side Bets, which adds a layer of excitement to the classic game with optional side bets that can lead to high payouts.
These are just a few examples, though. Jackpot City has something for everyone, from classic online slots and table games to online poker and live dealer options.
Payment Methods: 5/5
Ontario online casino players have a good range of options to choose from. Jackpot City supports Visa, Mastercard, Interac Online, and eCheck. They also accept Instadebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and Apple Pay.
The minimum deposit amount is just C$10 for most methods, while payouts are processed in just 24 to 48 hours.
User Interface & Customer Support: 5/5
These days, who wants to be chained to a desktop computer? The Jackpot City website is fully mobile-optimized, so you can play your favourite games on your phone or tablet whenever the mood strikes.
For an even smoother experience, you can download the Jackpot City app directly from the Apple App Store or the casino’s official website if you’re running on Android.
Sometimes, even the smoothest online casino experiences can require a little assistance. That’s where Jackpot City’s customer support team comes in. These friendly folks are available 24/7 to answer your questions and troubleshoot any issues you might encounter.
If you prefer the DIY approach, there’s a comprehensive Help Centre packed with informative guides.
>> Play casino games at Jackpot City
2. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino Ontario for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- 3,000+ online casino games
- No withdrawal limits
- Advanced game search filters
- 100+ live casino games
- Withdraw as little as C$1
- Player-first terms & conditions
Cons:
- Desktop site feels cluttered
- Login required for live chat support
Sometimes, Ontario online casino games can feel a little…well, impersonal. You can miss the buzz of the casino floor at your favourite land-based casinos, the clink of chips, and the interaction with real dealers.
That’s where PlayOJO, an award-winning online casino, steps in, offering a live dealer experience that brings the excitement of Vegas straight to your living room.
Gaming Library: 4.95/5
PlayOJO doesn’t skimp on variety, with over 3,000 casino games from big-name software providers like BigTime Gaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play.
While they don’t offer sports betting yet, the sheer volume of casino games ensures you won’t easily be bored. But the show’s real stars at PlayOJO are the site’s live dealer games.
They understand that variety is key, so you can choose from a wide selection of live table games hosted by professional and friendly dealers. Some live casino games you can try include Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, Bac Bo Live, and Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live.
Payment Methods: 5/5
This Ontario online casino takes the hassle out of banking with a great range of secure payment options. You can fund your account using Interac, Mastercard, Visa, Paysafecard, Payz, MuchBetter, Jeton, and Apple Pay.
PlayOJO is one of the few Ontario online casinos that doesn’t have any payout transaction limits. Yup, no sneaky max win caps and no minimum withdrawal amounts to worry about.
On the flip side, the minimum deposit to play casino games is a reasonable C$10, which gives you some wiggle room to try out different games.
Payouts are processed within 24-72 hours, depending on your chosen method. For the fastest processing times, consider using digital wallets like Apple Pay.
User Interface & Customer Support: 4.95/5
It’s good that PlayOJO offers advanced search filters that allow you to narrow down your online gaming options based on star rating, minimum bet, maximum bet, and even whether the game is exclusive to the casino site.
PlayOJO offers a high-quality app that you can easily download, providing a seamless gaming experience directly on your phone. For customer support, you’ll need to log in to your account to access the live chat feature.
>> Play live casino games at PlayOJO
3. Spinaway – Top ON Online Casino for Slot Games
Pros:
- 2,000+ online casino games
- 20+ software providers on board
- Modern casino site interface
- Games are instant-play
- No fees on withdrawals
Cons:
- Phone support not available
- FAQ section is a bit sparse
If you’re all about spinning those reels, Spinaway Casino might just become your new go-to spot.
This Ontario casino offers some of the most popular online slots available today, all with enticing Return to Player (RTP) rates that give you a good shot at walking away with a smile.
Gaming Library: 4.9/5
Spinaway’s game library has over 2,000 casino games, and the lion’s share is dedicated to these exciting spinning machines.
But if you’re wondering what popular Ontario casino games we’re talking about, some of the top titles here are Big Bass Bonanza, Blazing Bison, and Sweet Bonanza.
While the focus is heavily on slots, Spinaway doesn’t neglect those who primarily play table games. You’ll find a decent selection of classic casino games here, like blackjack, roulette, and video poker.
