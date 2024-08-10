Best Betting Sites Australia (2024): Top 10 AU Online Bookmakers out of 150+
Check out our top 10 ranking of the best betting sites in Australia — grab competitive odds, bet on unique sports markets, and score exciting bonuses.
Whether you like punting on Aussie Rules, soccer, the NRL, or want to wager on a sport you’ve never heard of at 3 a.m. (we’ve all been there), the best betting sites in Australia are packed with all the action you’ll ever need!
Case in point: Mystake, which features competitive odds on over 30 sports and an impressive AU$500 sign-up bonus for newbies.
Still, it’s far from the only good site for Aussie punters. We’ve featured 9 other exciting alternatives, all of which shine in various areas and are more secure than a Nick Kyrgios second serve.
Ready to check them all out? Let’s get started!
Best Online Betting Sites Australia
- Mystake: Best overall
- Freshbet: Biggest bonuses
- PlayZilla: Best live betting odds
- GreatWin: Top-rated mobile betting app
- Goldenbet: Instant payouts
- ExciteWin: Best for accumulator betting
- Rabona: Ideal for NRL betting
- PowBet: Fast payouts
- Sportaza: Top pick for soccer betting
- JackBit: Best crypto betting site
Below, we’ve reviewed the top 5 Australian bookmakers, evaluated based on their odds and markets, bonus bets and promotions, payment options, and overall user experience.
1. Mystake – Best Betting Site in Australia Overall
Pros:
- 100% up to AU$500 welcome offer
- 35% reload bonuses
- 30+ sports
- Dedicated Discord group for transparency
- Early cashout tool
- Bet Builder feature
Cons:
- Crowded homepage
- Complex loyalty program
Betting sites don’t come any better for Australians than Mystake right now. You can bet on more than 30 sports, claim the best odds and enjoy unlimited free bets.
An AU$500 awaits new customers who can play with Australian dollars or crypto.
Online Sports Betting: 5/5
Mystake packs everything you can think of into a sports betting site. Whether you want to place Aussie Rules bets, NRL handicap bets, or soccer over/under bets, the options are endless.
You can also dive into the huge range of props bets, including first-quarter winners in an NBA game or correct set score in a tennis match, as well as pick out a futures bets.
Odds are the best around, and both pre-game and in-play betting are available.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
New Australian customers can lock in an AU$500 welcome bonus for starters at Mystake. This is a 100% matched deposit offer, and the low 10x wagering requirements make this a must-grab offer.
Mystake then offers a free bet anytime you place 3x bets on the spin. The only T&Cs for this one is that you must place your three bets at qualifying odds.
A regular 35% reload bonus is also always available and you can deposit anything between AU$20 and AU$350 to claim it.
Payment Methods: 5/5
Mystake scores well for the banking options it accepts, which include Interac, credit and debit cards, AstroPay, Skrill and Neteller.
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are accepted, too, at this Australian betting site.
You can also reverse a withdrawal here. What’s more, the low AU$20 minimum deposit and payout will suit most — if not all — bettors.
User Experience: 5/5
Apart from the crowded homepage, we have no complaints about Mystake’s UX.
Scrolling through the different sports to find a competition is a piece of cake, with Mystake listing the entire day’s events in the centre of the screen.
An early cashout feature is available alongside a Bet Builder tool, while 24/7 customer support is at your service.
>> Grab your AU$500 welcome offer at Mystake
2. Freshbet – Best Bonuses of All Online Betting Sites Australia
Pros:
- 100% up to AU$500 sign-up bonus
- 5-tiered VIP program
- Good range of niche sports
- Bet on 25+ sports
- Small minimum deposit
Cons:
- Relatively higher min. deposit for loyalty bonus
- No telephone support
Everyone is treated well at Freshbet, but VIPs can get up to 15% cashback, higher limits and much more.
All new players, meanwhile, can strike the first ball with a $500 welcome bonus.
