Best Betting Sites Australia (2024): Top 10 AU Online Bookmakers out of 150+

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The best thing about GreatWin’s 100% up to AU$100 welcome bonus is that it comes with 1x wagering requirements, which is as low as these things get. The minimum deposit is just AU$20, too.

You can then qualify for a 10% cashback bonus up to AU$500 as a regular player, with other offers including all your stake back if a soccer game you’ve bet on ends in a draw.

Accumulator boosts are available, and you can enter a sports jackpot for the chance to win over AU$15,000.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

GreatWin gives you several ways to fund your account, including major credit and debit cards, Interac, Skrill, ecoPayz, eVoucher and Neteller.

The least you can deposit at any one time is AU$10 for most options and AU$20 for some others.

E-wallets come with same-day payouts but you might be waiting up to 2-3 business days if you use cards.

User Experience: 4.85/5

GreatWin’s mobile betting experience makes it easier than ever for you to register and get straight into the action. The web design is stripped back, which allows you to easily locate specific leagues and bring up the day’s upcoming events.

You’ll find a Bet Builder tool available for numerous sporting events, including Australian soccer, and you can use it to build your bets around props.

>> Unlock your 100% welcome bonus at GreatWin

5. Goldenbet – Fastest Payouts of All Top Betting Sites Australia

Pros:

100% up to AU$500 welcome bonus

Huge choice of futures bets

Unlimited 10% cashback

Betting tournaments

Fast payouts

Cons:

Visually busy homepage

Not as many special bets

Think you can call the winners of the Super Bowl or who will win the UEFA Champions League way early in advance?

Goldenbet is a solid option for futures betting, and all new players are entitled to a AU$500 welcome bonus. Let’s find out more about one of the top new Australian betting sites.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

When it comes to outright bets, there’s no end to the options. From Aussie Rules to cricket and rugby league, you can place futures bets on all the top competitions, with Goldenbet offering great odds.

You can also bet on individual games, and there are more than 25 sports to choose from.

Plenty of alternative lines are available, and bet limits are flexible. For those looking for some variety, there are plenty of esports betting markets available here as well.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Deposit at least AU$20 as a new customer at Goldenbet, and you can opt-in to their 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to AU$500.

Perhaps the real talking point here is the unlimited 10% cashback bonus, which you can request anytime, provided you’ve deposited at least AU$100.

You can also enter betting tournaments to get the chance to use your knowledge to win cash prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

You can fund your Goldenbet account via VISA and MasterCard, Interac, AstroPay and Skill. Cryptocurrencies are also accepted here, with the minimum deposit set at AU$20.

A lower maximum deposit might frustrate some players, but it should be more than enough for most.

Weekly withdrawals are capped at AU$7,500, while monthly withdrawals are capped at AU$15,000. All payouts are typically processed within 1 day, although crypto transactions are instant.

User Interface: 4.8/5

We had little to complain about when it came to Goldenbet’s interface, which is as slick and clean as these things come.

Early cashout is also available for when you want to close a bet before the outcome is fully settled.

>> Score a AU$500 sign-up bonus at Goldenbet

How We Ranked the Best Australian Betting Sites Online

To ensure we delivered the ultimate list of the top 10 Australian betting sites, we applied 4 benchmarks that each online betting site we reviewed had to score highly in:

Australian Online Sports Betting Markets & Odds

All the Australian bookmakers in this list crush it when it comes to the markets you can bet on, as well as their competitive odds. You can bet on over 20 sports, place futures bets, and bet pre-game and in play.

Bonus Bets & Other Promotions

We judged all the online bookmakers on their offers, feeling strongly that the best Australian sports betting sites should be generous on this front. Whichever online betting site you join, you’ll find regular bonuses that top up your bankroll and come with reasonable T&Cs.

Payment Methods

The top 10 online sports betting sites for Australians support banking options that most Aussies recognise, including Interac and credit cards. The deposit and withdrawal processes are smooth, payouts are reliable, and limits are flexible.

