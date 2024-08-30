2024’s Best Online Gambling Sites – Where to Gamble Online for Real Money
Learn the best online gambling sites available today and discover the awesome games and bonus deals you can enjoy for real money.
The best online gambling sites don’t hold anything back. Whether we’re talking about games, bonuses, or even banking options – they always give you the best selection out there.
Just look at our top pick, Slots of Vegas, for example. It leads the pack with one of the strongest welcome bonuses and an award-winning selection of games.
But there are nine other online gambling sites on this list worth exploring. Ready to find out which ones made the cut?
Let’s get started.
Best Online Gambling Sites
- Slots of Vegas: Best overall
- Super Slots: 70+ live casino games
- Lucky Red Casino: $4,000 welcome bonus
- Slots.lv: Top-tier real money slots
- Bovada: Best sports betting site
- Ignition: Great for online poker
- Wild Casino: Awesome crypto bonuses
- BC.Game: Exclusive casino games
- Cafe Casino: Excellent Cafe perks
- Black Lotus: $7,000 sign up offer
Important: The sites listed in this guide are targeting English speakers around the world. Please remember to check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal where you live. Also Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues with our links.
So, there we have the best online gambling sites for real money. Which one do you like the look of? Here’s a closer look at the top picks.
1. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Casino Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- Award-winning live dealer games
- $2500 & 50 spins bonus
- Fast Coindraw payouts
- Over 30 active promotions
- 15 video poker games
Cons:
- No options for sports betting
- Limited non-crypto payout options
We’ve selected Slots of Vegas as the number one place to gamble online. It features some of the best games in the online casino world and offers a strong welcome bonus to all new players who sign up right now.
Online Gambling Content: 4.95/5
The areas in which Slots of Vegas really excels in its game collection are the live dealer options and online slots.
The slot games, in particular, are excellent, as they have been exclusively supplied by the famous RealTime Gaming. For that reason, you can expect high payout potential and a wide range of fun themes.
As a result, the site has won awards for both types of games. Other highlights include the 15 video poker options and the interesting selection of specialty games like Keno and Fish Catch.
Welcome Bonus: 4.95/5
All new Slots of Vegas players can enjoy an impressive welcome bonus. Just use the promo code WILD250 to get a 250% matched deposit of up to $2,500 and an extra 50 free spins.
That’s a good amount of cash, and the free spins are always a bonus.
But that’s not all, as there are over 30 active promotions up for grabs at Slots of Vegas. Anything from more free spins to no-deposit bonus offers are available for new and returning players.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.8/5
The quickest way to get paid out at Slots of Vegas is with Coindraw, and this is especially helpful if you’re playing with cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin.
If crypto isn’t for you, you’ll need to choose between checks or bank transfers.
>>Grab the $2500 and 50 spins [Slots of Vegas]
2. Super Slots – Best Live Dealers of all Online Gambling Sites
Pros:
- More than 70 live games
- Up to $6,000 welcome bonus
- Video poker, game shows & more
- 24 payment methods
- More than 900 games in total
Cons:
- Not all games are available on mobile
- Some weaker slot providers
There are over 70 live casino games at Super Slots – and very good ones at that. So, there’s no doubt that this is one of the best online gambling sites for the live casino experience.
Online Gambling Content: 4.8/5
The total number of 70+ live dealer games at Super Slots beats just about every other online casino around right now. But as we know, quality is more important than quantity, and fortunately, the Super Slots live games absolutely deliver.
You can even enjoy live online poker through the Bet On Poker game. You don’t see online poker rooms like that often at online casinos.
The live casino games make up a percentage of a total of over 900 games, so if you do want a break from the live dealer world, there are plenty of other options.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
When you first sign up for a Super Slots account, you could receive up to $6000 in bonus cash. This welcome bonus is one of the largest available online.
This figure is broken down into a 250% up to $1000 deposit match and 100% up to $1000 five times over. You’ll need the promo code SS250 for the first deposit and SS100 for the next five.
So, the bonus match percentages aren’t quite as high as they are at some of the competition. But at the end of the day, that’s still a lot of cash up for grabs.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.8/5
Super Slots deposits can be made with as many as 24 payment methods, so there’s a very high chance you’ll find your preferred method. Many of these are cryptocurrencies, but Discover, Person to Person, VISA, and more are also available.
Most of these methods are available for withdrawals, but not all. And those withdrawals are going to be processed in around 24 hours, which is plenty quick enough.
>>Claim up to $6,000 bonus [Super Slots]
3. Lucky Red Casino – Best Gambling Site for Welcome Bonus
Pros:
- 400% up to $4000 welcome offer
- Most games from RTG
- Instant, download, and mobile game key
- Good selection of video poker
- 15 deposit methods
Cons:
- Live games can’t be seen without an account
- Only around 150 games
Lucky Red Casino takes the final podium position in our list of the best gambling sites. It owes its success largely to its very generous welcome bonus.
