Best Crypto Casinos Canada (2024): Top 10 Canadian Bitcoin Casino Websites
Looking for the best crypto casinos Canada offers? Explore our top 10 picks featuring the latest game releases, big bonuses, and quick withdrawals.
Playing at traditional casinos is pretty much like renting VHS tapes from Blockbuster and checking AOL email on dial-up.
The best crypto casinos Canada has to offer, however, are racing ahead with faster transactions, better security, and exciting bonuses.
To help you upgrade your gaming experience, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 Bitcoin sites. Our top pick, Wild.io, stands out with its impressive welcome package, fantastic game library, and VIP perks up to $75,000.
Curious about the rest? Let’s see why these casinos are leading the way.
Best Crypto Casinos Canada
- Wild.io: Best overall
- BC.Game: $20,000 welcome bonus
- Cloudbet: Over 3,000 provably fair games
- MyStake: Fantastic live dealers
- Jokersino: Top pick for online slots
- Skycrown: 12-minute payouts
- Metaspins: Exclusive crypto VIP club
- Bitstarz: 5 BTC bonus + 180 free spins
- Bets.io: Daily 5.5M USDT contests
- 7bit: Excellent mobile compatibility
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.
Now that you know the top 10 crypto gambling sites, it should be easier to pick the one that’s right for you. In the following sections, we’ll review each Canadian crypto casino and cover its standout features.
1. Wild.io – Best Bitcoin Casino in Canada Overall
Pros:
- 400% bonus up to $10,000 + 300 free spins
- Over 5,000 slots from top studios
- Up to $50,000 in weekly cashback
- Loyalty club with rewards up to $75,000
- Supports 10+ popular cryptocurrencies
Cons:
- Jackpots not listed on thumbnails
- Geo-restrictions on some games
Wild.io is a top choice for Canadian players. It offers one of the largest game libraries, lightning-fast transactions, and exclusive bonuses. Is there anything more we could ask from the best Canadian crypto site?
Crypto Casino Games: 5/5
This crypto casino site features over 5,000 slot games from 30 reputable software companies. Some of the most popular titles here include Sweet Bonanza 1000, Wild Tiger, and Coins of Ra: Hold and Win.
The site is super intuitive, allowing you to filter Jackpot Games, Megaways, and Bonus Buys. You can also browse by provider, use the search function, or save your favorite games.
Fans of skill games can also find over 200 options. The table game selection includes many versions of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, plus unique options like Scratch Dice, 7 Piggies 5000, and Wild Wild Bet.
Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5
New players at Wild.io can enjoy a 400% welcome bonus of up to $10,000, plus 300 free spins. You can qualify for the offer with a minimum deposit of $20.
If you love live dealer games, you can get 10% cashback every day for two weeks with zero wagering. High rollers who deposit $1,500 or more can enjoy a 20% VIP weekly cashback.
Plus, you can claim up to 200 free spins every Monday, up to 50% reload bonuses every Wednesday, and enjoy exclusive deals like 20% weekly cashback. There are many more offers in the promotions section, so make sure you have a look.
Supported Cryptocurrencies: 4.9/5
Wild.io accepts all major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Tether, Ripple, Cardano, and Tron, giving you plenty of options to choose from.
However, not all game providers support every currency. If you want to play a specific game, you may need to switch to a different digital coin that unlocks that game provider.
All deposits are processed instantly, and withdrawals typically take about 5 minutes. Plus, all transactions at Wild.io are free of charge.
>> Grab a $10,000 bonus and 300 spins [Wild.io]
2. BC.Game – Top Canadian Crypto Casino for Bonuses
Pros:
- 1,000+ crypto casino games
- $20,000 welcome bonus
- 24/7 live chat and email support
- Shares codes for provably fair games
- Excellent responsible gambling tools
Cons:
- Cluttered desktop site
- A limited selection of live dealer games
Since 2017, BC.Game has been giving crypto players a full gambling experience, combining a real money casino app with sports betting options. You can expect daily contests, a ‘New Releases’ section, and personalized game picks based on your play.
Crypto Casino Games: 4.9/5
At first sight, you might feel a bit overwhelmed by all the options on the platform, but everything is neatly organized in the left-side menu.