User Experience

Lastly, we included established betting sites that offer a strong overall UX. This means they’re mobile-friendly and offer 24/7 customer service with an interface designed for easy navigation.

We also used a few similar benchmarks to rank the best Canadian casinos as well as the leading online slots in Canada.

Why Is Mystake the Best Online Betting Australia Site?

There are multiple top-rated online bookies for Australian punters to join, but only one can truly be crowned king of the land down under. For us, that site is Mystake.

It scored highest on all fronts, so here’s why it’s the best Australian betting site overall:

Best Australian Betting Odds: When you place your bets at the best possible price, you’re always maximising your potential profits — and Mystake lets you do just this.

Comprehensive Market Coverage: Whether you want to bet on the AFL, the NFL, or obscure leagues, Mystake’s coverage of sports and tournaments is unparalleled. If you want a change of pace, you can switch to the online casino and play some of the best online pokies Australia has to offer

Regular Free Bets: Mystake’s “3+1” promo entitles you to unlimited free bets as long as you place 3 consecutive bets at qualifying odds. Plus, new Aussie bettors can grab the site’s $500 welcome bonus.

3 Benefits of Betting Online

The Australian sports betting market is rife with land-based bookmakers — but there are plenty of good reasons why you might want to bet online instead:

Safety: All the best online bookmakers are licensed and regulated, which means you’ll always be secure when betting online.

Place Live Bets: All the best sports betting sites Australia offers let you bet live, allowing you to take advantage of changes in momentum and key in-game events, like red cards.

Convenience: Because the best betting apps and websites are available 24/7 on all devices, you can bet at your own leisure instead of having to drive to a land-based bookie.

Is it Safe to Bet at Online Bookmakers in Australia?

Yes, it’s safe to play at Australian betting sites as long as you join ones that are licensed and regulated and have implemented a series of safety measures, such as SSL encryption, that add layers of protection.

Legit online betting sites and real money online casinos are licensed and regulated, and you can find this info on any sports betting site’s homepage.

You can also read reviews of Australian bookmakers written by customers like yourself, which will give you huge insights into how legit (or rogue) a betting site is.

Other things you can check are an Australian bookmakers’ payment methods, with all legit online betting sites supporting tried and trusted banking options like Interac and VISA.

Best Betting Sites in Australia – FAQ Guide

Can I Win Real Money at Australian Betting Sites?

Yes, you can win real money at Australian betting sites.

All legit betting sites Australia offers accept Australian dollars — you just need to deposit by entering the cashier section of a sports betting site and selecting one of the payment options, which should include credit cards and debit cards.

Then, once you’ve added funds to your account, you can browse the betting markets and place a wager.

What Are the Best Sports to Bet On in Australia?

The best sports to bet on will depend on which sports you prefer to watch. It’s always a smart idea to stick to sports you know, as your knowledge will help you win more bets.

That said, betting sites in Australia excel when it comes to popular sports like Aussie Rules, soccer, the NRL and the NHL. They offer tons of betting markets for each one, accurate odds, and bonus bets that are centred around these sports.

What Currencies Can I Use at Australia Online Betting Sites?

You can fund your account at betting sites in Australia with Australian dollars and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Which Australia Bookmaker Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

Goldenbet has the best bonuses overall, easily beating all the other contenders on this list of online betting sites Australia.

New bettors are welcomed with a AU$500 welcome bonus, and there are regular cashback offers and free bet promos for regulars.

Can I Bet on Live Sports at Australian Betting Sites?

Yes, you can bet on live sports at Australian betting sites — all our featured bookies let users place in-play bets.

What Is the Best Online Sports Betting Site for Australians?

The best online betting site for Australian players is Mystake. It’s a slick, easy-to-use betting site that hosts over 30 sports, the best odds and a huge range of betting markets to accommodate all types of players.

Comparing the 5 Best Betting Sites Australia

Mystake: Grab the best odds on 30+ sports, unlimited free bets, and take advantage of the huge range of betting markets. You can also build your own bets and cash them out early, but first, start by grabbing the AU$500 bonus.