Online Sports Betting: 4.95/5
Freshbet delivers the goods when it comes to the sports and competitions they cover. You’ll find all the week’s hot leagues at the top of the screen, which usually centre around soccer leagues, tennis competitions and seasonal tournaments, like the NBA playoffs.
Aussie Rules is here too, with markets available, including the game-winner, totals the handicap.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
A 100% up to AU$500 welcome bonus is available for all newcomers at Freshbet. The minimum deposit is AU$20, and the wagering requirements are set at 20x.
There’s a 10% loyalty bonus available to regular players, but you need to deposit at least AU$50 to claim it.
Additionally, all players can become VIPs, with Freshbet giving you 5 levels to work through. Even if you’re at the lowest level, you’ll still be eligible for up to 10% cashback.
Payment Methods: 4.95/5
Australian bettors will find that Freshbet accepts the likes of Interac, VISA, MasterCard, AstroPay and PayOp. Crypto is also available.
A low minimum deposit will suit those just looking to test the waters and have a bit of fun, while the minimum withdrawal is set at AU$20.
Bank transfer is added to the payout options, but withdrawal times for this can lag. For other methods, Australian bettors can expect to receive their money within 1-3 business days.
User Interface: 4.95/5
Usability is guaranteed here, which makes it easy to browse the markets and odds and place your bets, thanks to an intuitive web design that works smoothly across all devices.
Live streaming is provided for horse racing, while an early cashout feature is available on some sports betting markets.
>> Unlock your AU$500 welcome offer at Freshbet
3. PlayZilla – Top Live Betting Australia Bookmaker
Pros:
- AU$150 welcome package
- Accurate in-play odds
- Regular bonuses
- Excellent website design
- 100% accumulator boost
Cons:
- Relatively smaller welcome bonus
- No loyalty program
If betting on a game that’s already started is your thing, PlayZilla is our recommended choice for live betting in Australia.
Online Sports Betting: 4.9/5
PlayZilla lets you place live match winner, totals, and handicap bets on over 20 sports, including Aussie Rules, soccer, the NRL and cricket. You can also choose from a variety of in-play props bets, such as who will win the next quarter in an NBA game.
Live odds are updated each second and accurately reflect the match action.
Pre-game betting is available, too, with PlayZilla especially excelling when it comes to the major sports that most Aussie punters are interested in.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
New Playzilla customers are eligible for a matched deposit welcome bonus of up to $150 on their initial deposit.
While it’s not the biggest bonus, it’s a great way to kick off your betting experience.
Sports bettors are then entitled to 100% of their stake back if they place a bet on a soccer game and it ends 0-0, while the accumulator bonus will boost 3-leg multibets by up to 100% if they win.
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
PlayZilla supports the usual banking options that Aussie punters will recognise, such as VISA, MasterCard, bank transfer, Skrill and Neteller. Cryptos are also accepted, with the minimum deposit fixed at AU$20 for most options.
An AU$7,800 maximum withdrawal is in place for each transaction, which will surely suit high rollers or anyone who happens to have a big win.
User Experience: 4.85/5
PlayZilla has an early cashout tool, but it’s only available in certain markets. There’s also an early payout function, but it comes with a few conditions.
A “popular bets” tool lets you keep up-to-date on what bets your fellow punters are placing, while 24/7 email support and live chat are available.
>> Redeem your AU$150 welcome package at PlayZilla
4. GreatWin – Best Sports Betting Site in Australia for Mobile
Pros:
- 100% up to AU$100 welcome bonus
- AU$15,000+ sports jackpots
- Superb mobile betting experience
- Bet Builder tool
- Accumulator boosts available
Cons:
- Smaller bonus in comparison
- No telephone support
GreatWin’s mobile betting experience sees it slot into the fourth spot on our list overall and first for mobile betting.
Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5
GreatWin has 4 separate areas for Australian sports bettors to browse — a sportsbook, a live sportsbook, a racebook where you can bet on horses and greyhounds, and a virtual sports section.
