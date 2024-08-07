10 Best NZ Online Casinos (2024) – Top Real Money Casino Sites for New Zealand Players
Discover the best online casinos in New Zealand. Explore NZ casino sites with high-quality real money games, generous bonuses, and fast payouts.
The best NZ online casinos make it easy to play real money games, get awesome bonuses with down-to-earth terms, and quickly withdraw your winnings if you get lucky.
The rest of them? Well, let’s just stick to the top 10 – which we ranked and reviewed right here.
Coming in hot with some of the best slots and bonus offers is Spin Casino, with new Kiwi players eligible for a $1,000 bonus.
It’s far from the only casino worth checking out, though. Be sure to stay tuned for the rest of our top picks so that you can decide which NZ online casino is perfect for you.
Best Online Casinos NZ
- Spin Casino: Best overall
- Jackpot City: 100+ live casino games
- Jonny Jackpot: NZ$1,000 and 100 FS bonus
- Neospin: Best game variety
- PlayOJO: Top pick for online pokies
- Casinonic: 10+ payment methods
- Rockwin: 12 minute average payouts
- Ricky Casino: $7500 welcome offer
- Playzilla: Great mobile compatibility
- Tonybet: 1000s sports betting markets
Online casinos in New Zealand don’t get better than these 10. But which one is the best online casino New Zealand real money players will approve? Take a closer look below to find out.
1. Spin Casino – Best NZ Online Casino Overall
Pros:
- NZ$1,000 offer for new players
- Approx 1,000 total games
- Hit Microgaming pokies
- 9 payment methods
- Over 100 live casino games
Cons:
- Does not support crypto payments
- Can’t explore all games without an account
The absolute best online casino in NZ is Spin Casino. It’s packed with great games and comes with a generous welcome bonus and some fast payout banking options.
Casino Games: 4.95/5
You’ll find around 1,000 games at Spin Casino in total. It’s a great haul of games with more than enough variations to suit players of all tastes.
Our favourite part of the collection is the pokies from Microgaming. This developer is considered by many to be the best in the world, and the games it has provided to Spin Casino prove that point.
But we also like the fact that there are over 100 live casino games (including plenty of blackjack, roulette, and even some poker) from Evolution Gaming and other elite providers.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5
New Spin Casino players can get three matched deposits when they sign up, for a total of up to NZ$1,000. The first is a 100% up to NZ$400 deposit match, and then you’ll get two lots of 100% up to NZ$300.
Just note that quite a lot of the games don’t contribute 100% towards the wagering requirements, so be sure to take a look at the terms and conditions.
We’d have liked to have seen a reload bonus and/or a loyalty club to give higher marks for this category, but unfortunately, they’re not available.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.9/5
There are 9 ways to pay at Spin Casino, with everything from Apple Pay to Neteller being supported. All bases are covered except crypto, and payouts are processed within 24 hours most of the time, which will be more than quick enough for most players.
2. Jackpot City – Best New Zealand Online Casino for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- Over 100 live dealer games
- Up to NZ$1,600 welcome bonus
- Over 25 years in the game
- Highly rated mobile app
- Low deposit minimum for bonuses
Cons:
- Limited reload offers
- Games are inaccessible without an account
Our next best NZ casino, and in fact, the best for live dealer games, is Jackpot City. It has over 100 of them and a lot of other great games for all types of players.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
The standout area of the Jackpot City game catalogue is, of course, the live dealer games. With over 100 available to play from some of the best providers in the world (like Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play), that’s pretty clear to see.
Jackpot City offers some more contemporary options, including game shows, as well as an abundance of classic table games like roulette and blackjack.
And if you’d rather not play casino games live, you can also enjoy hundreds of pokie games from Microgaming. Expect a bunch of classics in that department, too.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5
New players at Jackpot City can win four matched deposits, each worth 100% up to NZ$400, for an impressive total of NZ$1,600.
However, Jackpot City suffers from a similar problem as Spin Casino in that there aren’t really any reload offers. A couple of these might have clinched our top spot overall!
Payout Speed & Options: 4.9/5
Jackpot City offers 9 banking options, including Apple Pay, Neteller, and, of course, the classic credit and debit card combination.
Most of these can also be used for payouts, and processing takes less than 24 hours most of the time.