BC.Game offers 500+ online slots, including new releases like Lucky Little Devil by Pegasus, Money Stacks by Pragmatic Play, and A Big Catch – Hold & Win by Betsoft.
Yet, where this crypto casino shines is the table game section. Here, you can find many unique titles like Baccarat No Commission, which removes the usual 5% commission on banker wins, or Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker, which adds an exciting bonus bet to the classic game.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
At BC.Game, you’ll get a bonus on each of your first four deposits. Starting with a 180% bonus on a $10 deposit, you can earn up to 220,000 BC Dollars (BCD) across all four deposits, which is roughly equivalent to $20,000.
We can’t think of any other Canadian crypto site that’s more generous.
After claiming a welcome package, you can opt for regular promotions like Mega Summer Drops with prize pools over $120,000, $25,000 weekly rewards on the Baccarat tables, $100,000 slot tournaments, and free spin offers.
Supported Cryptocurrencies: 4.9/5
At BC.Game, you can choose from 20 of the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, and many others.
You can typically expect transactions to process within 5-10 minutes or up to a few hours in the worst-case scenario.
The minimum withdrawal depends on the cryptocurrency, but it’s typically around $10, so you can cash out without getting huge winnings.
3. Cloudbet – Best Game Variety of All Crypto Casinos in Canada
Pros:
- 5 BTC welcome bonus
- Over 3,000 provably fair games
- Cashback on every wager with no rollover
- Turbo feature for extra rakeback
- Tournament prize pools over $10 million
Cons:
- Limited access to info before registration
- No phone support
When you first visit Cloudbet, you might find limited access to casino features. But don’t let that fool you – once you create an account, you’ll find thousands of games waiting for you – over 3,000, to be precise.
Crypto Casino Games: 4.9/5
Cloudbet partners with over 100 software providers, offering over 100 online blackjack variants, 90+ roulette, and 50+ baccarat versions. You can also find thousands of slot games, including jackpot slots like Mega Moolah and a rich live casino with stakes and limits suitable for both casual players and high rollers.
Each game provides information about its RTP, bonus features, or anything else that makes it worth playing.
Plus, there are dedicated sections for ‘Trending Games’ like Gates of Olympus and ‘Highest Rakeback Earnings,’ which are perfect for players looking to maximize their rewards.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
When you create an account at CloudBet, you’ll receive up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus which should be enough for all kinds of players, especially in the beginning.
Canadians also love Cloudbet for its rewarding loyalty program. As you place bets, you earn Rakeback and can claim daily, weekly, and monthly bonuses based on your lossback, rakeback, and VIP tier.
Climb the tiers to unlock cash bonuses and promotions, with top rewards reaching up to $2.5 million. Top VIPs also enjoy exclusive real-world experiences and 24/7 access to dedicated concierges.
Supported Cryptocurrencies: 4.8/5
Cloudbet has one of the widest ranges of cryptocurrencies on the market. You can pick from over 35 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, BNB, and Dai.
If you don’t own crypto, you can buy it using your credit card or bank transfer through MoonPay, a fiat-to-crypto payment gateway.
The minimum deposit requirement at this Bitcoin casino is 0.0000001 BTC or the equivalent amount in other cryptocurrencies.
>> Get a 5 BTC sign-up bonus [Cloudbet]
4. MyStake – Best Cryptocurrency Casino Canada for Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- Over 340 live dealer tables
- 170% first deposit match up to C$1,000
- Weekly slot races with free spins
- Personalized gifts for VIP players
- 10% cashback on all crypto deposits
Cons:
- Smaller bonus compared to competitors
- Live chat only available to registered users
MyStake is a go-to destination for Canadian players simply because it features some of the most attractive live dealer games on the market. Let’s see what else is on offer.
Crypto Casino Games: 4.8/5
You can find many exclusive titles at MyStake, including Gates of Mystake and Mystery of Eldorado, as well as new releases like Sweet Bonanza 1000 and Ze Zeus.
There are separate sections for Popular Slots for easier navigation, and you can even create a personalized selection in My Favorites.
