2024’s Best Ontario Online Casinos: Top 10 Legal Casino Sites for ON Players

We tested it out ourselves, and even the live dealer games run smoothly on mobile browsers.

If you have questions about your casino account, they have 24/7 customer service via live chat and email. They were quick to answer our questions and provided helpful solutions to our queries, even when we contacted them without logging in.

5. Spin Casino – Best Ontario Online Casino With High RTP Games

Pros:

400+ casino games

Shows game payout percentages

Fast payouts

Extensive Help Centre

Offers phone support

Cons:

Average live dealer variety

Extra steps required to access live chat support

Games with high RTPs are generally better for your bankroll in the long run. Spin Casino is where you can easily spot them since they have a page dedicated to the payout percentage of the most popular casino games they offer.

Gaming Library: 4.8/5

Spin Casino’s game library covers all the bases. You’ll find a wide selection of Ontario online slots, from classic favourites like Thunderstruck II to gems like Stumpy McDoodles.

For classic table games, you can enjoy blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, with multiple variations to suit your preferences. They even have a selection of specialty games, like scratchcards, for a change of pace.

Plus, they also offer a decent selection of live dealer games to give that atmosphere land-based casinos in Ontario are offering.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Spin Casino makes it easy to fund your account and withdraw your winnings with options like credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), Interac, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, and even Apple Pay.

The minimum deposit is a player-friendly C$10. Processing times vary depending on your chosen method, but you can generally expect payouts within 24-48 hours for web wallets.

User Interface & Customer Support: 4.8/5

Spin Casino’s website is clean and easy to navigate, similar to our top pick, Jackpot City. It’s mobile-friendly, and all the mobile casino games are grouped into one category for your convenience.

For general questions, they have a comprehensive Help Centre with detailed guides on various topics.

How We Chose the Best Online Casino Ontario Canada Sites

So, how do you know which are the best online gambling sites in Ontario?

Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the key factors to consider when selecting your ideal online casino Ontario Canada site:

Ontario Online Casino Games

Here, we went with online casinos in Ontario that offer a diverse selection of games.

Our top picks have classic slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, exciting live dealer options, and unique specialty games.

Canadian Banking Methods

When it comes to real money online gambling, secure banking is everything. Make sure your chosen casino offers a variety of trusted payment options popular in Ontario, such as Interac, Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and potentially even bank transfers.

You’ll also want to consider factors like minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts, processing times, and any associated fees.

Navigation & Customer Service

Look for an Ontario casino with a well-organized layout, intuitive menus, and a search function that allows you to find your favourite games in a snap.

Customer service is another crucial factor. Whether you have a question about your account, need help with a deposit, or simply want clarification on a game rule, you should be able to get assistance quickly and efficiently.

Laws Regarding Online Casinos in Ontario

Gone are the days when online casino gaming in Ontario existed in a legal gray area.

In 2022, the province introduced a new regulatory framework for online gambling, making it legal and safe for players to wager at online casinos registered with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission acts as the official watchdog of Ontario’s online gambling scene, and they achieve this by:

Licensing : Only online casinos that meet strict criteria and pay a licensing fee can operate legally in Ontario.

: Only online casinos that meet strict criteria and pay a licensing fee can operate legally in Ontario. Game Regulation : AGCO regulates the types of games offered by Canadian online casinos and ensures fair play practices are upheld.

: AGCO regulates the types of games offered by Canadian online casinos and ensures fair play practices are upheld. Responsible Gambling: The commission works to promote responsible gambling online practices and provides resources for players who may be struggling with problem gambling.

How to Tell if an Ontario Gambling Site Is Legit

So, how do you know if an Ontario online gambling site you’re dealing with is legit? Here’s what you should be looking into:

AGCO Logo : Regulated online casinos in Ontario must display the AGCO logo somewhere on their website, typically in the footer. Clicking on the logo should take you to the AGCO website for license verification.

: Regulated online casinos in Ontario must display the AGCO logo somewhere on their website, typically in the footer. Clicking on the logo should take you to the AGCO website for license verification. Check the Licensing Information : Legitimate online casinos in Ontario will have a dedicated page on their website outlining their licensing details, and it should include their AGCO registration number.

: Legitimate online casinos in Ontario will have a dedicated page on their website outlining their licensing details, and it should include their AGCO registration number. Play It Safe and Stick With What Experts Recommend: Our casino reviews only have Ontario gambling sites that are fully licensed and regulated by the AGCO. Rest assured that if you choose an Ontario casino from our list, you’re playing at a safe and legal site.

Paying Taxes on Casino Winnings in Ontario

Here’s some good news for recreational gamblers in Ontario: your winnings at online casinos (and other gambling activities) are not considered taxable income.

The only exception to this rule is professional gamblers. But how do you define a “professional gambler?”

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) doesn’t provide a clear-cut definition. Generally, it boils down to whether gambling is your primary source of income or a casual activity.

Payment Methods Available at Ontario Casino Sites

Funding your online casino account and withdrawing your winnings should be a smooth and secure process. Thankfully, Canadian online casinos offer a variety of popular payment methods to cater to different player preferences.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the most commonly used options by Ontario casino players:

Credit and Debit Cards (Visa, Mastercard) : Card transactions are typically instant, but some banks might decline online gambling transactions, so it’s always a good idea to check with your bank beforehand.

: Card transactions are typically instant, but some banks might decline online gambling transactions, so it’s always a good idea to check with your bank beforehand. Interac : This is a popular and secure payment method specific to Canada. It allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to your online casino account without sharing your banking information.