3. Jonny Jackpot – Best NZ Casino Online Welcome Bonus
Pros:
- NZ$1,000 & 100 spins offer
- Up to 100 free spins every Tuesday
- Bonuses are added almost every day
- Payouts are usually processed on same-day
- 12 payment methods
Cons:
- Mobile compatibility is limited
- Confusing website layout
If it’s pure casino bonuses you’re after, you won’t want to miss the new customer offer available to everyone who signs up at Jonny Jackpot.
Casino Games: 4.85/5
Jonny Jackpot is one of the best online casinos for real money when it comes to online pokies. Most of the games come from Microgaming and Pragmatic Play, including Immortal Romance II, John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen, and Big Bass Splash.
There are a handful of live casino games from Evolution Gaming and a few other key providers as well, giving you a good assortment of options in that department.
The key issue with the game selection is that it’s quite hard to find your way through the games as there are limited categories and the layout is quite confusing. So, it might take a bit of scrolling if you’re not sure what game to play right off the bat.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5
The total welcome bonus package at Jonny Jackpot is worth up to NZ$1,000 and 100 free spins for the classic Legacy of Dead pokie game.
The first matched deposit is worth 100% up to NZ$400, and that comes with 50 free spins. Next, you’ll get 125% up to NZ$200 plus 20 free spins, then 200% up to NZ$400 and 30 free spins.
Aside from this offer, there are extra bonuses on 6 of the 7 days of the week. These range from 100 free spins every Tuesday to a 20% match and 10 free spins on Saturdays.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.8/5
Jonny Jackpot offers 12 deposit methods, including Apple Pay, Skrill, and PayPal. That’s more than enough choice for most New Zealand players.
Payouts are often processed on the same day; however, during the busiest periods, they can take up to two days, so be aware of that.
4. Neospin – Best Variety of Real Money Casino Games in New Zealand
Pros:
- Up to $10,000 welcome bonus
- 64 crash games
- Features Aviator and Diver
- Games available free as demos
- 66% matched deposit on weekends
Cons:
- $45 min bonus deposit
- Some games missing on mobile
If you’re looking for a more contemporary gaming experience at your next online casino in NZ, Neospin’s wide range of crash games might be just the ticket.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
The best thing about Neospin’s game selection overall is the abundance of crash options. There are 64 of them, more than most other online casinos in New Zealand. That figure contains some of the best games, such as Aviator and the classic ‘Crash.’
If you’re new to crash games, you can play most of them for free in demo mode at Neospin. It’s a great chance to get some practice or just to work out which one is best for you.
But there’s more to Neospin than just crash options. The site also offers a bunch of brilliant pokies that can be played for free. If you’re into online bingo, this is a great site to explore, too.
In fact, there are over 5,800 games to play at Neospin. We can’t guarantee that all of them are going to be immense as a few of them come from developers that are yet to prove themselves, but on average, the quality looks to be very strong.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
There’s a 100% up to $10,000 bonus waiting for all new players at Neospin. This could be the best welcome bonus in New Zealand for the high-roller-type players out there, but of course, you’ll have to spend a lot to get the most out of this bonus.
You will get 100 free spins thrown in on top of this offer, even if you put in the minimum amount of $45. That’s a little high, but it’s worth it for most players.
After this, there are a few extra promotions to take advantage of. These include 100 free spins on Wednesdays and a 66% reload bonus on the weekends. You can also get up to 20% cashback on your deposits, but the minimum deposit amount for this cashback is very high.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.7/5
Neospin processes all payout requests instantly and even offers Bitcoin for the fastest payouts. However, there are a few fees that come with some of the fiat currency banking options, so keep an eye out for those.
5. PlayOJO – Best New Zealand Online Casino for Pokies
Pros:
- Approx 5000 pokie games
- Pokies from NetEnt, etc.
- 80 no wagering free spins
- No minimum withdrawal
- Top-rated mobile app
Cons:
- 3 day free spin expiry
- No crypto banking options
We’ve picked PlayOJO as the top online casino for playing real money online pokies, as they set you up for a fun time spinning the reels from the very first moment you set up your account.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
There are nearly 5,000 online pokies to play at PlayOJO, far more than most other online casinos in New Zealand. And it’s not like the site picked these games out of nowhere.
The pokies have been carefully curated from some of the best providers in the business, from Merkur Gaming to NetEnt. These companies in particular, have been responsible for some of the best pokies games of all time, and you’ll find them at PlayOJO.