There’s a dedicated category for a live casino. Here, you will find titles from Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Playtech. Some of our favorites include Crazy Coin Flip, Mega Ball, and First Person Dream Catcher.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
MyStake offers a 170% match on your first deposit for amounts between C$20 and C$600, with the potential to earn up to C$1,000 in bonus money.
Deposits made over the weekend also give you access to 100 free spins. Plus, crypto users enjoy a 10% guaranteed cashback, social media giveaways, and tournaments offering prizes like free spins, free bets, and real money.
Supported Cryptocurrencies: 4.8/5
Unlike many crypto casinos, MyStake supports fiat payments, including Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, and MiFinity. This is, of course, alongside the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, and Stellar.
Crypto payments are the fastest – funds will typically reach your wallet within minutes of your request. Fiat transactions, on the other hand, can take anywhere from 1 to 3 business days.
>> Unlock a C$1,000 crypto welcome bonus [MyStake]
5. Jokersino – Best Bitcoin Casino Canada for Slot Machines
Pros:
- 1,600+ games from world-class studios
- Welcome package up to C$2,500
- Low 5x wagering requirements
- High-RTP slot games
- Supports sports betting
Cons:
- Live chat is not 24/7
- Needs better filtering options for games
Launched in 2023, Jokersino is one of the newest online casinos for Bitcoin players. Here, you can enjoy high-end games, user-friendly interface, and a generous welcome package with low wagering requirements.
Crypto Casino Games: 4.7/5
Jokersino’s game library includes more than 1,600 casino games featuring high-RTP options like Starburst, Blood Suckers, and Book of 99, which are famous for their generous return-to-player rates.
Its live casino is powered by Evolution, Pragmatic Live, Ezugi, and TvBet. However, it only gets visible once you create an account.
One visible drawback of this Canadian crypto casino is that it lacks filters – you can either use the search function or browse through pages of games to discover new favorites.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
At Jokersino, you can claim a C$2,500 welcome package. It comes with just 5x wagering requirements, making it easier to meet the terms and enjoy your winnings.
You’ll also benefit from regular weekly offers like a 100% bonus of up to C$250 each Monday, C$500 each Wednesday and Friday, and up to C$1,250 on Saturdays.
Supported Cryptocurrencies: 4.5/5
Like MyStake, this crypto gambling site also supports both fiat and cryptocurrencies. You can choose from Interac, Skrill, Neteller, credit cards, and vouchers.
While Jokersino supports fewer cryptocurrencies than its rivals on our list, it still includes the most commonly used ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin.
However, this casino can take up to 36 hours to process a transaction. After that, you’ll need to wait up to 24 hours for crypto payouts and 2-5 business days for traditional methods.
>> Redeem a C$2,500 welcome package [Jokersino]
How We Selected the Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada
Crypto Casino Games
The best Canadian crypto casino sites have something for everyone. We selected online casinos with a great variety of games, including classic slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, and exciting live dealer games.
Bonuses and Promotions
A crypto welcome bonus, regular promotions, free spins offers, and rewards for loyal players – all the Bitcoin gambling sites on our list provide these options with fair and transparent wagering requirements.
Supported Cryptocurrencies
More crypto options mean more choices for you. We reviewed the best Canadian online casinos for their range of cryptocurrencies, from big names like Bitcoin and Ethereum to newer altcoins. This helps you find the best fit and enjoy comfortable transactions.
Why is Wild.io The Best Crypto Casino in Canada?
The online casino industry is huge, so you might find it challenging to pick the right site for cryptocurrency gambling. We played at the most reputable crypto casinos and found Wild.io to be the #1 destination – here’s why:
Huge Game Library: Wild.io offers over 5,000 casino games from 30+ game providers. For comparison, our second-best pick “only” has 1,000 titles to choose from.
Awesome Bonuses and Promotions: Not only does Wild.io offer one of the best welcome bonuses on the market—up to $10,000 and 300 free spins—but it also provides regular promotions to reward you all the time.
Hands-On Customer Support: You can get assistance whenever you need it using the live chat feature. The team is friendly yet professional and can quickly resolve issues related to your account, games, payments, and more.
What to Expect at Canadian Crypto Casinos
Using crypto to play online casino games offers many advantages over traditional payment methods. Here’s what makes it better.