Payment Methods: 4.9/5
Spinaway offers various secure payment options for Ontario players. You can fund your account using banking methods like Visa, Mastercard, Interac, and bank transfers. If you prefer e-wallets, they’ve got you covered with Skrill, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz.
The minimum deposit is player-friendly C$10 for some payment options. Withdrawals have a slightly higher minimum limit of C$20, but the good news is that payouts are processed within 1-5 business days.
However, there are no fees on deposits or withdrawals, regardless of which method you use.
User Interface & Customer Support: 4.95/5
Spinaway boasts a sleek and modern casino website design that’s fully optimized for mobile play.
Plus, most of their casino games are instant play. So, even if you play on mobile web browsers, you can still expect a smooth casino online gambling experience.
Customer service? Well, we think this could still be improved, as their FAQ section feels a little light on information. However, they do offer live chat even for new players without an account just yet. Simply go to the Help page and click “Contact Us.”
>> Play slot games at Spinaway Casino
4. Lucky Days – Best Online Casino in Ontario for Mobile
Pros:
- 1,800+ casino games
- Fun roulette variety
- 20+ software providers
- Excellent mobile optimization
- Low minimum withdrawal (C$10)
Cons:
- Design could be better
- Not as many live dealer games as other sites
Lucky Days takes mobile gambling in Ontario to a whole new level.
This relatively new online casino, launched in 2022, offers an exceptional mobile gaming experience supported by top software providers.
Gaming Library: 4.85/5
Lucky Days’ game library boasts over 1,800 casino games, so they can definitely appeal to a wide range of players. Whether you’re an online slots fanatic, an online poker enthusiast, or a blackjack pro, you’ll likely find something to tickle your fancy here.
They even offer a live dealer casino for those who crave the immersive experience of a real-life casino. But it’s not as rich as what our top pick for live casino games has to offer.
When it comes to online roulette games, they make sure you have exciting choices. Immortal Romance has always been a popular slot game, but it’s also available as a roulette game at Lucky Days. Other interesting titles are Terminator 2 Roulette and Hockey Fever Roulette.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
Lucky Days keeps banking simple. Ontario players can deposit and withdraw funds using various secure payment options, including Interac, Visa, Mastercard, ecoPayz, iDebit, InstaDebit, PaysafeCard, MuchBetter, and Bank Transfer.
The minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts are relatively low, making it easy to manage your bankroll. Payouts are processed within 1-5 business days.
User Interface & Customer Support: 4.95/5
Lucky Days boasts a user-friendly and visually appealing website that looks great on any device. No need to download a dedicated mobile app because their mobile-optimized website ensures you can enjoy all your favourite games on the go.
We tested it out ourselves, and even the live dealer games run smoothly on mobile browsers.
If you have questions about your casino account, they have 24/7 customer service via live chat and email. They were quick to answer our questions and provided helpful solutions to our queries, even when we contacted them without logging in.
5. Spin Casino – Best Ontario Online Casino With High RTP Games
Pros:
- 400+ casino games
- Shows game payout percentages
- Fast payouts
- Extensive Help Centre
- Offers phone support
Cons:
- Average live dealer variety
- Extra steps required to access live chat support
Games with high RTPs are generally better for your bankroll in the long run. Spin Casino is where you can easily spot them since they have a page dedicated to the payout percentage of the most popular casino games they offer.
Gaming Library: 4.8/5
Spin Casino’s game library covers all the bases. You’ll find a wide selection of Ontario online slots, from classic favourites like Thunderstruck II to gems like Stumpy McDoodles.
For classic table games, you can enjoy blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, with multiple variations to suit your preferences. They even have a selection of specialty games, like scratchcards, for a change of pace.
Plus, they also offer a decent selection of live dealer games to give that atmosphere land-based casinos in Ontario are offering.
Payment Methods: 4.75/5
Spin Casino makes it easy to fund your account and withdraw your winnings with options like credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), Interac, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and even Apple Pay.
The minimum deposit is a player-friendly C$10. Processing times vary depending on your chosen method, but you can generally expect payouts within 24-48 hours for web wallets.
User Interface & Customer Support: 4.8/5
Spin Casino’s website is clean and easy to navigate, similar to our top pick, Jackpot City. It’s mobile-friendly, and all the mobile casino games are grouped into one category for your convenience.
For general questions, they have a comprehensive Help Centre with detailed guides on various topics.
