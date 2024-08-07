10 Best NZ Online Casinos (2024) – Top Real Money Casino Sites for New Zealand Players

Payout Speed & Options: 4.9/5

There are seven payment methods to choose from at PlayOJO, including Jeton, payz and MuchBetter, albeit no crypto.

When it comes to getting paid out, there’s no minimum withdrawal amount at all. And, payouts are processed within just a few hours, so you should see your cash in no time.

How We Ranked the Best NZ Online Casino Sites

Casino Games

Any New Zealand casinos worth their salt are going to have a bunch of great games to play. The three important factors here are game selection, range of styles, and quality of options. We can tell a lot about the latter of these based on the list of contributing software providers to each site.

Bonuses & Promotions

All top casino sites are going to have some kind of welcome bonus for new players, which could come in the form of matched deposits, free spins or something else. Bonus points can be picked up for each site here if they offer ongoing promotions such as reload deposits and loyalty clubs.

Payout Speed & Options

We only want to see fast payout casino sites, not only because they are more convenient for the players but because typically, fast payouts make a casino more trustworthy. Furthermore, there should always be a wide range of banking options to make things more convenient for players.

Other Casino Features

Here’s where we look at all the other important factors that go into making real money online casinos in New Zealand great. These could include the level of mobile compatibility, the attention of the customer support, the general reputation of the casino and more.

Online Casinos vs Land-Based Casinos in New Zealand

What’s the better domain to play in, the real or the virtual world? We believe there are a few key benefits of online casinos that swing it for us.

Bonus offers: You’ll get all kinds of free spins and matched deposits when signing up for online casino sites, but we don’t know of many land-based casinos extending that kind of luxury to new or existing players

You’ll get all kinds of free spins and matched deposits when signing up for online casino sites, but we don’t know of many land-based casinos extending that kind of luxury to new or existing players High payout games: The average payout rate of online casino games tends to be higher than the land-based counterparts. This is particularly true of pokies, where online, you’ll get an RTP of around 96% on average but this could be as low as 70% on a real machine.

The average payout rate of online casino games tends to be higher than the land-based counterparts. This is particularly true of pokies, where online, you’ll get an RTP of around 96% on average but this could be as low as 70% on a real machine. More payment methods: Players can deposit or withdraw with all kinds of payment methods at online casinos, from crypto to eWallets to vouchers. In a land-based casino, you’re probably going to have to pay with a credit card or cash.

Players can deposit or withdraw with all kinds of payment methods at online casinos, from crypto to eWallets to vouchers. In a land-based casino, you’re probably going to have to pay with a credit card or cash. 24/7 gameplay access: There’s no need to worry about having to pack up for the night when you’re playing in the virtual world. Online casinos are open all night long, which is great news for the night owl players out there.

How Can You Tell if an Online Casino in New Zealand is Legit?

These are the factors that we recommend considering when you’re searching for new casino online sites in NZ.

Licensing: All online casinos (legal ones, at least!) will be licensed by independent bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the Curacao eGaming License. Some of these are more vigorous than others; the stricter, the better.

All online casinos (legal ones, at least!) will be licensed by independent bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the Curacao eGaming License. Some of these are more vigorous than others; the stricter, the better. Consumer reviews: There isn’t a more honest way to get feedback about New Zealand online casinos than through other players. These are important to check, as they can flag potential issues with a particular site.

There isn’t a more honest way to get feedback about New Zealand online casinos than through other players. These are important to check, as they can flag potential issues with a particular site. High RTP games: If a New Zealand online casino has many high-payout games, it’s more likely that it prioritizes player experience over instant profit, which is, of course, good news for us.

If a New Zealand online casino has many high-payout games, it’s more likely that it prioritizes player experience over instant profit, which is, of course, good news for us. Fast payouts: We’ve typically found that faster payouts reveal a more honest business practice than with online casinos that hold onto your cash for several days before releasing it.

Casino Games with the Best Payouts in NZ

Evolution Gaming Live Blackjack (99.5% RTP): This classic live blackjack game from Evolution Gaming has been widely recognized as the highest payout online casino game in New Zealand. The house edge here is tiny!

This classic live blackjack game from Evolution Gaming has been widely recognized as the highest payout online casino game in New Zealand. The house edge here is tiny! Pragmatic Play Live Roulette (98.5% RTP): Another form of live casino game that can pay out very well indeed is roulette, and this title from Pragmatic Play proves that substantially.

Another form of live casino game that can pay out very well indeed is roulette, and this title from Pragmatic Play proves that substantially. 1429 Uncharted Seas (98.6% RTP): Did you know that there are some online pokie games with mega high RTPs? 1429 Uncharted Seas is a great place to start if you’re looking for the fairest payouts on the reels.

So, it’s pretty clear to see that live dealer games offer the highest payouts on average, with Evolution Gaming’s amazing live blackjack option leading the way overall. However, live blackjack and pokies are not far off the pace either.

