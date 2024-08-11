10 Best Betting Sites UK: Top UK Bookmakers Online, Rated by Experts [2024]

Monster Casino supports a number of tried and trusted UK payment methods, including PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, PayViaPhone and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard.

The minimum deposit is just £10, and you can deposit as much as £5,000 in one go as a new bettor via methods like Neteller.

>> Bet £10 and get a £30 bonus at Monster Casino

5. SpinzWin – Top UK Online Sports Betting Bonuses

New Players Only. Bonus bet – one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from receipt. Withdrawal requests void all active bonuses. Excluded Skrill and Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

Pros:

£20 bonus bet

Regular cashback

Top rewards program

Good coverage of niche leagues

Fast payouts

Cons:

Some transaction fees for Pay via Phone

Website feels cluttered on desktop

SpinzWin is where you’ll find daily bonuses, including Euro 2024 cashback, Royal Ascot specials and a £20 bonus bet when you first create your account.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

SpinzWin should suit all sports bettors — but it will especially suit those who prefer to bet on niche leagues and competitions. You can bet on obscure basketball games around Europe, Brazilian football — anything you can think of.

Both live betting and pre-game betting are available, with SpinzWin giving you plenty of time to study the early market prices for all the top sports.

You can also dive into the outright markets, with SpinzWin offering ante post betting opportunities on all the major horse racing events.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

You just need to deposit and bet £10 once your account is up and running in order to get a £20 bonus bet at SpinzWin.

Then, you can claim regular 10% cashback on all the top sporting events, including the Euro 2024, Royal Ascot, and the NBA finals.

There’s also a rewards program here, which lets you build up your loyalty points with each bet placed.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

This real money online casino and sports bookmaker accepts debit cards along with PayPal, Apple Pay, NeoSurf, Skrill, Neteller and PaySafeCard.

PayViaPhone is supported, too, but comes with deposit fees. On the flip side, payout times are excellent.

>> Bet £10 get £20 at SpinzWin

How We Chose the Best Online Betting Sites UK

UK Sports Betting Markets & Odds

All the online bookmakers on this list superbly cover all the sports that UK punters love, including football, darts, and rugby league.

There are plenty of markets to choose from, odds are always accurate, and you can bet pre-game and in play.

Bonuses and Promotions

We added online betting sites UK that are generous with their offers.

You can get a bonus bet as a new player at any sports betting site you join before claiming cashback bonuses and acca boosts. Wagering requirements are always fair, too.

UK Payment Methods

We firmly believe that legit online bookmakers only support trustworthy banking options that UK bettors will recognise.

This is why we chose betting sites UK that support deposit options like debit cards and PayPal and which offer swift and secure withdrawals.

We used similar benchmarks to rank the leading Canadian real money casinos as well.

Why Is NetBet the Best Betting Site in the UK?

NetBet muscled its way to the top of the pops out of all the UK online bookmakers we reviewed — and here’s why:

Best Odds: Whichever betting markets you dip into, and whichever sports you prefer to bet on, NetBet’s odds are unrivalled.

Acca Boosts: Who doesn’t love an acca? Whether you’re looking to place footy acca’s, darts acca’s or NFL acca’s, NetBet will always boost a winning selection’s profits by 50%.

Advanced AI Betting Tools: NetBet recently added an innovative Bet AI assistant to its website, helping you stay ahead of the sports betting game with daily tips and data-driven insights.

Why Bet on Sports Online in the UK?

UK punters are hardly short of betting kiosks. So why should you bet online? Here are a few reasons:

Safety: Provided you join the best online betting sites UK that are fully licensed and regulated, you can be sure that your details are in safe hands.

Convenience: All online bookmakers are open for business 24/7, meaning you can check the markets and place a bet anytime you fancy it.

Bonuses: From cashback bonuses after a bad week to welcome bonuses that get the ball rolling, online bookmakers offer regular deals.

You Can Cash Out Your Bets: If you’ve suddenly decided you want to close a bet early, either for a profit or to reduce your losses, all the best sports betting sites let you cash out when you want.

Best Betting Sites UK – FAQ

Is Betting on Sports Online Legal in the UK?

UK customers can legally bet on sports online. There are very few restrictions, with the main one being that you need to be aged 18 or over. It’s also important to only join legal, licensed and legit UK bookmakers.

Can You Bet on Live Sports at UK Betting Sites?

Yes, you can bet on live sports at UK betting sites, with all the best online betting sites UK offering in play markets on all sports, from football to tennis.

Which UK Betting Site Has the Best App?

Monster Casino has the best betting app for UK customers, who can download and install it for free on their iOS and Android devices.

You can choose from over 20 sports, claim a £30 bonus bet as a new player, and enjoy competitive odds.

What Is the Best Betting Site in the UK?

The best betting site in the UK is NetBet, where you can claim a £10 bonus bet just by depositing and wagering £10.

You can also claim regular bonuses and use some of the world’s most sophisticated sports betting tools, such as a Bet AI Assistant.

Are UK Online Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, there are lots of safe betting websites you can join in the UK.

These are licensed and regulated sports betting sites that employ advanced security measures, such as SSL encryption, to ensure the safety of their customers.