>> Visit Spin Casino and play high RTP games
How We Chose the Best Online Casino Ontario Canada Sites
So, how do you know which are the best online gambling sites in Ontario?
Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the key factors to consider when selecting your ideal online casino Ontario Canada site:
Ontario Online Casino Games
Here, we went with online casinos in Ontario that offer a diverse selection of games.
Our top picks have classic slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, exciting live dealer options, and unique specialty games.
Canadian Banking Methods
When it comes to real money online gambling, secure banking is everything. Make sure your chosen casino offers a variety of trusted payment options popular in Ontario, such as Interac, Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and potentially even bank transfers.
You’ll also want to consider factors like minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts, processing times, and any associated fees.
Navigation & Customer Service
Look for an Ontario casino with a well-organized layout, intuitive menus, and a search function that allows you to find your favourite games in a snap.
Customer service is another crucial factor. Whether you have a question about your account, need help with a deposit, or simply want clarification on a game rule, you should be able to get assistance quickly and efficiently.
Laws Regarding Online Casinos in Ontario
Gone are the days when online casino gaming in Ontario existed in a legal gray area.
In 2022, the province introduced a new regulatory framework for online gambling, making it legal and safe for players to wager at online casinos registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission acts as the official watchdog of Ontario’s online gambling scene, and they achieve this by:
- Licensing: Only online casinos that meet strict criteria and pay a licensing fee can operate legally in Ontario.
- Game Regulation: AGCO regulates the types of games offered by Canadian online casinos and ensures fair play practices are upheld.
- Responsible Gambling: The commission works to promote responsible gambling online practices and provides resources for players who may be struggling with problem gambling.
How to Tell if an Ontario Gambling Site Is Legit
So, how do you know if an Ontario online gambling site you’re dealing with is legit? Here’s what you should be looking into:
- AGCO Logo: Regulated online casinos in Ontario must display the AGCO logo somewhere on their website, typically in the footer. Clicking on the logo should take you to the AGCO website for license verification.
- Check the Licensing Information: Legitimate online casinos in Ontario will have a dedicated page on their website outlining their licensing details, and it should include their AGCO registration number.
- Play It Safe and Stick With What Experts Recommend: Our casino reviews only have Ontario gambling sites that are fully licensed and regulated by the AGCO. Rest assured that if you choose an Ontario casino from our list, you’re playing at a safe and legal site.
Paying Taxes on Casino Winnings in Ontario
Here’s some good news for recreational gamblers in Ontario: your winnings at online casinos (and other gambling activities) are not considered taxable income.
The only exception to this rule is professional gamblers. But how do you define a “professional gambler?”
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn’t provide a clear-cut definition. Generally, it boils down to whether gambling is your primary source of income or a casual activity.
Payment Methods Available at Ontario Casino Sites
Funding your online casino account and withdrawing your winnings should be a smooth and secure process. Thankfully, Canadian online casinos offer a variety of popular payment methods to cater to different player preferences.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the most commonly used options by Ontario casino players:
- Credit and Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard): Card transactions are typically instant, but some banks might decline online gambling transactions, so it’s always a good idea to check with your bank beforehand.
- Interac: This is a popular and secure payment method specific to Canada. It allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to your online casino account without sharing your banking information.
- E-wallets: Web wallets offer a fast and secure way to manage your online casino funds. They act as an intermediary between your bank account and the casino, so you don’t need to share your financial information directly with the casino site.
- Bank Transfers: This method allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to your online casino account. While secure, bank transfers are generally the slowest option. So, if you’re all about speedy payouts, skip this one.
Cashout Speed at Ontario Online Casinos
The average payout speed at Ontario online casinos is typically 1-5 business days. However, this can vary depending on the chosen withdrawal method.
Web wallets like Apple Pay generally offer the fastest turnaround times, as cashouts are usually processed in 24-48 hours, while bank transfers can take up to 5 business days (or even longer).
It’s always a good idea to check the casino’s banking page for specific information on processing times for each withdrawal method.
Best Online Casinos Ontario – FAQs
Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Ontario?
Yes, you can play for real money at Ontario online casinos.
Ontario casinos offer a variety of real money games, from slots and table classics like blackjack and roulette to live dealer experiences.
Are Ontario Online Casino Sites Rigged?