Cryptocurrencies are Much Faster: Traditional casinos might take a few days to transfer your winnings to your bank account. On the other hand, crypto deposits and withdrawals are usually instant.
Extra Bonuses & Rewards: Many online casinos offer special bonuses for using crypto. You can get extra free spins, bigger deposit matches, or exclusive deals that aren’t available with regular payment methods.
Lower Transaction Fees: The fees for cryptocurrencies are usually much lower than those of credit cards or bank transfers, meaning more money stays in your pocket. After all, who wants to lose their winnings to unnecessary fees?
Traveling at the moment? You can also check this review for the best crypto casinos in Europe.
Types of Cryptocurrency You Can Use at Bitcoin Casinos in Canada
Crypto gambling Canada sites support many different types of coins. The one you choose to gamble online matters since each cryptocurrency has its unique set of benefits.
For example, Bitcoin is widely accepted, and you can find it at almost every crypto casino. Meanwhile, Tether is stable and pegged to the US dollar, helping you avoid fluctuations in value. Here are the most common cryptocurrencies you’ll find at top crypto casinos in Canada:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
- Tether (USDT)
- Ripple (XRP)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Tron (TRX)
- Solana (SOL)
Games You Can Play at Canadian Crypto Casinos
Canadian crypto gambling sites offer a wide range of options for all types of players.
A great place to start would be Canadian online slots. They are easy to understand and don’t require any special skills or experience. You can explore many different themes and plenty of bonus features like expanding wilds, cascading reels, and jackpots.
If you prefer a bit more strategy, you can try table games like blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat. The best online Bitcoin casinos in Canada offer many different versions of these classics.
Those who miss land-based casinos can enjoy live casino games or try specialty games, such as online bingo, scratch cards, keno, and crash games, for quick and exciting gameplay.
How To Tell If a Canadian Crypto Casino is Legit
Shady sites can compromise your info and make it difficult to withdraw your winnings. So, if you want to keep your money safe and play fair games, you need to find a reputable and secure crypto casino in Canada. Here’s how:
- Reputable real money casinos accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other well-known cryptocurrencies.
- Look for SSL encryption and blockchain transparency to protect your data and verify transactions.
- Ensure the casino supports fast and low-fee crypto transactions for your chosen coin.
- Confirm that the terms and conditions are clear, especially on crypto bonuses and wagering requirements.
- Test if customer support is available 24/7 and can handle crypto-related issues.
The Importance of Licensing When Choosing a Canadian Crypto Casino
Licensed crypto casinos have to follow strict rules to keep things fair and secure, so you’re less likely to face problems like rigged games.
These casinos safely handle your deposits and withdrawals and protect your personal data with advanced encryption technology.
Say you run into a crypto payout issue. A licensed casino has to offer a way to resolve it, plus you can take your complaint to the licensing authority. This means there’s always someone to turn to if things go wrong, giving you extra peace of mind when playing online.
How You Can Tell That Canadian Crypto Casino Games Aren’t Rigged
No one wants to play rigged games because they take away the fun and fairness of online gambling. Here’s how to make sure you’re on a level playing field:
- See if the casino features games from trusted names in the online gaming industry.
- Look for provably fair games so you can confirm the fairness of game outcomes.
- Check if the games are regularly tested by independent organizations like eCOGRA or iTech Labs.
- Make sure the casino shows the Return to Player (RTP) percentages for its games.
- Read player reviews – if a lot of people complain about unfair games, that’s a red flag.
Best Crypto Casinos Canada – FAQs
What’s The Best Canadian Crypto Casino?
Wild.io is the best Canadian crypto casino. It offers a huge game library with over 5,000 games, a generous welcome bonus of up to $10,000, fast transactions, and a top-tier VIP program.
Do All Canadian Casinos Accept Crypto as a Payment Method?
No, not all Canadian casinos accept crypto as a payment method. If you’re looking for such options, check out our 10 best crypto casino sites. They offer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and other popular digital coins.
How Do You Deposit with Cryptocurrencies at Canadian Online Casinos?
Depositing with cryptocurrencies at Canadian online casinos is super easy. Just go to the cashier, choose your preferred crypto, and transfer it to the wallet address provided. It’s incredibly simple and only takes a minute or two.