A couple of pokies in particular that we recommend are 1429 Uncharted Seas with its abnormally high RTP and stunning gameplay, and the classic Big Bass Bonanza from Pragmatic Play for a nostalgic but absorbing gaming experience.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
If your first PlayOJO deposit is worth $10 or more, you’ll be automatically credited with 50 free spins for the brilliant Thor and the Trials of Asgard pokie game. Then, you can go into the ‘Kicker’ section and claim 30 more without having to spend any more money.
In total, you get to claim 80 free spins with no wagering requirements.
There will be absolutely no wagering requirements attached to any winnings you land from those spins, so you can take them home right away or put them back into your casino gaming funds to have some more fun. Just note that you only have three days to use them.
Payout Speed & Options: 4.9/5
There are seven payment methods to choose from at PlayOJO, including Jeton, payz and MuchBetter, albeit no crypto.
When it comes to getting paid out, there’s no minimum withdrawal amount at all. And, payouts are processed within just a few hours, so you should see your cash in no time.
How We Ranked the Best NZ Online Casino Sites
Casino Games
Any New Zealand casinos worth their salt are going to have a bunch of great games to play. The three important factors here are game selection, range of styles, and quality of options. We can tell a lot about the latter of these based on the list of contributing software providers to each site.
Bonuses & Promotions
All top casino sites are going to have some kind of welcome bonus for new players, which could come in the form of matched deposits, free spins or something else. Bonus points can be picked up for each site here if they offer ongoing promotions such as reload deposits and loyalty clubs.
Payout Speed & Options
We only want to see fast payout casino sites, not only because they are more convenient for the players but because typically, fast payouts make a casino more trustworthy. Furthermore, there should always be a wide range of banking options to make things more convenient for players.
Other Casino Features
Here’s where we look at all the other important factors that go into making real money online casinos in New Zealand great. These could include the level of mobile compatibility, the attention of the customer support, the general reputation of the casino and more.
Online Casinos vs Land-Based Casinos in New Zealand
What’s the better domain to play in, the real or the virtual world? We believe there are a few key benefits of online casinos that swing it for us.
- Bonus offers: You’ll get all kinds of free spins and matched deposits when signing up for online casino sites, but we don’t know of many land-based casinos extending that kind of luxury to new or existing players
- High payout games: The average payout rate of online casino games tends to be higher than the land-based counterparts. This is particularly true of pokies, where online, you’ll get an RTP of around 96% on average but this could be as low as 70% on a real machine.
- More payment methods: Players can deposit or withdraw with all kinds of payment methods at online casinos, from crypto to eWallets to vouchers. In a land-based casino, you’re probably going to have to pay with a credit card or cash.
- 24/7 gameplay access: There’s no need to worry about having to pack up for the night when you’re playing in the virtual world. Online casinos are open all night long, which is great news for the night owl players out there.
How Can You Tell if an Online Casino in New Zealand is Legit?
These are the factors that we recommend considering when you’re searching for new casino online sites in NZ.
- Licensing: All online casinos (legal ones, at least!) will be licensed by independent bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the Curacao eGaming License. Some of these are more vigorous than others; the stricter, the better.
- Consumer reviews: There isn’t a more honest way to get feedback about New Zealand online casinos than through other players. These are important to check, as they can flag potential issues with a particular site.
- High RTP games: If a New Zealand online casino has many high-payout games, it’s more likely that it prioritizes player experience over instant profit, which is, of course, good news for us.
- Fast payouts: We’ve typically found that faster payouts reveal a more honest business practice than with online casinos that hold onto your cash for several days before releasing it.
Casino Games with the Best Payouts in NZ
- Evolution Gaming Live Blackjack (99.5% RTP): This classic live blackjack game from Evolution Gaming has been widely recognized as the highest payout online casino game in New Zealand. The house edge here is tiny!
- Pragmatic Play Live Roulette (98.5% RTP): Another form of live casino game that can pay out very well indeed is roulette, and this title from Pragmatic Play proves that substantially.
- 1429 Uncharted Seas (98.6% RTP): Did you know that there are some online pokie games with mega high RTPs? 1429 Uncharted Seas is a great place to start if you’re looking for the fairest payouts on the reels.
So, it’s pretty clear to see that live dealer games offer the highest payouts on average, with Evolution Gaming’s amazing live blackjack option leading the way overall. However, live blackjack and pokies are not far off the pace either.
Best NZ Online Casinos – FAQs
Which NZ Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
The best deposit bonus of all NZ online casinos can be found at Johnny Jackpot. They offer NZ$1000 and 100 free spins with very fair bonus terms.
How Long Do Withdrawals Take at NZ Online Casinos?