No, Ontario online casino sites aren’t rigged as long as they are licensed and regulated. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission Ontario strictly regulates online casinos in the province.
How Old Do You Have to Be to Play at Ontario Online Casinos?
You have to be 19 years old to play games at Ontario casinos online.
The best Ontario online casinos will make sure you’re of legal age by getting your account verified. So expect to send a copy of a legal document or ID to prove your age.
What Is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Ontario?
The most trusted online casino in Ontario is Jackpot City. This casino site has been around since 1998, and of course, it’s regulated by the AGCO.
But all the Ontario casinos on our list are trustworthy as they’re also licensed by AGCO.
Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos Ontario Players Can Join
If you’re still undecided on which Ontario casino is right for you, here’s a quick comparison of them to help you find the right fit:
Jackpot City: This is the best online casino in Ontario and it has been around since 1998, offering a solid reputation for fair play, secure banking, and a massive selection of real money games. Experience well-rounded gameplay at Jackpot City here.
PlayOJO: Miss the atmosphere of your favourite land-based casinos? Enjoy that by playing the hottest live casino games at PlayOJO. Sign up at PlayOJO and have fun playing games with charming and friendly live dealers.
Spinaway: SpinAway offers a gaming library featuring the latest and greatest slots from top software providers today. Join them and play titles like Big Bass Bonanza, Blazing Bison, and Sweet Bonanza.
Lucky Days: This Ontario casino offers a diverse range of roulette variations beyond the classic French and European styles. Try your luck on Think Immortal Romance Roulette, Terminator 2 Roulette, and even Hockey Fever Roulette at Lucky Days here.
Spin Casino: Looking for the best RTP casino games online? Check out Spin Casino and find out what titles you should be playing. Check out the payout percentage for the games at this online casino when you join them.
How To Sign Up and Play Games at an Ontario Online Casino
Ready to experience the excitement of online casino games in Ontario? It’s easier than you might think!
Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started at Jackpot City, a reputable and trusted online casino:
Step 1: Sign Up for Your Jackpot City Account
- Go to Jackpot City’s website and click “Sign Up.”
- A quick confirmation screen will pop up to verify you’re located in Canada.
- Click “Next.”
- Fill out their registration form with your phone number and address for verification.
Step 2: Deposit Funds Into Your Casino Account
- Once your account is created, go to your dashboard and click “Deposit.”
- Select your preferred payment method.
- Enter your banking information and click “Deposit” to complete the transaction.
Step 3: Start Playing Real Money Casino Games
- After a successful deposit, go back to the online casino lobby.
- Browse by game category and choose a title that catches your eye.
- Launch and play online casino games in Ontario!
Tips for Playing Casino Games at the Best Ontario Casinos
So, you’ve chosen your ideal Ontario online casino and you’re ready to dive in.
But before you hit that “Spin” button or place your first bet, here are 3 unique tips to elevate your online casino experience:
Practice Makes Perfect
Most Ontario online casinos offer free-to-play versions of their games. This is a fantastic way to familiarize yourself with the rules and gameplay mechanics before risking real money.
Whether it’s mastering a new betting strategy in blackjack or understanding the different features of a complex slot game, take advantage of these free demos. They’re a risk-free way to hone your skills before online gaming for real money.
Explore Beyond the Popular Games
While slots and roulette might be the first games that come to mind, remember that Ontario casinos usually have more exciting options.
You might discover a hidden gem that perfectly suits your playing style and preferences. Most online casinos also offer unique specialty games like scratch cards or bingo games — a fun way to add variety to your online casino experience.
Use Responsible Gambling Tools When Needed
Online gambling should always be a fun and entertaining activity. To ensure it stays that way, prioritize responsible gambling practices.
Remember, gambling can be addictive for some people. If you feel like you might be developing a gambling problem, there are resources available to help. ConnexOntario is a confidential service that provides free information and support for problem gambling in Ontario.
Ready to Play at the Best Ontario Online Casino?
After careful consideration, Jackpot City rose to the top of our list of regulated online casino sites.
This online gambling industry veteran delivers a winning combination of factors — a solid reputation, a diverse game selection, a user-friendly platform, and secure online banking options.
But hey, that doesn’t mean the other contenders are out of the running. So, pick the one that appeals to you the most.
Now, get out there and have some fun! But remember, always play it safe and gamble responsibly.