Freshbet: A five-tiered VIP program at Freshbet gives you access to as much as 15% cashback, as well as higher limits and prioritised withdrawals. New players can also look forward to the AU$500 welcome offer.

PlayZilla: Top pick for live betting in Australia, with competitive odds on the in-play markets in all sports. An early cashout feature is included, and live streaming is available on horse racing. Sign up and grab the AU$150 welcome package.

GreatWin: A smooth, streamlined sports betting experience is available across all mobile devices, with GreatWin offering parlay boosts and a 100% welcome bonus with a 1x wagering requirement.

Goldenbet: Head to Goldenbet if you’re after the best bonuses and start by claiming the AU$500 welcome offer. Plus, you can place futures bets on all the top sporting events, as well as futures props bets like rookie of the year.

How to Join a Betting Site in Australia and Place Bets Online

Joining new betting sites for the first time may seem daunting, but it’s a hassle-free process that takes under a minute.

We’ll show you how to join Mystake, but the registration process is largely the same at all the best Australian bookmakers:

Step 1: Start Your Registration

Head to Mystake’s homepage.

Click the red ‘REGISTER” button at the top of the homepage.

Step 2: Complete the Form

A sign-up form will pop up.

It comes with 7 required fields, including your full name, password and email address.

Click “REGISTER.”

Step 3: Check Your Emails

Check your inbox for a message from Mystake.

Click the link to verify your account.

Step 4: Make a Deposit and Claim the Bonus

Login and enter the cashier section of your Mystake account.

Make a deposit of at least AU$20 to grab the 100% matched deposit bonus.

Start betting on sports.

Tips for Betting on Sports at Australian Bookmakers Online

New to sports betting? We’ve got you. In this section, our expert sports bettors review their hottest tips for beginners.

Join Multiple Betting Sites in Australia

Because there are so many Australian bookmakers you could join, it makes little sense to join just one.

By joining different top betting sites Australia, you can compare the odds each time you want to place a bet. Plus, you can diversify your betting experience. Some sites offer casino games, others specialise in virtual sports betting, and others even offer online bingo.

Claim the Bonuses

The best online betting sites and real money casinos entice new users with welcome offers, which are always worth claiming. It’s free to opt-in; you just need to make a minimum first deposit. Then, you’ve got extra to bet with right away.

Look for Enhanced Odds Offers

Sports betting apps and websites often release enhanced odds on the days/weeks’ biggest sporting events. Because they maximise your potential profits, they’re worth keeping an eye out for. Plus, they never come with wagering requirements.

Explore the Markets

Already planning an Aussie Rules moneyline bet or a soccer parlay?

All the top betting sites in Australia offer a huge array of betting markets. Once you dive in, you’ll surely find markets you never knew existed.

Take Breaks

Sports betting is only meant to be fun. If you ever feel like it’s becoming stressful, remember to take time off and use the safer gambling tools that are available at online betting agencies.

So, What are the Best Sports Betting Sites Online in Australia?

These are the best betting sites for online betting in Australia. We’ve ranked and reviewed each betting site for its markets, odds, bonuses and payouts, with each one safe, secure and 100% legit.

Mystake is the best betting site overall, and you can snap up a AU$500 welcome bonus when you make your first deposit.

Still, there are plenty of other sites featured here that are worth checking out. Whichever you join, remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always check your local laws to find out whether it’s legal.

If you believe that you are developing a gambling problem or know someone who does, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

Content oversight and quality assurance provided by Den of Geek, whose advertising leadership oversees sponsored, native, and paid content on the site, ensuring its quality, relevance, and helpfulness for general audiences.

Articles attributed to this byline are authored by paying advertisers. The editorial team did not contribute to these pieces, and the opinions expressed do not necessarily represent those of the Den of Geek staff. The sponsor retains responsibility for the content and holds the copyright to the material.