: This is a popular and secure payment method specific to Canada. It allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to your online casino account without sharing your banking information. E-wallets : Web wallets offer a fast and secure way to manage your online casino funds. They act as an intermediary between your bank account and the casino, so you don’t need to share your financial information directly with the casino site.

: Web wallets offer a fast and secure way to manage your online casino funds. They act as an intermediary between your bank account and the casino, so you don’t need to share your financial information directly with the casino site. Bank Transfers: This method allows you to transfer funds directly from your bank account to your online casino account. While secure, bank transfers are generally the slowest option. So, if you’re all about speedy payouts, skip this one.

Cashout Speed at Ontario Online Casinos

The average payout speed at Ontario online casinos is typically 1-5 business days. However, this can vary depending on the chosen withdrawal method.

Web wallets like Apple Pay generally offer the fastest turnaround times, as cashouts are usually processed in 24-48 hours, while bank transfers can take up to 5 business days (or even longer).

It’s always a good idea to check the casino’s banking page for specific information on processing times for each withdrawal method.

Best Online Casinos Ontario – FAQs

Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Ontario?

Yes, you can play for real money at Ontario online casinos.

Ontario casinos offer a variety of real money games, from slots and table classics like blackjack and roulette to live dealer experiences.

Are Ontario Online Casino Sites Rigged?

No, Ontario online casino sites aren’t rigged as long as they are licensed and regulated. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission Ontario strictly regulates online casinos in the province.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Play at Ontario Online Casinos?

You have to be 19 years old to play games at Ontario casinos online.

The best Ontario online casinos will make sure you’re of legal age by getting your account verified. So expect to send a copy of a legal document or ID to prove your age.

What Is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Ontario?

The most trusted online casino in Ontario is Jackpot City. This casino site has been around since 1998, and of course, it’s regulated by the AGCO.

But all the Ontario casinos on our list are trustworthy as they’re also licensed by AGCO.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Casinos Ontario Players Can Join

If you’re still undecided on which Ontario casino is right for you, here’s a quick comparison of them to help you find the right fit:

Jackpot City: This is the best online casino in Ontario and it has been around since 1998, offering a solid reputation for fair play, secure banking, and a massive selection of real money games. Experience well-rounded gameplay at Jackpot City here.

PlayOJO: Miss the atmosphere of your favourite land-based casinos? Enjoy that by playing the hottest live casino games at PlayOJO. Sign up at PlayOJO and have fun playing games with charming and friendly live dealers.

Spinaway: SpinAway offers a gaming library featuring the latest and greatest slots from top software providers today. Join them and play titles like Big Bass Bonanza, Blazing Bison, and Sweet Bonanza.

Lucky Days: This Ontario casino offers a diverse range of roulette variations beyond the classic French and European styles. Try your luck on Think Immortal Romance Roulette, Terminator 2 Roulette, and even Hockey Fever Roulette at Lucky Days here.

Spin Casino: Looking for the best RTP casino games online? Check out Spin Casino and find out what titles you should be playing. Check out the payout percentage for the games at this online casino when you join them.

How To Sign Up and Play Games at an Ontario Online Casino

Ready to experience the excitement of online casino games in Ontario? It’s easier than you might think!

Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started at Jackpot City, a reputable and trusted online casino:

Step 1: Sign Up for Your Jackpot City Account

Go to Jackpot City’s website and click “Sign Up.”

A quick confirmation screen will pop up to verify you’re located in Canada.

Click “Next.”

Fill out their registration form with your phone number and address for verification.

Step 2: Deposit Funds Into Your Casino Account

Once your account is created, go to your dashboard and click “Deposit.”

Select your preferred payment method.

Enter your banking information and click “Deposit” to complete the transaction.

Step 3: Start Playing Real Money Casino Games

After a successful deposit, go back to the online casino lobby.

Browse by game category and choose a title that catches your eye.

Launch and play online casino games in Ontario!

Tips for Playing Casino Games at the Best Ontario Casinos

So, you’ve chosen your ideal Ontario online casino and you’re ready to dive in.

But before you hit that “Spin” button or place your first bet, here are 3 unique tips to elevate your online casino experience:

Practice Makes Perfect

Most Ontario online casinos offer free-to-play versions of their games. This is a fantastic way to familiarize yourself with the rules and gameplay mechanics before risking real money.

Whether it’s mastering a new betting strategy in blackjack or understanding the different features of a complex slot game, take advantage of these free demos. They’re a risk-free way to hone your skills before online gaming for real money.

Explore Beyond the Popular Games

While slots and roulette might be the first games that come to mind, remember that Ontario casinos usually have more exciting options.

You might discover a hidden gem that perfectly suits your playing style and preferences. Most online casinos also offer unique specialty games like scratch cards or bingo games — a fun way to add variety to your online casino experience.

Use Responsible Gambling Tools When Needed

Online gambling should always be a fun and entertaining activity. To ensure it stays that way, prioritize responsible gambling practices.

Remember, gambling can be addictive for some people. If you feel like you might be developing a gambling problem, there are resources available to help. ConnexOntario is a confidential service that provides free information and support for problem gambling in Ontario.

Ready to Play at the Best Ontario Online Casino?

After careful consideration, Jackpot City rose to the top of our list of regulated online casino sites.

This online gambling industry veteran delivers a winning combination of factors — a solid reputation, a diverse game selection, a user-friendly platform, and secure online banking options.

But hey, that doesn’t mean the other contenders are out of the running. So, pick the one that appeals to you the most.

Now, get out there and have some fun! But remember, always play it safe and gamble responsibly.