Online Gambling Content: 4.7/5
Lucky Red Casino offers around 150 casino games. It’s not a vast collection, but there’s still a good range of game styles (e.g., jackpot slots, video poker, and blackjack). Most of the games come from RTG, so you can tell they’re going to be good.
So, this might actually be better for some players as it means that you won’t have to spend ages browsing through mediocre titles.
It’s easy to see which of these games will be available on mobile devices, which are downloadable and which can be played instantly thanks to a handy key in the games portfolio. A few games are missing on mobile, though, but the compatibility is fairly good overall.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
Lucky Red Casino is currently offering the best welcome bonus among gambling operators: a 400% up to $4000 deposit match. Although other sites offer a bigger cash value, the 400% match rate is a different story.
On top of that, you’ll get a free $75 casino chip if you choose to pay with crypto. You’ll just need to use promo code LUCKYRED400 to claim this offer.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.7/5
Lucky Red Casino offers 15 ways to pay. The selection includes plenty of crypto altcoins, like Binance Coin and Bitcoin Lightning, plus Diner’s Club, AMEX, and a handful of other fiat options.
However, there are only five ways to withdraw here: Bitcoin, Interac, bank transfer, courier cheque, and wire transfer. Payouts to the first two will take one day to process, which is pretty quick, although you’ll need to wait four or five days for the other options.
>> Get the $4000 offer [Lucky Red Casino]
4. Slots.lv – Best Online Gambling Website for Real Money Slots
Pros:
- $3,000 and 30 free spins bonus
- Fun Hot Drop Jackpots
- Multiple exclusive slot games
- Under one-hour crypto payouts
- Play slots for free
Cons:
- No eWallet payment methods
- Limited table game options
Our top pick for real money online slots is Slots.lv. Quite simply, it has a huge range of different styles and high-quality examples of each, thanks to partnerships with some top developers.
Online Gambling Content: 4.7/5
At Slots.lv, you’ll find slots from Woohoo Gaming, BGaming, and Genesis Gaming. That’s a real seal of quality for the games.
Together, these providers have supplied a good selection of different styles of slots. Not only will you get the choice of plenty of exciting themes at Slots.lv, but you can also select from jackpot slots (including Hot Drop Jackpot games) and Hold & Win options.
There are also a handful of Slots.lv exclusive slot machines, including Gorgon’s Stash and King of Africa.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
New crypto depositors at Slots.lv can get a generous welcome bonus. It consists of a 200% up to $3,000 deposit match and 30 free spins for the famous Golden Buffalo slot game.
Alternatively, you could opt for the slightly reduced fiat currency bonus, which is a 100% up to $2,000 deposit match with 20 free spins for Golden Buffalo instead.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.7/5
The choice of payment methods at Slots.lv consists of five cryptocurrencies (including Ethereum and Litecoin), VISA and Mastercard. While it is important that we see cards and crypto, some vouchers and eWallets would be needed for Slots.lv to pick up extra points here.
On the bright side, payouts will be made in just an hour for crypto. That’s about as fast as it gets at online gambling websites. VISA and Mastercard payouts will take a day or so, and that’s pretty fast as well.
5. Bovada – Best Gambling Site for Sports Betting Online
Pros:
- Up to $3,750 crypto welcome bonus
- Lots of live and non-live table games
- Choice of sports and casino offers
- Most competitive sports betting odds
- Thrilling Hot Drop jackpots
Cons:
- Not so many real money slots
- Limited choice of payment methods
On the other side of the best online gambling sites, we have online sports betting. And the best place to do that is Bovada, for a number of key reasons.
Online Gambling Content: 4.7/5
Bovada is, without doubt, one of the best gambling sites for sports betting markets and odds. There are tons of events covered within over 20 sports and most of the markets within those come with very competitive odds to offer players the best value.
Impressively, Bovada is still a pretty good place to play casino games as well. In particular, its live and non-live table games (you can play roulette, blackjack, and baccarat) are very good indeed.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
If you’re looking to play casino games at Bovada, you can get three 100% up to $1000s for a total of $3,000 as a welcome bonus. Use CAWELCOME100 for the first part and then BV2NDCWB for the second and third. Crypto players get a better deal with up to $3,750 in bonuses.
Sports betting fans can opt for one of two sportsbook welcome bonuses instead if they prefer. The standard fiat currency one doesn’t require a promo code – it’s a simple 50% up to $250 deposit match. And, like its casino counterpart, the crypto bonus for sports bettors is higher at $750.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.5/5
You’ll get the same choice of payment methods at Bovada as you will at Slots.lv: the same five cryptocurrencies with VISA and Mastercard. So, we’re still missing eWallets and vouchers, unfortunately.