Do Canadian Crypto Casinos Perform KYC Checks?
Not all crypto casinos perform Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. Some casino sites, like Wild.io, allow you to start gambling with basic information, meaning you can stay anonymous.
What Canadian Crypto Casino Has The Best Bonuses?
BC.Game features one of the best bonuses among Canadian crypto gambling websites. You can get started with a 360% match up to $20,000 over your first four deposits.
How Long Do Cashouts Take at Canadian Crypto Casinos?
Cashouts using cryptocurrencies are typically processed within 5 minutes. Sometimes, it may take up to a few hours, depending on the cryptocurrency, an online casino, and network congestion.
Let’s Compare the Top 5 Canadian Crypto Casinos
Wild.io: This is the best crypto casino Canada offers. It provides over 5,000 games and lightning-fast transactions. New players can also enjoy a 400% welcome bonus of up to $10,000.
BC.Game: Ideal for bonuses, BC.Game grants you a 360% deposit match across your first four deposits, totaling up to 220,000 BCD (equivalent to $20,000).
Cloudbet: As the best Bitcoin casino for game variety, Cloudbet offers over 3,000 provably fair games. You can explore them with a 5 BTC welcome bonus available to all newcomers.
MyStake: MyStake is the perfect crypto casino for live dealer games. Canadians can join over 340 tables, get a 170% match up to $1,000, and receive 10% cashback on all crypto deposits.
Jokersino: As a newcomer, Jokersino quickly became one of the top crypto gambling sites in Canada for slots. Players love high-RTP slot machines and a welcome package up to $2,500 with low 5x wagering requirements.
How to Sign Up at the Best Crypto Casino in Canada
We’ve shown you the best crypto gambling sites where you can enjoy top-notch games and bonuses. Now it’s time for you to learn how to sign up at your favorite site.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Visit Wild.io or another crypto site from our list
- Enter your email and password
- Accept the Terms & Conditions
- Click Create Account
Step 2: Verify Your Account
- Go to your email inbox
- Look for a confirmation message
- Can’t find it? Check the spam folder
- Follow the link, so your casino account is ready to use
Step 3: Make the First Deposit
- Go to the Cashier section
- Select one of the available coins
- You’ll get a unique wallet address
- Transfer your preferred amount of crypto
- Confirm the transaction
Step 4: Play Bitcoin Casino Games
- Explore the game lobby
- Choose your favorite titles
- Have fun!
How to Play at Bitcoin Online Casinos in Canada: Expert Tips
You can think of crypto gambling as upgrading from a standard car to a high-performance vehicle – faster, more secure, and loaded with extra perks. If you’re ready to take your game to the next level, here are some tips on how to excel.
Pick the Right Site and Currency
The best way to start your online gambling journey is by picking a reputable site with proper licensing and positive user reviews.
Make sure the casino supports the cryptocurrency you want to use. Each coin has its pros and cons – Bitcoin is the most popular, but Ethereum and Litecoin might offer faster payouts and lower fees.
Make Sure to Secure Your Wallet
Your crypto wallet is your gateway to online gambling, so it’s crucial to keep it secure. Here’s how you can do that:
- Choose a well-known and trusted wallet provider.
- Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) for an extra layer of security.
- Keep your private keys private—never share them with anyone.
- Consider using a hardware wallet, especially if you’re holding larger amounts of crypto.
- Regularly update your wallet to protect against new threats.
Watch Out for Crypto Price Swings
Crypto values can fluctuate significantly, sometimes within minutes.
A good strategy to protect yourself from potential losses is to convert your crypto to a stablecoin like Tether (USDT).
However, this same volatility can also work in your favor, potentially increasing your winnings. So, make sure to gamble responsibly and choose the risk level that fits your comfort zone.
So, What Are the Best Crypto Casinos Online in Canada?
That’s a wrap!
We’ve guided you through the top crypto casinos in Canada, with Wild.io being our top pick thanks to its unbeatable game selection, generous bonuses, and top-tier VIP program.
And now that you know the ins and outs of the best crypto casinos, you’re ready to choose the perfect pick for you.
No matter where you end up, make sure you have fun and gamble responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer. Remember that all gaming websites are for people aged 18 and above. Not valid in Ontario.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.
Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.