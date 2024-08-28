Best Crypto Casinos Canada (2024): Top 10 Canadian Bitcoin Casino Websites

Crypto Casino Games: 4.7/5

Jokersino’s game library includes more than 1,600 casino games featuring high-RTP options like Starburst, Blood Suckers, and Book of 99, which are famous for their generous return-to-player rates.

Its live casino is powered by Evolution, Pragmatic Live, Ezugi, and TvBet. However, it only gets visible once you create an account.

One visible drawback of this Canadian crypto casino is that it lacks filters – you can either use the search function or browse through pages of games to discover new favorites.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

At Jokersino, you can claim a C$2,500 welcome package. It comes with just 5x wagering requirements, making it easier to meet the terms and enjoy your winnings.

You’ll also benefit from regular weekly offers like a 100% bonus of up to C$250 each Monday, C$500 each Wednesday and Friday, and up to C$1,250 on Saturdays.

Supported Cryptocurrencies: 4.5/5

Like MyStake, this crypto gambling site also supports both fiat and cryptocurrencies. You can choose from Interac, Skrill, Neteller, credit cards, and vouchers.

While Jokersino supports fewer cryptocurrencies than its rivals on our list, it still includes the most commonly used ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin.

However, this casino can take up to 36 hours to process a transaction. After that, you’ll need to wait up to 24 hours for crypto payouts and 2-5 business days for traditional methods.

How We Selected the Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Crypto Casino Games

The best Canadian crypto casino sites have something for everyone. We selected online casinos with a great variety of games, including classic slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and exciting live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promotions

A crypto welcome bonus, regular promotions, free spins offers, and rewards for loyal players – all the Bitcoin gambling sites on our list provide these options with fair and transparent wagering requirements.

Supported Cryptocurrencies

More crypto options mean more choices for you. We reviewed the best Canadian online casinos for their range of cryptocurrencies, from big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum to newer altcoins. This helps you find the best fit and enjoy comfortable transactions.

Why is Wild.io The Best Crypto Casino in Canada?

The online casino industry is huge, so you might find it challenging to pick the right site for cryptocurrency gambling. We played at the most reputable crypto casinos and found Wild.io to be the #1 destination – here’s why:

Huge Game Library: Wild.io offers over 5,000 casino games from 30+ game providers. For comparison, our second-best pick “only” has 1,000 titles to choose from.

Awesome Bonuses and Promotions: Not only does Wild.io offer one of the best welcome bonuses on the market—up to $10,000 and 300 free spins—but it also provides regular promotions to reward you all the time.

Hands-On Customer Support: You can get assistance whenever you need it using the live chat feature. The team is friendly yet professional and can quickly resolve issues related to your account, games, payments, and more.

What to Expect at Canadian Crypto Casinos

Using crypto to play online casino games offers many advantages over traditional payment methods. Here’s what makes it better.

Cryptocurrencies are Much Faster: Traditional casinos might take a few days to transfer your winnings to your bank account. On the other hand, crypto deposits and withdrawals are usually instant.

Extra Bonuses & Rewards: Many online casinos offer special bonuses for using crypto. You can get extra free spins, bigger deposit matches, or exclusive deals that aren’t available with regular payment methods.

Lower Transaction Fees: The fees for cryptocurrencies are usually much lower than those of credit cards or bank transfers, meaning more money stays in your pocket. After all, who wants to lose their winnings to unnecessary fees?

Types of Cryptocurrency You Can Use at Bitcoin Casinos in Canada

Crypto gambling Canada sites support many different types of coins. The one you choose to gamble online matters since each cryptocurrency has its unique set of benefits.

For example, Bitcoin is widely accepted, and you can find it at almost every crypto casino. Meanwhile, Tether is stable and pegged to the US dollar, helping you avoid fluctuations in value. Here are the most common cryptocurrencies you’ll find at top crypto casinos in Canada:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Litecoin (LTC)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Tether (USDT)

Ripple (XRP)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Cardano (ADA)

Tron (TRX)

Solana (SOL)

Games You Can Play at Canadian Crypto Casinos

Canadian crypto gambling sites offer a wide range of options for all types of players.

A great place to start would be Canadian online slots. They are easy to understand and don’t require any special skills or experience. You can explore many different themes and plenty of bonus features like expanding wilds, cascading reels, and jackpots.

If you prefer a bit more strategy, you can try table games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat. The best online Bitcoin casinos in Canada offer many different versions of these classics.

Those who miss land-based casinos can enjoy live casino games or try specialty games, such as online bingo, scratch cards, keno, and crash games, for quick and exciting gameplay.

How To Tell If a Canadian Crypto Casino is Legit

Shady sites can compromise your info and make it difficult to withdraw your winnings. So, if you want to keep your money safe and play fair games, you need to find a reputable and secure crypto casino in Canada. Here’s how:

Reputable real money casinos accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other well-known cryptocurrencies.

Look for SSL encryption and blockchain transparency to protect your data and verify transactions.

Ensure the casino supports fast and low-fee crypto transactions for your chosen coin.

Confirm that the terms and conditions are clear, especially on crypto bonuses and wagering requirements.

Test if customer support is available 24/7 and can handle crypto-related issues.

The Importance of Licensing When Choosing a Canadian Crypto Casino

Licensed crypto casinos have to follow strict rules to keep things fair and secure, so you’re less likely to face problems like rigged games.

These casinos safely handle your deposits and withdrawals and protect your personal data with advanced encryption technology.