However, the difference is that it’s not possible to get paid out instantly here. Processing typically takes between 24 and 48 hours for crypto and fiat payments.
>> Deposit for up to $3000 [Bovada]
How We Picked the Top Online Gambling Sites
Online Gambling Content
The top real money gambling sites provide high-quality casino games like slots, blackjack, roulette, and more. The best gambling apps, like Bovada, even offer sports betting and casino games simultaneously.
Welcome Bonus
We’re not interested in gambling sites that aren’t going to offer us a matched deposit, or at least some free spins, when we first sign up for an account with them. It’s key to see plenty of bonus cash or spins on offer, and the terms and conditions need to be fair as well.
Payout Speed & Options
The more payment methods a gambling site supports, the easier it is for players to make their deposits. Withdrawal requests need to be processed quickly too, so that players never have to wait for too long to see their winnings.
Online Gambling vs Land Based Gambling: Which is Better?
There’s a lot of fun to be had at land based casinos and retail sportsbooks, but the online domain beats both for us. Here’s why the best online gambling sites are better.
- Bonus offers: Matched deposits, free spins, bonus casino chips, free bets etc. are pretty commonplace in the online gambling scene. You just don’t get them anywhere nearly as often at land based gambling sites.
- More games: There are a heck of a lot more casino games online than there are at a brick and mortar casino. For example, Super Slots has over 900 games to play. It’s impossible to reach those numbers on land.
- Higher payouts: No matter whether you choose to play casino games or bet on sports, you’re going to be able to stretch your bankroll further if you play online. Online betting sites have more competitive odds and online casino games have higher payouts.
Are Online Gambling Sites Safe?
Yes, reputable online gambling sites are perfectly safe places to play — our top 10 in particular. You’re going to be in safe hands at any of them.
All legit online gambling sites are licensed by an independent body, such as the Curaçao eGaming License or the UK Gambling Commission.
This is fundamental for real money gambling, but the main reason for these licenses is that they protect players. The licensors will check a number of activities for each site that they license, including data sensitivity, responsible gambling features, age verification, and money laundering.
How You Can Tell if an Online Gambling Site is Legit
Aside from checking the licensing and security features, here are a few checks you can do on your own to ensure that a gambling site is legit.
Customer Support
We always like to test a gambling site’s live chat when we first start. It gives us peace of mind that we’ll be able to get responsive support whenever we need it.
Encryption
The best online gambling sites will encrypt their sites with SSL security to ensure that your personal information as a player is well looked after. This is the strictest encryption protocol, and it does the best job of protecting us players.
Payout Speed
There’s more to fast payouts than just convenience. A gambling site offering fast payouts is more likely to be putting player experience ahead of instant profit, and that’s obviously good news.
Player Reviews
Find out what other players have to say about a gambling site before you sign up for it. This could be a key way to spot any potential red flags, such as poor account management or longer payouts than reported.
Payment Methods You Can Use at Top Online Gambling Sites
While you can play for real money while gambling online, have you thought about which payment method you’re going to use when you do that? If not, here’s a look at some of the most common methods.
- Credit and debit cards: Any gambling site worth its salt will offer VISA and Mastercard for payments, and some will support Discover and AMEX. However, it’s not always possible to withdraw your cash in these ways.
- eWallets: It’s always good to see the likes of Skrill, PayPal, and Neteller at a gambling site. They’re very convenient and quick but not so commonly available. And they can often be exempt from deposit bonuses.
- Bank and cheque transfers: One of the most old school ways to deposit and cash out at a gambling site is with a bank transfer or a cheque. You can often transfer larger amounts of money in this way but it will take a while and it might cost you a fee.
- Crypto: Crypto is the latest and greatest development in the world of casino payments. It’s super fast, requires minimal details, and actually unlocks better casino bonuses at some gambling sites.
Which Games Have the Best Payouts?
- Fresh Deck Studios Live Blackjack (99.39% RTP): With a house edge of almost zero, it’s pretty clear to see that live blackjack (especially this example from Fresh Deck Studios) offers the highest average payouts of any online casino game.
- Visionary iGaming Live Roulette (97.3%% RTP): Live roulette is certainly not far off the RTP pace. It has a wider range of bets too, so you could have a chance of taking home a larger win.
- Super Dragon Golden Inferno (96.43% RTP): Slots can have high RTPs too, such as this Betsoft title. And, they often have higher max wins than live casino games as well.
Cashout Speed at Top Online Casinos
Withdrawal times at the best gambling sites really depend on two key factors: your choice of payment method, and the speed of the processing by the gambling site itself.