The most popular online casinos in New Zealand will generally process your payments in a day or two, or perhaps even quicker.
Another factor that comes into play is the payment method you’ve selected. Crypto payouts are effectively instant, for example, whereas bank transfers are going to take a few days at least.
Are NZ Online Casinos Safe?
Most top paying online casinos NZ are safe, but not all of them. We took the time to vet all of our top picks to ensure that they were as safe and secure as possible, and we recommend that you do the same if you plan on looking for a casino site elsewhere.
The online gambling industry in New Zealand does a good job of making sure that players are looked after, but there are a few factors that you can check out for yourself to make 100% sure that you’re going to be protected.
Can You Play for Real Money at Online Gambling Sites in NZ?
Oh yes. There are tons of real money online gambling sites available to play in NZ. When it comes to placing deposits of your real money with a chance of winning some, you’ll likely be able to choose from a handful of payment methods.
Are Online Casino Games Rigged?
No, online casino games are legally not allowed to be rigged. Games at legal online casinos are RNG-certified, meaning that they have a mathematically fair chance of winning.
The same benchmarks apply to the best online casinos in Canada, for those who are residing in the Great White North looking for legit casinos.
What’s the Best Online Casino in NZ?
The best online casino for real money in NZ overall is Spin Casino. Its combination of games, bonuses and general usability is the best in the business.
Best Online Casino Sites in New Zealand – Quick Comparison
Take a look back at the best NZ casinos online with us one more time before you make a decision as to which one to get started with.
Spin Casino: The top-paying online casino in NZ overall in terms of speed, games, and bonuses is Spin Casino. Its welcome bonus up to NZ$1000 is worth grabbing
Jackpot City: Our top pick for live casino games is the brilliant Jackpot City. There, you can grab four lots of NZ$400 deposit matches for a total of up to NZ$1600 as a new player.
Jonny Jackpot: The best of the welcome bonuses amongst all of the 10 top online casinos we’ve picked out can be found at Johnny Jackpot. It’s worth up to NZ$1000 plus 100 spins.
Neospin: Those in the market for the more modern side of online casino gaming will probably want to check out what’s in store at Neospin. That includes up to $10,000 plus 100 spins.
PlayOJO: There are nearly 5000 online pokies to play at PlayOJO, so it’s pretty clear why it’s the best NZ online casino for pokies. Another reason is the 80 free no-wagering spins.
How to Get Started with NZ Online Casino Sites
Ready to start checking out the best online casino NZ sites? Here’s how to get your account at any of the top online casino NZ sites we’ve picked out today.
1. Complete the Signup
- Choose Spin Casino or any of the top NZ casino sites
- Fill out the signup form on the homepage
- Create your login details to sign in with
2. Verify Your Details
- Confirm your email address via the link
- Verify your SMS if required
- Upload any documents, ie. proof of address
3. Make Your First Payment
- Pick a payment method
- Enter an amount
- Complete the transaction as per the instructions
4. Play Some Games
- Head to the game section
- Pick out some titles
- Enjoy your welcome casino bonus
Tips for Playing at the Best Online Casinos NZ
Practise Responsible Gambling
There are generally a bunch of tools you can use at each online casino site that can help you stay in control of your online gambling activities. These include deposit limits and self-exclusion periods, and it’s very important to bear these in mind if you ever need them.
Try Some Free Pokies
Are you unsure whether a game will be worth your money, or are you just looking to get some practice in for a slightly more complex pokie game? Many can be played for free in demo mode, either through casinos or the sites of the providers who created them.
Use All the Welcome Bonuses and Free Spins
There are 10 fantastic offers across our top 10 New Zealand online casinos, and there’s nothing stopping you from claiming every single one of them. If you are going to do that, though, we recommend only opting for one at a time so it’s easier to play through the wagering.
If you’re interested in sports and esports betting as well, check out this guide where we share tips for wagering on competitive video games like League of Legends and CS2.
Ready to Play Online Casino Games in New Zealand?
New Zealand is lucky enough to be home to some of the best real money online casinos in the world. We Kiwis are spoiled for choice! But with our list of the best online casino sites in the country, you now have a great place to start.
We recommend Spin Casino first and foremost. It’s a brilliant all-rounder casino that will satisfy the majority of players. However, if you have a specific taste for pokies, bonuses, crash games, or something else, you might want to begin with another of our top picks.
And that’s up to you. Just make sure that you gamble responsibly with whichever option you do settle for, and don’t forget to claim a bunch of new customer offers as you shop around.
