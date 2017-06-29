DC Animated Movie 10th Anniversary Box Set Coming in November

DC Entertainment announced today that following the release of Batman and Harley Quinnthis summer, they’ll be collecting all 30 (holy socks!) DC Universe original movies in one box set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the line.

The films, which started in 2007 with Superman: Doomsday, have covered classic DC stories like the Death of Superman, The Dark Knight Returns, and Justice League: The New Frontier. Over the last few years, they shifted towards telling one longer story, with nine of the last 12 stories all fitting together (from The Flashpoint Paradoxto presumably the upcoming Batman and Harley, only The Killing Joke, Justice League: Gods and Monsters,and Assault on Arkhamwere not at least consecutive stories with a Batman or Damian Wayne arc). However, The Judas Contract, the most recent release, did mix the classic Teen Titans storyline into the current DC Animated original continuity, so perhaps that’s a sign that more adaptations are to come (Den of Geek would be happy to provide a comprehensive list should the need arise, DC).

The box set will be 32 discs, and will include the newly released commemorative editions of Wonder Womanand The New Frontier, along with a disc that contains all the animated shorts – The Spectre, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, Green Arrowand Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.