Some payment methods are a lot faster for transferring funds than others. For example, crypto should never take more than a few minutes but bank transfers are likely to take several days.
Guide to Online Gambling Sites – FAQs
Are Online Casinos Safe?
Yes, online casinos are safe as long as you play at a legit site like those on our list.
The games at these casinos are all regularly audited to make sure that they’re fair and safe, so you can trust every spin of the reels or roll of the dice.
What Games Can You Play at Online Gambling Sites?
If a game is available at your local casino, chances are it’s available online as well — along with several other options to boot.
Aside from slots, you can play online blackjack, roulette, poker, specialty games like Aviator and Plinko, and game shows like Let’s Make a Deal at online casinos.
Which Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
The best deposit bonus of all online casinos is at Lucky Red Casino. You could get up to $4,000 when you sign up for an account there.
Can You Play at Online Gambling Sites on Your Mobile Device?
The best gambling apps come in high-quality mobile versions. So, you’ll be able to play all your favorite casino games or bet on sports betting markets on the go.
Are Online Casino Games Rigged?
Online casino games are not rigged. At least not the ones on the best gambling sites like our top picks. Licensing bodies are constantly checking to ensure that all casino games pay out fairly.
What’s the Best Online Gambling Site?
The best online gambling site overall is Slots of Vegas. The choice of games here and the welcome bonus, are unbeatable.
Quick Comparison of the Best Online Gambling Sites
Slots of Vegas: The number one casino for playing games online is Slots of Vegas, mainly because of its fantastic games and bonuses. Get up to $2,500 deposit match plus 50 free spins.
Super Slots: With over 70 options, Super Slots is our top pick for live casino games. Check it out and get up to $6,000 in deposit matches for the welcome bonus.
Lucky Red Casino: The top welcome bonus in the whole online gambling world right now is Lucky Red Casino’s. Get 400% up to $4000 and an extra $75 free casino chip with crypto.
Slots.lv: If it’s slots you’re looking for, your best bet is going to be Slots.lv. It has a great range of them, plus a welcome bonus worth up to $3,000 and 30 free spins to enjoy the games.
Bovada: Sports betting and casino gaming fans can combine both of these things with Bovada, our top pick for sports betting overall. The casino welcome bonus there is worth up to $3,750.
How to Sign Up for the Best Online Gambling Sites
Ready to begin with your new favorite online gambling site? Here’s a look at how to get up and running with a new account.
1. Create Your New Account
- Pick a gambling site (we chose Slots of Vegas)
- Look for the “Sign Up” button on the homepage
- Enter a few personal details
2. Complete Your Account Setup
- Read the site terms and conditions
- Create a password to log in with
- Verify your email address and ID
3. Fund Your Account
- Enter the bonus code into the deposit section
- Select a payment method and an amount
- Follow the steps to complete the payment
4. Use Your Welcome Bonus
- Play some casino games
- Use your welcome bonus cash and spins
- Meet the wagering requirements per the terms
Hints & Tips for Real Money Gambling Online
Learn the Game Rules
Make sure you actually know what you’re doing before you play a game! Rules vary between titles, and are particularly important to know when playing poker online. If you don’t know the rules, you might find yourself wasting money.
Try Free Games in Demo Mode
On the subject of familiarizing yourself with a particular casino game, one of the best ways to do this is to try it for free in demo mode. You won’t be able to do this with live online poker (or any other type of live casino game, for that matter), but you can find demo slots, video poker etc.
Take Every Deposit Bonus
Many online casinos offer deposit bonuses to new players, including all of our top 10. What’s stopping you from getting your hands on all of them as you search around to find the best new online casinos for you?
Read the Terms and Conditions
Most casino bonuses come with wagering requirements, time limits, game restrictions, and more. It’s super important to know what these are before you grab each offer. Otherwise, you might run the risk of losing out on your winnings.
Use Responsible Gambling Tools Whenever You Can
Responsible gambling is key to legit online gambling and sports gambling experiences, so it’s best to ensure that you’re practicing it. That’s why we recommend deposit limits, time checks, and cool-off periods occasionally.
Excited to Try These Top Online Gambling Sites?
It has been a good year for online gambling, with the best gambling sites offering more exciting casino games, more competitive sports betting odds, and better bonuses than ever. We had a hard time picking out the top 10 online gambling sites for that reason.
But eventually, we found Slots of Vegas to be the best. Its games and offers are second to none; it’s great for mobile players, and you can get paid out quickly.
So, don’t miss that, but check out the rest of our top 10. After all, there are some great welcome bonuses up for grabs at each of them.
Just play responsibly while you use them!
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Playing online casino games should always be about fun. Remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check your local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.
Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.