How Can You Tell if a UK Betting Site Is Legit?

Existing customer reviews give you solid insights into how legit a UK online betting site is. These are written by people who share their personal experiences with a betting site, including payout times and general fairness.

Legit betting sites are always licensed, too, with the top betting sites monitored by the UK Gambling Commission.

What Sports Can You Bet on at UK Betting Sites?

You can bet on over 20 sports at UK betting sites, with many offering markets on top sports like football, rugby league, golf, darts, the NFL, tennis, snooker — and much more.

Some betting sites also offer markets on niche sports like volleyball, handball and futsal, while eSports and virtual sports are also covered.

You may also find casino games and even online bingo on some sites.

Which UK Betting Site Has the Best Odds?

Of all the best online betting sites UK punters can join, you’ll find the best odds at NetBet.

This is a reputable UK betting site with more than 15 years of experience, and the best prices are always offered in the match-winner, handicap, and totals markets.

Comparison of the Best Sports Betting Sites UK

NetBet: Best UK online betting site overall. You’ll find over 20 sports to bet on, 50% acca boosts if all your selections win, as well as the best betting odds and a wide variety of betting markets to choose from. Get started by claiming the £10 bonus bet offer. Full T&Cs apply.

BritainBet: Best rewards program at a British betting site. Rack up loyalty points anytime you bet and get access to weekend cashback and other perks, prizes and exclusive bonuses. There’s also a £10 bonus bet for newbies here. Full T&Cs apply.

Grosvenor Casino: This is the top pick for live betting, with a superb choice of in-play betting markets available on all sports. Cash out your bets whenever you want, and start by doubling the odds of your first wager. Full T&Cs apply.

Monster Casino: Recommended mobile betting app for British punters. Download it onto your iOS or Android device and enjoy a smooth interface with 24/7 support, a loyalty program, and 10% weekend cashback. Full T&Cs apply.

SpinzWin: Claim regular bonuses as an existing customer, including stake back specials, a £20 welcome bonus and cashback on major sporting events like Royal Ascot. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at an Online Betting Site in the UK

Opening a betting account online takes less than a minute. The process is largely the same, but we’ll use our top pick, NetBet, as an example:

Step 1: Choose a Betting Site

Head to NetBet’s homepage or choose another betting site.

Click the “JOIN” button at the top right of the homepage.

Step 2: Create an Account

You need to complete 4 easy forms.

Enter all required details.

Agree to the T&Cs at the end of the fourth form.

Step 3: Check Your Email

Check your inbox for a message from NetBet.

Click the link to verify your account.

Step 4: Place a Bet to Claim the Bonus

Enter the cashier section of your new NetBet account.

Make a deposit of at least £5 and bet the same amount to claim the bonus.

Start betting on sports with your £10 bonus bet.

Online UK Sports Betting Tips & Tricks

New to sports betting UK sites? In this section, our team of betting experts share their top-secret tips to help you get started in the best way possible.

Join Multiple UK Betting Sites

There are so many bookmakers to choose from, with each one specialising in a different area, that it’s a good idea to sign up for different ones.

There are plenty of new UK betting sites, top-rated football betting sites UK, as well as some that even offer specialty markets like UK online bingo. By joining different ones, you can explore their range of online gambling markets and compare their fixed odds.

Grab the Welcome Bonus

As soon as you join a new online betting site for the first time, you can instantly redeem a welcome bonus. At UK online bookies, this is usually a “bet X amount to get X amount,” giving you the chance to win real money with a bonus bet.

Shop Around for Betting Odds

Want the best odds guaranteed anytime you bet? The easiest way to lock in your bets at the best price possible is to always shop around for odds anytime you want to place a bet.

Place Accumulator Bets

Accas are especially useful for big sporting events like Euro 2024, and they come in handy when you only have a small bankroll but you’re looking for huge wins.

For example, you could add “England, Germany and France all to win to nil” to the same selection.

Accas are fun, low risk, and can put you in quids.

Try In-Play Betting

In-play betting is available at all the top betting sites UK and it gives you the chance to watch a game live and use your judgment to make better betting decisions.

Unlike pre-game betting, you can actually see how a game is panning out. This allows you to take advantage of a poor (or a good) performance.

Specialise in a Sport

The best football betting sites UK offers let footy bettors specialise in football, just like the best horse racing betting sites let horse racing fans specialise in racing.

It’s a smart idea to niche down when it comes to sports betting because you can spend time getting closely acquainted with a sport.

Ready to Join the Best Online Betting Sites UK?

We’ve rounded the top 10 betting sites that UK punters can join today. They cover all the popular sports better than the tabloid press covers a bad England defeat and treat you to the best odds guaranteed.

NetBet is the number one online bookie in the UK right now, and you just need to bet £5 in order to get £10.

Still, you’re guaranteed loads of fun at our other highlighted picks. Regardless of which you choose to join, remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with risks and you must not stake any funds you cannot afford to lose.

If you suspect you may be developing an addiction or if you know anyone who is, call the National Gambling Helpline. You can reach their advisors at 0808-8020-133.

You can also reach out to the following organisations:

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.

Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.