Say you run into a crypto payout issue. A licensed casino has to offer a way to resolve it, plus you can take your complaint to the licensing authority. This means there’s always someone to turn to if things go wrong, giving you extra peace of mind when playing online.

How You Can Tell That Canadian Crypto Casino Games Aren’t Rigged

No one wants to play rigged games because they take away the fun and fairness of online gambling. Here’s how to make sure you’re on a level playing field:

See if the casino features games from trusted names in the online gaming industry.

Look for provably fair games so you can confirm the fairness of game outcomes.

Check if the games are regularly tested by independent organizations like eCOGRA or iTech Labs.

Make sure the casino shows the Return to Player (RTP) percentages for its games.

Read player reviews – if a lot of people complain about unfair games, that’s a red flag.

Best Crypto Casinos Canada – FAQs

What’s The Best Canadian Crypto Casino?

Wild.io is the best Canadian crypto casino. It offers a huge game library with over 5,000 games, a generous welcome bonus of up to $10,000, fast transactions, and a top-tier VIP program.

Do All Canadian Casinos Accept Crypto as a Payment Method?

No, not all Canadian casinos accept crypto as a payment method. If you’re looking for such options, check out our 10 best crypto casino sites. They offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and other popular digital coins.

How Do You Deposit with Cryptocurrencies at Canadian Online Casinos?

Depositing with cryptocurrencies at Canadian online casinos is super easy. Just go to the cashier, choose your preferred crypto, and transfer it to the wallet address provided. It’s incredibly simple and only takes a minute or two.

Do Canadian Crypto Casinos Perform KYC Checks?

Not all crypto casinos perform Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. Some casino sites, like Wild.io, allow you to start gambling with basic information, meaning you can stay anonymous.

What Canadian Crypto Casino Has The Best Bonuses?

BC.Game features one of the best bonuses among Canadian crypto gambling websites. You can get started with a 360% match up to $20,000 over your first four deposits.

How Long Do Cashouts Take at Canadian Crypto Casinos?

Cashouts using cryptocurrencies are typically processed within 5 minutes. Sometimes, it may take up to a few hours, depending on the cryptocurrency, an online casino, and network congestion.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Canadian Crypto Casinos

Wild.io: This is the best crypto casino Canada offers. It provides over 5,000 games and lightning-fast transactions. New players can also enjoy a 400% welcome bonus of up to $10,000.

BC.Game: Ideal for bonuses, BC.Game grants you a 360% deposit match across your first four deposits, totaling up to 220,000 BCD (equivalent to $20,000).

Cloudbet: As the best Bitcoin casino for game variety, Cloudbet offers over 3,000 provably fair games. You can explore them with a 5 BTC welcome bonus available to all newcomers.

MyStake: MyStake is the perfect crypto casino for live dealer games. Canadians can join over 340 tables, get a 170% match up to $1,000, and receive 10% cashback on all crypto deposits.

Jokersino: As a newcomer, Jokersino quickly became one of the top crypto gambling sites in Canada for slots. Players love high-RTP slot machines and a welcome package up to $2,500 with low 5x wagering requirements.

How to Sign Up at the Best Crypto Casino in Canada

We’ve shown you the best crypto gambling sites where you can enjoy top-notch games and bonuses. Now it’s time for you to learn how to sign up at your favorite site.

Step 1: Create an Account

Visit Wild.io or another crypto site from our list

Enter your email and password

Accept the Terms & Conditions

Click Create Account

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Go to your email inbox

Look for a confirmation message

Can’t find it? Check the spam folder

Follow the link, so your casino account is ready to use

Step 3: Make the First Deposit

Go to the Cashier section

Select one of the available coins

You’ll get a unique wallet address

Transfer your preferred amount of crypto

Confirm the transaction

Step 4: Play Bitcoin Casino Games

Explore the game lobby

Choose your favorite titles

Have fun!

How to Play at Bitcoin Online Casinos in Canada: Expert Tips

You can think of crypto gambling as upgrading from a standard car to a high-performance vehicle – faster, more secure, and loaded with extra perks. If you’re ready to take your game to the next level, here are some tips on how to excel.

Pick the Right Site and Currency

The best way to start your online gambling journey is by picking a reputable site with proper licensing and positive user reviews.

Make sure the casino supports the cryptocurrency you want to use. Each coin has its pros and cons – Bitcoin is the most popular, but Ethereum and Litecoin might offer faster payouts and lower fees.

Make Sure to Secure Your Wallet

Your crypto wallet is your gateway to online gambling, so it’s crucial to keep it secure. Here’s how you can do that:

Choose a well-known and trusted wallet provider.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security.

Keep your private keys private—never share them with anyone.

Consider using a hardware wallet, especially if you’re holding larger amounts of crypto.

Regularly update your wallet to protect against new threats.

Watch Out for Crypto Price Swings

Crypto values can fluctuate significantly, sometimes within minutes.

A good strategy to protect yourself from potential losses is to convert your crypto to a stablecoin like Tether (USDT).

However, this same volatility can also work in your favor, potentially increasing your winnings. So, make sure to gamble responsibly and choose the risk level that fits your comfort zone.

So, What Are the Best Crypto Casinos Online in Canada?

That’s a wrap!

We’ve guided you through the top crypto casinos in Canada, with Wild.io being our top pick thanks to its unbeatable game selection, generous bonuses, and top-tier VIP program.

And now that you know the ins and outs of the best crypto casinos, you’re ready to choose the perfect pick for you.

No matter where you end up, make sure you have fun and gamble responsibly!