In the sportsbook, you can bet on Aussie Rules, baseball, soccer, the NHL, tennis, and 20 other sports, as well as a variety of eSports.
The depth of coverage is outstanding. Using Australian soccer as an example, you can bet on the U20 NSW Premier League, the Queensland NPL — and much, much more, ensuring that whatever sports and leagues you prefer to excel in, it’s likely that you’ll find it here.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
The best thing about GreatWin’s 100% up to AU$100 welcome bonus is that it comes with 1x wagering requirements, which is as low as these things get. The minimum deposit is just AU$20, too.
You can then qualify for a 10% cashback bonus up to AU$500 as a regular player, with other offers including all your stake back if a soccer game you’ve bet on ends in a draw.
Accumulator boosts are available, and you can enter a sports jackpot for the chance to win over AU$15,000.
Payment Methods: 4.8/5
GreatWin gives you several ways to fund your account, including major credit and debit cards, Interac, Skrill, ecoPayz, eVoucher and Neteller.
The least you can deposit at any one time is AU$10 for most options and AU$20 for some others.
E-wallets come with same-day payouts but you might be waiting up to 2-3 business days if you use cards.
User Experience: 4.85/5
GreatWin’s mobile betting experience makes it easier than ever for you to register and get straight into the action. The web design is stripped back, which allows you to easily locate specific leagues and bring up the day’s upcoming events.
You’ll find a Bet Builder tool available for numerous sporting events, including Australian soccer, and you can use it to build your bets around props.
>> Unlock your 100% welcome bonus at GreatWin
5. Goldenbet – Fastest Payouts of All Top Betting Sites Australia
Pros:
- 100% up to AU$500 welcome bonus
- Huge choice of futures bets
- Unlimited 10% cashback
- Betting tournaments
- Fast payouts
Cons:
- Visually busy homepage
- Not as many special bets
Think you can call the winners of the Super Bowl or who will win the UEFA Champions League way early in advance?
Goldenbet is a solid option for futures betting, and all new players are entitled to a AU$500 welcome bonus. Let’s find out more about one of the top new Australian betting sites.
Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5
When it comes to outright bets, there’s no end to the options. From Aussie Rules to cricket and rugby league, you can place futures bets on all the top competitions, with Goldenbet offering great odds.
You can also bet on individual games, and there are more than 25 sports to choose from.
Plenty of alternative lines are available, and bet limits are flexible. For those looking for some variety, there are plenty of esports betting markets available here as well.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5
Deposit at least AU$20 as a new customer at Goldenbet, and you can opt-in to their 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to AU$500.
Perhaps the real talking point here is the unlimited 10% cashback bonus, which you can request anytime, provided you’ve deposited at least AU$100.
You can also enter betting tournaments to get the chance to use your knowledge to win cash prizes.
Payment Methods: 4.75/5
You can fund your Goldenbet account via VISA and MasterCard, Interac, AstroPay and Skill. Cryptocurrencies are also accepted here, with the minimum deposit set at AU$20.
A lower maximum deposit might frustrate some players, but it should be more than enough for most.
Weekly withdrawals are capped at AU$7,500, while monthly withdrawals are capped at AU$15,000. All payouts are typically processed within 1 day, although crypto transactions are instant.
User Interface: 4.8/5
We had little to complain about when it came to Goldenbet’s interface, which is as slick and clean as these things come.
Early cashout is also available for when you want to close a bet before the outcome is fully settled.
>> Score a AU$500 sign-up bonus at Goldenbet
How We Ranked the Best Australian Betting Sites Online
To ensure we delivered the ultimate list of the top 10 Australian betting sites, we applied 4 benchmarks that each online betting site we reviewed had to score highly in:
Australian Online Sports Betting Markets & Odds
All the Australian bookmakers in this list crush it when it comes to the markets you can bet on, as well as their competitive odds. You can bet on over 20 sports, place futures bets, and bet pre-game and in play.