Best NZ Online Casinos – FAQs

Which NZ Online Casino Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

The best deposit bonus of all NZ online casinos can be found at Johnny Jackpot. They offer NZ$1000 and 100 free spins with very fair bonus terms.

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at NZ Online Casinos?

The most popular online casinos in New Zealand will generally process your payments in a day or two, or perhaps even quicker.

Another factor that comes into play is the payment method you’ve selected. Crypto payouts are effectively instant, for example, whereas bank transfers are going to take a few days at least.

Are NZ Online Casinos Safe?

Most top paying online casinos NZ are safe, but not all of them. We took the time to vet all of our top picks to ensure that they were as safe and secure as possible, and we recommend that you do the same if you plan on looking for a casino site elsewhere.

The online gambling industry in New Zealand does a good job of making sure that players are looked after, but there are a few factors that you can check out for yourself to make 100% sure that you’re going to be protected.

Can You Play for Real Money at Online Gambling Sites in NZ?

Oh yes. There are tons of real money online gambling sites available to play in NZ. When it comes to placing deposits of your real money with a chance of winning some, you’ll likely be able to choose from a handful of payment methods.

Are Online Casino Games Rigged?

No, online casino games are legally not allowed to be rigged. Games at legal online casinos are RNG-certified, meaning that they have a mathematically fair chance of winning.

The same benchmarks apply to the best online casinos in Canada, for those who are residing in the Great White North looking for legit casinos.

What’s the Best Online Casino in NZ?

The best online casino for real money in NZ overall is Spin Casino. Its combination of games, bonuses and general usability is the best in the business.

Best Online Casino Sites in New Zealand – Quick Comparison

Take a look back at the best NZ casinos online with us one more time before you make a decision as to which one to get started with.

Spin Casino: The top-paying online casino in NZ overall in terms of speed, games, and bonuses is Spin Casino. Its welcome bonus up to NZ$1000 is worth grabbing

Jackpot City: Our top pick for live casino games is the brilliant Jackpot City. There, you can grab four lots of NZ$400 deposit matches for a total of up to NZ$1600 as a new player.

Jonny Jackpot: The best of the welcome bonuses amongst all of the 10 top online casinos we’ve picked out can be found at Johnny Jackpot. It’s worth up to NZ$1000 plus 100 spins.

Neospin: Those in the market for the more modern side of online casino gaming will probably want to check out what’s in store at Neospin. That includes up to $10,000 plus 100 spins.

PlayOJO: There are nearly 5000 online pokies to play at PlayOJO, so it’s pretty clear why it’s the best NZ online casino for pokies. Another reason is the 80 free no-wagering spins.

How to Get Started with NZ Online Casino Sites

Ready to start checking out the best online casino NZ sites? Here’s how to get your account at any of the top online casino NZ sites we’ve picked out today.

1. Complete the Signup

Choose Spin Casino or any of the top NZ casino sites

Fill out the signup form on the homepage

Create your login details to sign in with

2. Verify Your Details

Confirm your email address via the link

Verify your SMS if required

Upload any documents, ie. proof of address

3. Make Your First Payment

Pick a payment method

Enter an amount

Complete the transaction as per the instructions

4. Play Some Games

Head to the game section

Pick out some titles

Enjoy your welcome casino bonus

Tips for Playing at the Best Online Casinos NZ

Practise Responsible Gambling

There are generally a bunch of tools you can use at each online casino site that can help you stay in control of your online gambling activities. These include deposit limits and self-exclusion periods, and it’s very important to bear these in mind if you ever need them.

Try Some Free Pokies

Are you unsure whether a game will be worth your money, or are you just looking to get some practice in for a slightly more complex pokie game? Many can be played for free in demo mode, either through casinos or the sites of the providers who created them.

Use All the Welcome Bonuses and Free Spins

There are 10 fantastic offers across our top 10 New Zealand online casinos, and there’s nothing stopping you from claiming every single one of them. If you are going to do that, though, we recommend only opting for one at a time so it’s easier to play through the wagering.

If you’re interested in sports and esports betting as well, check out this guide where we share tips for wagering on competitive video games like League of Legends and CS2.

Ready to Play Online Casino Games in New Zealand?

New Zealand is lucky enough to be home to some of the best real money online casinos in the world. We Kiwis are spoiled for choice! But with our list of the best online casino sites in the country, you now have a great place to start.

We recommend Spin Casino first and foremost. It’s a brilliant all-rounder casino that will satisfy the majority of players. However, if you have a specific taste for pokies, bonuses, crash games, or something else, you might want to begin with another of our top picks.

And that’s up to you. Just make sure that you gamble responsibly with whichever option you do settle for, and don’t forget to claim a bunch of new customer offers as you shop around.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Gambling is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 0800 654 655.

The following free gambling addiction resources may be helpful as well:

https://www.pgf.nz/

https://www.gamblinghelpline.co.nz/

https://www.safergambling.org.nz/