Bonus Bets & Other Promotions
We judged all the online bookmakers on their offers, feeling strongly that the best Australian sports betting sites should be generous on this front. Whichever online betting site you join, you’ll find regular bonuses that top up your bankroll and come with reasonable T&Cs.
Payment Methods
The top 10 online sports betting sites for Australians support banking options that most Aussies recognise, including Interac and credit cards. The deposit and withdrawal processes are smooth, payouts are reliable, and limits are flexible.
User Experience
Lastly, we included established betting sites that offer a strong overall UX. This means they’re mobile-friendly and offer 24/7 customer service with an interface designed for easy navigation.
We also used a few similar benchmarks to rank the best Canadian casinos as well as the leading online slots in Canada.
Why Is Mystake the Best Online Betting Australia Site?
There are multiple top-rated online bookies for Australian punters to join, but only one can truly be crowned king of the land down under. For us, that site is Mystake.
It scored highest on all fronts, so here’s why it’s the best Australian betting site overall:
Best Australian Betting Odds: When you place your bets at the best possible price, you’re always maximising your potential profits — and Mystake lets you do just this.
Comprehensive Market Coverage: Whether you want to bet on the AFL, the NFL, or obscure leagues, Mystake’s coverage of sports and tournaments is unparalleled. If you want a change of pace, you can switch to the online casino and play some of the best online pokies Australia has to offer
Regular Free Bets: Mystake’s “3+1” promo entitles you to unlimited free bets as long as you place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds. Plus, new Aussie bettors can grab the site’s $500 welcome bonus.
3 Benefits of Betting Online
The Australian sports betting market is rife with land-based bookmakers — but there are plenty of good reasons why you might want to bet online instead:
Safety: All the best online bookmakers are licensed and regulated, which means you’ll always be secure when betting online.
Place Live Bets: All the best sports betting sites Australia offers let you bet live, allowing you to take advantage of changes in momentum and key in-game events, like red cards.
Convenience: Because the best betting apps and websites are available 24/7 on all devices, you can bet at your own leisure instead of having to drive to a land-based bookie.
Is it Safe to Bet at Online Bookmakers in Australia?
Yes, it’s safe to play at Australian betting sites as long as you join ones that are licensed and regulated and have implemented a series of safety measures, such as SSL encryption, that add layers of protection.
Legit online betting sites and real money online casinos are licensed and regulated, and you can find this info on any sports betting site’s homepage.
You can also read reviews of Australian bookmakers written by customers like yourself, which will give you huge insights into how legit (or rogue) a betting site is.
Other things you can check are an Australian bookmakers’ payment methods, with all legit online betting sites supporting tried and trusted banking options like Interac and VISA.
Best Betting Sites in Australia – FAQ Guide
Can I Win Real Money at Australian Betting Sites?
Yes, you can win real money at Australian betting sites.
All legit betting sites Australia offers accept Australian dollars — you just need to deposit by entering the cashier section of a sports betting site and selecting one of the payment options, which should include credit cards and debit cards.
Then, once you’ve added funds to your account, you can browse the betting markets and place a wager.
What Are the Best Sports to Bet On in Australia?
The best sports to bet on will depend on which sports you prefer to watch. It’s always a smart idea to stick to sports you know, as your knowledge will help you win more bets.
That said, betting sites in Australia excel when it comes to popular sports like Aussie Rules, soccer, the NRL and the NHL. They offer tons of betting markets for each one, accurate odds, and bonus bets that are centred around these sports.
What Currencies Can I Use at Australia Online Betting Sites?
You can fund your account at betting sites in Australia with Australian dollars and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.
Which Australia Bookmaker Has the Best Deposit Bonus?
Goldenbet has the best bonuses overall, easily beating all the other contenders on this list of online betting sites Australia.
New bettors are welcomed with a AU$500 welcome bonus, and there are regular cashback offers and free bet promos for regulars.
Can I Bet on Live Sports at Australian Betting Sites?
Yes, you can bet on live sports at Australian betting sites — all our featured bookies let users place in-play bets.
What Is the Best Online Sports Betting Site for Australians?
The best online betting site for Australian players is Mystake. It’s a slick, easy-to-use betting site that hosts over 30 sports, the best odds and a huge range of betting markets to accommodate all types of players.
Comparing the 5 Best Betting Sites Australia
Mystake: Grab the best odds on 30+ sports, unlimited free bets, and take advantage of the huge range of betting markets. You can also build your own bets and cash them out early, but first, start by grabbing the AU$500 bonus.
Freshbet: A five-tiered VIP program at Freshbet gives you access to as much as 15% cashback, as well as higher limits and prioritised withdrawals. New players can also look forward to the AU$500 welcome offer.
PlayZilla: Top pick for live betting in Australia, with competitive odds on the in-play markets in all sports. An early cashout feature is included, and live streaming is available on horse racing. Sign up and grab the AU$150 welcome package.
GreatWin: A smooth, streamlined sports betting experience is available across all mobile devices, with GreatWin offering parlay boosts and a 100% welcome bonus with a 1x wagering requirement.
Goldenbet: Head to Goldenbet if you’re after the best bonuses and start by claiming the AU$500 welcome offer. Plus, you can place futures bets on all the top sporting events, as well as futures props bets like rookie of the year.
How to Join a Betting Site in Australia and Place Bets Online
Joining new betting sites for the first time may seem daunting, but it’s a hassle-free process that takes under a minute.
We’ll show you how to join Mystake, but the registration process is largely the same at all the best Australian bookmakers:
Step 1: Start Your Registration
- Head to Mystake’s homepage.
- Click the red ‘REGISTER” button at the top of the homepage.
Step 2: Complete the Form
- A sign-up form will pop up.
- It comes with 7 required fields, including your full name, password and email address.
- Click “REGISTER.”
Step 3: Check Your Emails
- Check your inbox for a message from Mystake.
- Click the link to verify your account.
Step 4: Make a Deposit and Claim the Bonus
- Login and enter the cashier section of your Mystake account.
- Make a deposit of at least AU$20 to grab the 100% matched deposit bonus.
- Start betting on sports.
Tips for Betting on Sports at Australian Bookmakers Online
New to sports betting? We’ve got you. In this section, our expert sports bettors review their hottest tips for beginners.
Join Multiple Betting Sites in Australia
Because there are so many Australian bookmakers you could join, it makes little sense to join just one.
By joining different top betting sites Australia, you can compare the odds each time you want to place a bet. Plus, you can diversify your betting experience. Some sites offer casino games, others specialise in virtual sports betting, and others even offer online bingo.
Claim the Bonuses
The best online betting sites and real money casinos entice new users with welcome offers, which are always worth claiming. It’s free to opt-in; you just need to make a minimum first deposit. Then, you’ve got extra to bet with right away.
Look for Enhanced Odds Offers
Sports betting apps and websites often release enhanced odds on the days/weeks’ biggest sporting events. Because they maximise your potential profits, they’re worth keeping an eye out for. Plus, they never come with wagering requirements.
Explore the Markets
Already planning an Aussie Rules moneyline bet or a soccer parlay?
All the top betting sites in Australia offer a huge array of betting markets. Once you dive in, you’ll surely find markets you never knew existed.
Take Breaks
Sports betting is only meant to be fun. If you ever feel like it’s becoming stressful, remember to take time off and use the safer gambling tools that are available at online betting agencies.
So, What are the Best Sports Betting Sites Online in Australia?
These are the best betting sites for online betting in Australia. We’ve ranked and reviewed each betting site for its markets, odds, bonuses and payouts, with each one safe, secure and 100% legit.
Mystake is the best betting site overall, and you can snap up a AU$500 welcome bonus when you make your first deposit.
Still, there are plenty of other sites featured here that are worth checking out. Whichever you join, remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.
